The Best Barbie Beauty Collections, From Bright Pink Brushes and Hair Tools to Under-$15 Makeup

The Barbie billboards read, “She’s everything,” but they might as well say, “She’s everywhere.” Someone give Mattel and the film’s marketing team a raise because they secured more than 100 licensing deals including clothing collaborations with Bloomingdale’s, Aldo, Boohoo (which quickly sold out and will be restocked on July 24), Gap, Forever 21 and . But it doesn’t stop there. There’s also a Barbie x Funboy pool float, a Barbie-themed Pinkberry flavor, and Airbnb’s Barbie Malibu DreamHouse, to name just a handful.

Beauty buffs are also in luck. Those who want to create Barbie-centric beauty looks can turn to O.P.I., NYX Cosmetics, Revlon, and SO. MANY. MORE.

If you’re looking to nail Barbiecore beauty, then we’ve got you covered from head to toe. (Literally.) From a Barbie pink hair dryer to sparkling pink nail polish, read on. We’ve also rounded up info on the best beauty looks worn by stars Margot Robbie and Issa Rae to the film’s World Premiere in Los Angeles as they continued channeling their characters off-screen and on the red carpet.

“Margot’s makeup look was inspired by the original ‘Solo in the Spotlight’ Barbie doll,” said Robbie’s makeup artist Pati Dubroff. Meanwhile, Rae’s manicurist Eri Ishizu shared on Instagram: “Issa has been in the mood for pink! We wanted to have fun with the nail look for the Barbie premiere, so we decided on using different pink shades.”

With Barbiecore reaching a hot pink fever pitch and the film out on July 21, here’s where to buy the best Barbie-inspired beauty on the market.

Though most of NYX Professional Makeup’s Barbie the Movie collection is sold out (including a playful pink flip phone mirror and makeup sets), fans can still pick up other items such as mini palettes, lip glosses and the Barbie Jumbo Lash pack, which includes vegan false eyelashes in shades of black and pink. The reusable lashes can be worn up to fifteen times and are as lightweight as they are playful.

NYX Professional Makeup x Barbie Mini Palette $9.81 on Amazon.com Buy now

NYX Professional Makeup x Barbie Jumbo Lashes $12 Buy now

NYX Professional Makeup x Barbie Butter Lip Gloss $5.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Revlon x Barbie Mini Tweezer Set Looking to apply the above eyelashes? Naturally, you’ll want to use a Barbie-branded tweezer. Enter Revlon, who created this cheerful kit that includes stainless steel tweezers in black and pink with a bright yellow carrying case. Amazon Revlon x Barbie Mini Tweezer Set $11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Glow Recipe x Barbie Watermelon Glow Hydration Kit Korean beauty brand Glow Recipe’s bestselling Watermelon Glow moisturizer gets the Barbie treatment in this three-piece set that includes the Niacinamide Dew Drops, the Pink Juice Moisturizer and a limited-edition storage tin. Glow Recipe x Barbie Watermelon Glow Hydration Kit $31 Buy now

OPI x Barbie Nail Lacquer and Press-On Collection

OPI’s “Welcome to Barbie Land” is a shimmery pink polish that’ll look great on your digits and toes. Don’t have time to paint your nails? They also released trendy press-on nails. The OPI x Barbie collection is so good that star Issa Rae even rocked the polish at the film’s world premiere courtesy of celebrity manicurist Era Ishizu’s magic. Rae’s world premiere shades included “Bon Voyage To Reality” and “Hi Barbie!” “Using the signature color and embracing the playfulness of Barbie, I put a spin on the regular French mani, creating an abstract version,” Ishizu shared on Instagram.

OPI Welcome to Barbie Land Nail Polish $11.49 Buy now

Barbie Dream House Press-On Nails $16 Buy now

OPI x Barbie Nail Lacquer Collection $11.49 Buy now

Barbie x Hally Temporary Hair Color Set Paint your tresses like Babie for a day with Hally’s temporary hair color set, which comes in Signature Pink, Malibu Blue or Pump It Up Purple. Barbie x Hally Temporary Hair Color Set $16 Buy now

L’Oréal Professional Limited Edition Barbie x SteamPod Flat Iron & Styler Ideal for all hair types and designed to boost shine and tone down on frizz, L’Oréal’s professional SteamPod straightening and curling iron comes in a bright Barbie pink hue to celebrate the film. L’Oréal Professional Limited Edition Barbie x SteamPod $250 Buy now

Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Totally Pink Barbie Brush Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Totally Pink Barbie Brush $16 Buy now

Moon x Barbie the Movie Bubble Mint Whitening Stain Removal Toothpaste While most of the Moon Oral Beauty x Barbie collab is already sold out, its Bubble Mint Whitening Toothpaste is still available for those looking for a fluoride-free, antioxidant-packed product that helps deliver a sparkling, cavity-free smile. Amazon Barbie The Movie x Moon Bubble Mint Whitening Toothpaste $12.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Truly Beauty x Barbie Dream Bundle

The skincare company’s Barbie Dream Bundle includes bikini and brightening body serums, a body butter and smooth scrub, which all come in a (what else, but?!) pink vanity case. The products reportedly help with bikini line bumps, ingrown hairs, body acne and hyperpigmentation.

Truly Beauty x Barbie Dream Bundle $125 Buy now

Chanel’s N°1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm

If you want to mimic Robbie’s perfect pout as seen at the film’s Los Angeles premiere, apply a combination of Chanel’s N°1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm in Red Camellia, which acts as a hydrating base, with Chanel Rouge Allure L’Extrait High Intensity Lip Colour Concentrated Radiance and Care Refillable in 854, a long-lasting, pigmented cherry-red lipstick. Complete the look by lining your lips with two Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencils in Rouge Cerise and Rouge Tendre for the perfect “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie red lip.

“I stripped the makeup back — instead of going full retro, the look is a more simplified, doll-like face,” explained Pati Dubroff, Margot Robbie’s makeup artist. “I focused on a red lip to tie in the flower on her dress and the rest of the face is polished and natural, with the soft eyes and glowing skin.”

Chanel N°1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm in Red Camellia $45 Buy now

Chanel Rouge Allure L’Extrait High-Intensity Lip Colour in 854 $55 Buy now