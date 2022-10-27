The Best Barbiecore Fashion Finds for Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Think pink! With Margot Robbie starring in the Warner Bros. Barbie live-action film (due out in July 2023, with Ryan Gosling as Ken), fuchsia styles inspired by the fashion-forward Mattel doll are resurging for the fall-winter season. No wonder, given that playful looks in the hot pink hue are an instant pick-me-up during times of pandemic and recession.

The uplifting color was showcased in Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Fall/Winter 2022 Pink PP collection, as seen on Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Lana Condor, Drew Barrymore, Glenn Close, Tommy Dorfman and other stars. Barbie herself has been keeping busy with no shortage of collaborations ahead of next summer’s movie, as seen in collections with PJ Salvage, Barefoot Dreams, Emu Australia, Funboy, furniture brand Joybird (which revealed a Dreamhouse-inspired line) and more.

The trick is to flip any doll stereotypes on their head and turn Barbie style into a power play. Ease into the trend by swapping a wardrobe essential (a dress, trousers, handbag, sunglasses, sandals) in the eye-popping hue and style with neutral staples. Or go all in: flaunt a glam fuchsia dress for a holiday soirée or matchy-match all your accessories in haute pink. Because in Barbie’s world, more is infinitely more.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best Barbiecore fashion pieces for pulling off the playful pink aesthetic. From cozy slippers and statement accessories to dresses and more, see our top picks below.

Schutz Mary Up Boots Glitzy boots are a go-to trend for fall, so why not give them added flash in high-shine pink, as seen in Schutz’s Mary Up boots? Olivia Wilde, Kate Hudson, Kristen Bell and Kylie Jenner have all worn Schutz shoes. Revolve Schutz Mary Up Boots $238 Buy now

Slip x Alice + Olivia Large Slipsilk Scrunchies Bubblegum pink scrunchies — like these oversized ones from Slip and Alice + Olivia — are another must-have accessory to hold that head-turning mane in place during Barbie-and Ken-level adventures. Sephora Slip x Alice + Olivia Large Slipsilk Scrunchies $39 Buy now

Superdown Lucy Bodycon Dress Among Barbie’s signature looks is the pink bodycon dress, and this one from Superdown will make you feel like you just stepped out of Barbie Land. Revolve Superdown Lucy Bodycon Dress $158 Buy now

PJ Salvage x Barbie Reloved Boy-Short Set PJ Salvage’s collaboration with Barbie includes this relaxed tank and boy shorts set spun from eco-conscious Repreve jersey (a blend of recycled polyester, rayon and elastane). PJ Salvage PJ Salvage x Barbie Reloved Boy-Short Set $83 Buy now

Swarovski Millenia Cocktail Ring Finger bling gets a Barbiecore upgrade in Swarovski’s trilliant cut pink Millenia cocktail ring set in rhodium. Stack it with other statement accessories for a maximalist look or keep it minimalist. Swarovski Millenia Cocktail Ring $165 Buy now

Cupshe x Lauren Luyendyk Tis The SZN Romper Style this super-affordable fuchsia romper under a tailored jacket or with heels for an evening out. The piece is part of a new Cupshe collection designed with former Bachelor season 22 contestant Lauren Luyendyk (now married to Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk). Cupshe Cupshe x Lauren Luyendyk Tis The SZN Romper $32 Buy now

DL Eyewear Atlas Pink Shimmer Sunglasses Dan Levy’s cool eyewear label DL offers a range of statement frames, like these Atlas sunglasses in shimmering pink acetate (they’ll pair well with your hot pink convertible). DL Eyewear DL Eyewear Atlas Pink Shimmer Sunglasses $150 Buy now

Allbirds Women’s Tree Flyers Lindsay Lohan starred in Allbirds’ campaign for the exclusive Lux Pink colorway of the brand’s best-selling Tree Flyer running shoes, which are made of a bio-based SwiftFoam midsole, a breathable upper and a flared, geometric midsole to ensure steady, comfortable running. Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Flyers $160 Buy now

Apparis Milly Faux Fur Coat Stay cozy in Apparis’ Milly faux fur coat (made of recycled polyester) and add a statement pop of pink to even the most basic looks. Apparis Apparis Milly Faux Fur Coat $360 Buy now

Deepa Gurnani Britt Sequin Oval Drop Earrings Deepa Gurnani’s sequin oval drop earrings play into this season’s door-knocker embellishments trend. The jewel-tone pink pairs perfectly with holiday ensembles. Intermix Deepa Gurnani Britt Sequin Oval Drop Earrings $60 Buy now

Saint Laurent LouLou Sunglasses Iconic rose-colored, heart-shaped sunglasses by Yves Saint Laurent are always a bright style move to channel Barbie. Saks Fifth Avenue Saint Laurent LouLou Sunglasses $490 Buy now

Sleeper Party Pajamas with Double Feathers

Pieces with flirty feathers are part of the Barbie aesthetic, whether lounging or out on the town. Get tickled pink in this bedroom-and-beyond set by Sleeper, with mother-of-pearl buttons and detachable trim, now in fall’s favorite hue.

The Sleeper

Sleeper Party Pajamas with Double Feathers $390 Buy now

Impala Samira Rollerskates These pink Impala skates tap into Barbie’s playful roll-with-it vibe. Robbie and Gosling (as Barbie and Ken) rollerblade in Venice Beach in the forthcoming film. Zappos Impala Samira Quad Rollerskates $260 Buy now

Koral Cyclamen Rib Short Jumpsuit Jennifer Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld and Miley Cyrus are among stars who wear Koral, known for its edgy, high-performance activewear. The brand’s Cyclamen rib short jumpsuit features a two-tone pink and black design with a criss-cross open back. Koral Koral Cyclamen Rib Short Jumpsuit $121 Buy now

Jonathan Simkhai Cold Shoulder Top and Draped Satin Mini Skirt

Create the look of a mini dress with Jonathan Simkhai’s versatile mix-and-match satin separates, like the Alice cold shoulder top and Mae draped mini skirt in a bougainvillea hue. Dress them up and down to multiply holiday wardrobe options.

Jonathan Simkhai

Jonathan Simkhai Alice Cold Shoulder Top $295 Buy now

Jonathan Simkhai

Jonathan Simkhai Mae Draped Satin Mini Skirt $345 Buy now

Reformation Myraida Silk Sandals

Teetering platform sandals with exaggerated proportions are a Barbie go-to, and these pink silk Myraida platform sandals by Reformation are a fun plus-one for holiday parties.

Reformation

Reformation Myraida Silk Sandals $328 Buy now

Aviator Nation Bolt Sweater and Chevron Sweatpants

Our favorite doll also has a sporty-chic side. Play into Malibu style with the power of an Aviator Nation lightning bolt sweater and chevron sweatpants set.

Bloomingdale’s

Aviator Nation Bolt Chevron Sweatshirt $175 Buy now

Bloomingdale’s

Aviator Nation Chevron Sweatpants $156 Buy now

Jacquemus Le Chiquito Bag

A teeny-tiny bag is “it” for Barbie, and no one does it better than French label Jacquemus. Iterations of the brand’s famed micro Le Chiquito bag have been carried over the years by Rihanna, the Kardashian clan, Dua Lipa, Priyanka Chopra and Selena Gomez.

The Webster

Jacquemus Le Chiquito Bag $415 Buy now