The Best Barbiecore Fashion Finds for Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Think pink! With Margot Robbie starring in the Warner Bros. Barbie live-action film (due out in July 2023, with Ryan Gosling as Ken), fuchsia styles inspired by the fashion-forward Mattel doll are resurging for the fall-winter season. No wonder, given that playful looks in the hot pink hue are an instant pick-me-up during times of pandemic and recession.
The uplifting color was showcased in Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Fall/Winter 2022 Pink PP collection, as seen on Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Lana Condor, Drew Barrymore, Glenn Close, Tommy Dorfman and other stars. Barbie herself has been keeping busy with no shortage of collaborations ahead of next summer’s movie, as seen in collections with PJ Salvage, Barefoot Dreams, Emu Australia, Funboy, furniture brand Joybird (which revealed a Dreamhouse-inspired line) and more.
The trick is to flip any doll stereotypes on their head and turn Barbie style into a power play. Ease into the trend by swapping a wardrobe essential (a dress, trousers, handbag, sunglasses, sandals) in the eye-popping hue and style with neutral staples. Or go all in: flaunt a glam fuchsia dress for a holiday soirée or matchy-match all your accessories in haute pink. Because in Barbie’s world, more is infinitely more.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best Barbiecore fashion pieces for pulling off the playful pink aesthetic. From cozy slippers and statement accessories to dresses and more, see our top picks below.
Schutz Mary Up Boots
Glitzy boots are a go-to trend for fall, so why not give them added flash in high-shine pink, as seen in Schutz’s Mary Up boots? Olivia Wilde, Kate Hudson, Kristen Bell and Kylie Jenner have all worn Schutz shoes.
Slip x Alice + Olivia Large Slipsilk Scrunchies
Bubblegum pink scrunchies — like these oversized ones from Slip and Alice + Olivia — are another must-have accessory to hold that head-turning mane in place during Barbie-and Ken-level adventures.
Superdown Lucy Bodycon Dress
Among Barbie’s signature looks is the pink bodycon dress, and this one from Superdown will make you feel like you just stepped out of Barbie Land.
PJ Salvage x Barbie Reloved Boy-Short Set
PJ Salvage’s collaboration with Barbie includes this relaxed tank and boy shorts set spun from eco-conscious Repreve jersey (a blend of recycled polyester, rayon and elastane).
Swarovski Millenia Cocktail Ring
Finger bling gets a Barbiecore upgrade in Swarovski’s trilliant cut pink Millenia cocktail ring set in rhodium. Stack it with other statement accessories for a maximalist look or keep it minimalist.
Cupshe x Lauren Luyendyk Tis The SZN Romper
Style this super-affordable fuchsia romper under a tailored jacket or with heels for an evening out. The piece is part of a new Cupshe collection designed with former Bachelor season 22 contestant Lauren Luyendyk (now married to Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk).
DL Eyewear Atlas Pink Shimmer Sunglasses
Dan Levy’s cool eyewear label DL offers a range of statement frames, like these Atlas sunglasses in shimmering pink acetate (they’ll pair well with your hot pink convertible).
Allbirds Women’s Tree Flyers
Lindsay Lohan starred in Allbirds’ campaign for the exclusive Lux Pink colorway of the brand’s best-selling Tree Flyer running shoes, which are made of a bio-based SwiftFoam midsole, a breathable upper and a flared, geometric midsole to ensure steady, comfortable running.
Apparis Milly Faux Fur Coat
Stay cozy in Apparis’ Milly faux fur coat (made of recycled polyester) and add a statement pop of pink to even the most basic looks.
Deepa Gurnani Britt Sequin Oval Drop Earrings
Deepa Gurnani’s sequin oval drop earrings play into this season’s door-knocker embellishments trend. The jewel-tone pink pairs perfectly with holiday ensembles.
Saint Laurent LouLou Sunglasses
Iconic rose-colored, heart-shaped sunglasses by Yves Saint Laurent are always a bright style move to channel Barbie.
Sleeper Party Pajamas with Double Feathers
Pieces with flirty feathers are part of the Barbie aesthetic, whether lounging or out on the town. Get tickled pink in this bedroom-and-beyond set by Sleeper, with mother-of-pearl buttons and detachable trim, now in fall’s favorite hue.
Impala Samira Rollerskates
These pink Impala skates tap into Barbie’s playful roll-with-it vibe. Robbie and Gosling (as Barbie and Ken) rollerblade in Venice Beach in the forthcoming film.
Koral Cyclamen Rib Short Jumpsuit
Jennifer Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld and Miley Cyrus are among stars who wear Koral, known for its edgy, high-performance activewear. The brand’s Cyclamen rib short jumpsuit features a two-tone pink and black design with a criss-cross open back.
Jonathan Simkhai Cold Shoulder Top and Draped Satin Mini Skirt
Create the look of a mini dress with Jonathan Simkhai’s versatile mix-and-match satin separates, like the Alice cold shoulder top and Mae draped mini skirt in a bougainvillea hue. Dress them up and down to multiply holiday wardrobe options.
Reformation Myraida Silk Sandals
Teetering platform sandals with exaggerated proportions are a Barbie go-to, and these pink silk Myraida platform sandals by Reformation are a fun plus-one for holiday parties.
Aviator Nation Bolt Sweater and Chevron Sweatpants
Our favorite doll also has a sporty-chic side. Play into Malibu style with the power of an Aviator Nation lightning bolt sweater and chevron sweatpants set.
Jacquemus Le Chiquito Bag
A teeny-tiny bag is “it” for Barbie, and no one does it better than French label Jacquemus. Iterations of the brand’s famed micro Le Chiquito bag have been carried over the years by Rihanna, the Kardashian clan, Dua Lipa, Priyanka Chopra and Selena Gomez.
Aritzia Wilfred The Melina Vegan Leather Pant
These flattering, eco-friendly vegan leather pants by Aritzia come in 27 colors, including Barbie’s favorite Vital Pink. Sure to wake up any wardrobe basics.
