The Most Stylish Beach Bags for Toting Your Seaside Essentials Like a Star

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Time to tack up the “gone fishing” sign one last time. To assist in packing for summer’s Labor Day getaway, we’ve rounded up the best beach bags — that key piece needed to tote all your essentials to the sand and beyond.

These roomy carryalls from celebrity-loved brands run the style gamut. Whether woven, durable canvas or beachy terrycloth, the look is decidedly oversized. All of our picks also work overtime into fall for weekend road trips and do double duty, with a laptop and lunch, for the office.

So grab your favorite bikini or one-piece, a cute beach towel, some chic sunglasses (don’t forget the sunscreen!) and an immersive beach read and get ready to relax. And that doesn’t have to mean traveling. Beat the crowds and take it even easier with a staycation in the backyard or at the neighborhood pool or beach.

Below, see all of our top picks for the most stylish beach totes to wear through summer and beyond.

1. L.L. Bean Boat & Tote with Zip Top

This classy, essential bag has been carried by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker and Reese Witherspoon. Lately, the LL. Bean tote has resurged in popularity, fueled by TikTok and Instagram, with cheeky personalized words in place of the traditional monogram. A variety of sizes, strap lengths, colors and fonts allow for ultimate personalization.

L.L. Bean

2. Clare V. Sandy Bag This breezy-chic woven rope tote comes in black, yellow, cream or red and expands to fit more stash. Slip one of Clare V.’s signature zip pouches or clutches inside to hold smaller items. (The L.A. brand has been seen on the arms of Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lawrence, Melissa McCarthy and others.) Clare V. 3. Loeffler Randall Bodie Oversized Open Tote Zendaya, Margot Robbie, Lily James and Sophie Turner are a few stars who’ve been spotted in Loeffler Randall’s charming footwear and accessories. The brand’s Bodie canvas tote bag has a roomy design, an exterior pocket and a perfect-for-summer gingham pattern. Loeffler Randall Loeffler Randall Bodie Oversized Open Tote $150 Buy now 4. Naghedi Large Plaid St. Barths Bag Jessica Alba has supported this sustainable, New York-based bag brand that employs skilled weavers. This handwoven neoprene bag with vegan leather handles comes in 14 colors with a matching zip pouch to hold essentials. Naghedi Naghedi Large Plaid St. Barths Bag $275 Buy now

5. Kule The All-Over Check Tote

Emma Roberts and Jennifer Garner are fans of this New York-based brand that specializes in modern classic closet staples. In crisp cotton canvas, Kule’s spacious graphic-print bag has over-the-shoulder straps for easy toting.

Kule The All-Over Check Tote $188 Buy now

6. Tory Burch Ella Printed Straw Basket Tote Bag

A limited-edition design, this straw logo tote by Tory Burch (who recently named Sydney Sweeney as brand ambassador) is hand-woven by women artisans in Marrakech. Designed to fit an 11″ laptop, the bag comes with a removable, vibrantly-patterned scarf pouch.

Tory Burch Ella Printed Straw Basket Tote Bag $498 Buy now

7. Apolis Shoulder Market Bag Apolis’ take-you-everywhere jute shoulder market bag, with adjustable leather shoulder straps and water-resistant lining, can be personalized with a name or fun message. The Los Angeles-based company counts clients such as Gisele Bundchen and Sophia Bush. Apolis Apolis Shoulder Market Bag $92 Buy now

8. Khaite Medium Raffia Osa Tote

Khaite’s bags have decorated the arms of Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Karlie Kloss. The elegantly understated Osa tote contrasts texture-rich tan raffia with smooth black leather handles.

Khaite

Khaite Medium Raffia Osa Tote $980 Buy now

9. Etro Multicolor Woven Beach Tote In a tapestry of uplifting hues, topped off with color-block trim, this woven tote from the Italian fashion house Etro (Hollywood followers include Olivia Wilde and Constance Wu) is an instant pick-me-up. An adjustable tie on top keeps gear in place. Nordstrom

10. Sézane Paloma Basket

You can’t go wrong with Sézane’s clean-lined raffia tote, hand-woven in Madagascar, from the French label worn many times by Duchess of Cambridge. Kate Middleton. Finished with leather straps, it has handy exterior pockets and comes in natural or blush pink.

Sézane

Sézane Paloma Basket $240 Buy now

11. Béis Terry Towel Tote From Shay Mitchell‘s multi-tasking line, Béis, this versatile terry tote (also available in beige) folds out into an approximately 37-by-69-inch towel and includes an inflatable pillow. Béis Béis Terry Towel Tote $78 Buy now 12. Isabel Marant Coiba Hobo Bag Crafted from natural woven raffia, Isabel Marant’s Coiba crochet hobo bag has a versatile leather top handle as well as shoulder straps with long tassel trim to match. Nordstrom Isabel Marant Coiba Crochet Hobo Bag $1,080 Buy now

13. Prada Terry Tote Bag

Nothing says beach more than terrycloth — especially in the form of this carefree Prada tote bag. In pink, black, yellow, baby blue or white with an inner zip pocket to stash keys, phone and credit card.

Prada