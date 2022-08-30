The Most Stylish Beach Bags for Toting Your Seaside Essentials Like a Star

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Time to tack up the “gone fishing” sign one last time. To assist in packing for summer’s Labor Day getaway, we’ve rounded up the best beach bags — that key piece needed to tote all your essentials to the sand and beyond.
These roomy carryalls from celebrity-loved brands run the style gamut. Whether woven, durable canvas or beachy terrycloth, the look is decidedly oversized. All of our picks also work overtime into fall for weekend road trips and do double duty, with a laptop and lunch, for the office.
So grab your favorite bikini or one-piece, a cute beach towel, some chic sunglasses (don’t forget the sunscreen!) and an immersive beach read and get ready to relax. And that doesn’t have to mean traveling. Beat the crowds and take it even easier with a staycation in the backyard or at the neighborhood pool or beach.
Related Stories
Below, see all of our top picks for the most stylish beach totes to wear through summer and beyond.
1. L.L. Bean Boat & Tote with Zip Top
This classy, essential bag has been carried by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker and Reese Witherspoon. Lately, the LL. Bean tote has resurged in popularity, fueled by TikTok and Instagram, with cheeky personalized words in place of the traditional monogram. A variety of sizes, strap lengths, colors and fonts allow for ultimate personalization.
2. Clare V. Sandy Bag
This breezy-chic woven rope tote comes in black, yellow, cream or red and expands to fit more stash. Slip one of Clare V.’s signature zip pouches or clutches inside to hold smaller items. (The L.A. brand has been seen on the arms of Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lawrence, Melissa McCarthy and others.)
3. Loeffler Randall Bodie Oversized Open Tote
Zendaya, Margot Robbie, Lily James and Sophie Turner are a few stars who’ve been spotted in Loeffler Randall’s charming footwear and accessories. The brand’s Bodie canvas tote bag has a roomy design, an exterior pocket and a perfect-for-summer gingham pattern.
4. Naghedi Large Plaid St. Barths Bag
Jessica Alba has supported this sustainable, New York-based bag brand that employs skilled weavers. This handwoven neoprene bag with vegan leather handles comes in 14 colors with a matching zip pouch to hold essentials.
5. Kule The All-Over Check Tote
Emma Roberts and Jennifer Garner are fans of this New York-based brand that specializes in modern classic closet staples. In crisp cotton canvas, Kule’s spacious graphic-print bag has over-the-shoulder straps for easy toting.
6. Tory Burch Ella Printed Straw Basket Tote Bag
A limited-edition design, this straw logo tote by Tory Burch (who recently named Sydney Sweeney as brand ambassador) is hand-woven by women artisans in Marrakech. Designed to fit an 11″ laptop, the bag comes with a removable, vibrantly-patterned scarf pouch.
7. Apolis Shoulder Market Bag
Apolis’ take-you-everywhere jute shoulder market bag, with adjustable leather shoulder straps and water-resistant lining, can be personalized with a name or fun message. The Los Angeles-based company counts clients such as Gisele Bundchen and Sophia Bush.
8. Khaite Medium Raffia Osa Tote
Khaite’s bags have decorated the arms of Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Karlie Kloss. The elegantly understated Osa tote contrasts texture-rich tan raffia with smooth black leather handles.
9. Etro Multicolor Woven Beach Tote
In a tapestry of uplifting hues, topped off with color-block trim, this woven tote from the Italian fashion house Etro (Hollywood followers include Olivia Wilde and Constance Wu) is an instant pick-me-up. An adjustable tie on top keeps gear in place.
10. Sézane Paloma Basket
You can’t go wrong with Sézane’s clean-lined raffia tote, hand-woven in Madagascar, from the French label worn many times by Duchess of Cambridge. Kate Middleton. Finished with leather straps, it has handy exterior pockets and comes in natural or blush pink.
11. Béis Terry Towel Tote
From Shay Mitchell‘s multi-tasking line, Béis, this versatile terry tote (also available in beige) folds out into an approximately 37-by-69-inch towel and includes an inflatable pillow.
12. Isabel Marant Coiba Hobo Bag
Crafted from natural woven raffia, Isabel Marant’s Coiba crochet hobo bag has a versatile leather top handle as well as shoulder straps with long tassel trim to match.
13. Prada Terry Tote Bag
Nothing says beach more than terrycloth — especially in the form of this carefree Prada tote bag. In pink, black, yellow, baby blue or white with an inner zip pocket to stash keys, phone and credit card.
14. Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Striped Canvas Tote Bag
Saint Laurent’s oversized striped Rive Gauche canvas tote is polished enough to go to the pool or the office. Roomy with an inner zip pocket and grosgrain lining, it also comes in linen or striped canvas.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day