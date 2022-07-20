The 10+ Best Beach Towels for Your Ultimate Beach Day Setup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

A beach trip comes down to one, simple essential: the beach towel. Don’t get us wrong — sunglasses, beach chairs, umbrellas and other sun-friendly essentials (not to mention the snacks and beverages) are also important. But having a soft, comfortable beach towel can make a big difference so you can lay back, soak up the sun and stay dry in style.

Whether you lounge on the sand Gidget-style or enjoy a Rick Dalton-style pool moment (we’ve got fun floats if you’re into the latter), we’ve rounded up 11 of the best beach towels for your next summer adventure. From retro designs from Funboy and Barbie’s collection to affordable finds from Amazon and Target, check out our favorite plush picks — all you’ll need is your favorite swimwear, sun hat, sunscreen and a beautiful spot to enjoy.

1. Business & Pleasure Co. The Beach Blanket

BEST UMBRELLA-FRIENDLY TOWEL

Business & Pleasure’s vintage-inspired oversized beach blanket is 100 percent cotton and perfect for your sunny day. It comes in yellow and red stripes, rolls up and comes with a strap so it’s easy to carry across the sand. The best part? This 60-inch-by-60-inch towel even has a hole in the center so you can add your umbrella and find some shade.

Business & Pleasure Co. The Beach Blanket $119 Buy now

2. Amazon Basics Cabana Stripe Beach Towels, 2-Pack

BEST BUDGET BEACH TOWEL

Amazon Basics’ super plush striped beach towels measure 30 inches by 60 inches, and the 100 percent terry cloth fabric meets the Oeko-Tex Standard 100. They come in a set of two or four and in a range of colors.

Amazon Basics Cabana Stripe Beach Towels, 2-Pack $24.59 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Parachute Oversized Beach Towel

BEST OVERSIZED BEACH TOWEL

Whether you use it to dry off or as a blanket, Parachute’s oversized Turkish towel has a chic twisted fringe finish that makes it as ‘grammable as it is comfy. It’s made of Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified long-staple Turkish cotton and measures 57 inches by 70 inches, making them the largest option on our list.

Parachute Oversized Beach Towel $69 Buy now

4. Funboy x Barbie Dream Oversized Beach Towel

MOST STYLISH BEACH TOWEL

Two words: Barbie and fringe. Measuring 65 inches by 35 inches, this oversized ’70s-inspired towel from Funboy from the brand’s Dream collection with the iconic doll brand is perfect for pool days and beach hangs. The dreamy print features far-out blossoms in tangerine orange, pink, red and white, but the company also offers other designs including tie-dye, cabana stripes, vintage palms and a high design Cult Gaia collaboration. They’re also on sale for 20 percent off.

Funboy x Barbie Dream Oversized Beach Towel (reg. $65) $52 Buy now

5. Dock & Bay Quick Dry Towel

BEST TRAVEL-FRIENDLY TOWELS

This quick-drying, versatile towel from Dock and Bay is compact and ideal for travel, and it even comes with a handy pouch. It doesn’t collect damp smells and absorbs quickly, and there’s an elastic hook so you can hang it out to dry. It’s made of 100 percent recycled materials and comes in large (63 by 35 inches) and extra large (78 by 35 inches), and you can choose from dozens of striped colors and colorful patterns.

Dock & Bay Quick-Dry Towel $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Pottery Barn Classic Awning Striped Organic Beach Towel

BEST ORGANIC STRIPED TOWEL

Channel a seaside, luxurious Saint Tropez moment in this reversible, organic striped towel from Pottery Barn. Made in Portugal, this 40-by-70-inch beach towel is highly absorbent, ultrasoft and super cute, and is available in other colors including navy, blue, gray, chambray, black and red. You can also personalize this piece with a monogram.

Pottery Barn Classic Awning Striped Organic Beach Towel (reg. $50) $37 Buy now

7. Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towel

BEST VARIETY PACK

Planning a group beach trip on a budget? This plush 100 percent cotton option from Utopia Towels could be perfect for you and is available as a pack of four or 24. They come in blue, yellow, green and orange, and each towel measures 30 by 60 inches.

Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towel $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Sun Squad Shark Hooded Beach Towel

BEST FOR KIDS

This adorable hooded shark beach towel from Sun Squad is super fun and sized perfectly for kids. It’s quick-drying and soft, made of 100 percent cotton. At 24 by 24 inches, it’s small enough that you can throw it in a tote bag and hit the road.

Sun Squad Shark Hooded Beach Towel $15 Buy now

9. Delilah Home Organic Cotton Sunset Beach Towels

BEST TURKISH TOWELS

Get cozy in Delilah Home’s 100 percent organic cotton Sunset Beach towels, which come in four colors (red, mineral green, blue and navy) and are easy to roll up and bundle in a bag. Plush and absorbent, they’re meant to be long lasting and safe for people with allergies, skin sensitivities and respiratory issues.

Delilah Home Organic Cotton Sunset Beach Towels (reg. $60) $40 Buy now

10. Bdsign Oversized Beach Towel

BEST QUICK-DRYING TOWEL

This massive 75-by-75-inch microfiber beach towel is lightweight and gives you tons of space for sitting. It comes in different designs (including multicolor and white palm trees) and can be used as a blanket or even at home. It comes in three different sizes, including round, and is also 25 percent off.

Bdsign Oversized Beach Towel $44.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

11. Missoni Home All-Over Swirl-Print Beach Towel

BEST DESIGNER BEACH TOWEL

You can’t miss your spot on the sand with Missoni’s swirl-print beach towel, which features the Italian luxury house’s iconic striped motif. It’s 63 inches long by 31.5 inches wide and made of plush 100 percent machine washable cotton.