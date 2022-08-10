The Best Beach Umbrellas to Avoid Sunburns in Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a hot, sweaty summer, and before you set out on your next beach adventure, it’s time to get your gear in check, especially if avoiding a nasty sunburn is a must. A great umbrella will keep your seaside spot ultra shady and provide protection from the sun’s UV rays.

Whether you want a portable umbrella or cabana-style shade, we’ve rounded up some of the best beach umbrellas and canopies from REI, Target, Amazon, Anthropologie, Pottery Barn and other retailers. Whether you’re going with family or a group of friends, or taking a solo trip, our picks range from luxe to low priced — all that’s left is to pack your swimsuit, sunscreen, beach towels, sunglasses, beach hat and beach chairs. (Don’t forget snacks and drinks!)

1. Blissun 7.2′ Portable Beach Umbrella

BEST BUDGET BEACH UMBRELLA

This budget-friendly 7.2-foot Blissun umbrella is designed to withstand high winds. It comes with a sand anchor, carry bag and adjustable pole so you can tilt it in another direction as the sun changes its location throughout the day. The fabric has UPF 50+ sun protection and the umbrella features an air vent at the top for wind resistance. It comes in five stripe combinations.

Blissun 7.2' Portable Beach Umbrella $43.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Costway 6.5-Foot Beach Umbrella

BEST UNDER $50

This 5.5-foot-wide beach umbrella by Costway is made of durable, UV-resistant polyester fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection and a sturdy aluminum frame and pole. It has a vented canopy and can be adjusted to give you stability on those windy days.

Costway 6.5-Ft. Beach Umbrella $50 Buy now

3. Business & Pleasure Co. Beach Cabana

MOST STYLISH CABANA

This luxury beach cabana from Business & Pleasure Co. gives tons of California beach vibes, plus nostalgia. It’s made from weather-resistant materials, cotton canvas and teak wood poles. It also includes a carrier bag. It comes in an array of striped and solid-colored designs. (Khloe Kardashian, Kehlani and Chrissy Teigen recently featured the fashionable brand on their social media feeds.)

OTHER BUYING OPTIONS: Business & Pleasure | Anthropologie

4. Oniva Beach Umbrella Tent

BEST BEACH UMBRELLA TENT

Enjoy the summer sun in a lightweight oasis with this Oniva beach umbrella tent from Pottery Barn. It’s made of polyester with a flexible fiberglass frame that expands to give you an easy and quick setup. It also features interior pockets to store your items and a moisture-resistant floor with lots of leg room so you can spread out. It comes in red or blue striped styles.

Oniva Beach Umbrella Tent $99 Buy now

5. Sunnylife Luxe Beach Umbrella

MOST STYLISH

Channel your own Miami getaway with Sunnylife’s retro umbrella with a fun fringe finish. It comes in terracotta and limoncello (more colors available on the brand’s website), perfect for enjoying a chic moment with a cocktail or spritz. It has UPF 30 coating and includes four lightweight beach hooks and a carrying bag with a strap. (The Australian brand’s gear has been used by Angelina Jolie, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and other stars.)

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Sunnylife | Free People

Sunnylife Luxe Beach Umbrella $150 Buy now

6. Easierhike Beach Shade

BEST WINDPROOF DESIGN

Block the sun and heat for up to eight people with this easy-to-carry beach shade that stays firmly in place during wind, thanks to six anchoring sandbags. Made of high-stretch water-resistant fabric with UPF 50+ UV protection, this lightweight shade takes five minutes to set up and includes two hanging loops perfect for towels, clothes or other accessories. It comes in eight bright colors and designs, including violet, green and orange.

Easierhike Beach Shade $71.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. CGear Multimats Sand-Free Beach Umbrella

BEST SAND-RESISTANT

Get the protection of a tent with the open-air feel with CGear Multimat’s waterproof beach umbrella. It’s made of polyester and has sidewalls that use a high-density extra layer that helps to prevent sand, dust and dirt from coming inside. The canopy is about eight feet with two windows, giving you 49 square feet of shade. It’s foldable and easy to transport, and comes with four pegs to keep it tied down if it gets windy.

REI

CGear Multimats Sand-Free Beach Umbrella $65 Buy now

8. Cool Cabanas UPF50+ Shelter Tent

EASIEST SETUP

Cool Cabanas’ UPF50+ shelter tent tent comes in a variety of stylish designs (including palm leaf, striped and lemon prints) and in 6.5-by-6.5-foot or 8-by-8-foot sizes. We love how easity it is set up and break down (one person can easily do it) and folds up into an approximately three-foot carrying case.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Cool Cabanas | Amazon

Cool Cabanas

Cool Cabanas UPF50+ Shelter Tent Tent $189.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. Beach Bub All-in-One Beach Umbrella

BEST SETUP AND DESIGN

Beach Bub’s sturdy umbrella has saved us from countless potential flipped shade situations, thanks to the unique sand anchor that keeps it firmly in place and a design that withstands winds of up to 44 miles per hour. We love the included towel hook (included) and optional cupholder tray for staying organized.

Amazon

Beach Bub All-in One Beach Umbrella $156.45 on Amazon.com Buy now

10. Shibumi Shade

BEST WIND-POWERED SHADE

Why fight the wind when you can use it for better shade? That’s the idea with the Shibumi Shade, which weighs less than four pounds and takes just three minutes to put up. It’s a free-flowing design that seats up to six people in about 150 square feet of shade.

Amazon