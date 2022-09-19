The Best Beauty Advent Calendars to Pre-Order Before the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Advent calendars are the gifts that keep on giving during the holidays, which is why they’re a great one-and-done early present for your favorite beauty buffs (or yourself). The best beauty Advent calendars are often worth well over the price you’re paying, as the value sets are stocked with full- and travel-sized products that can be gifted as one glamorous package or divvied among the makeup mavens and grooming enthusiasts in your life.

Pro tip for procrastinators: Retailers including Nordstrom, Sephora, Target, Ulta and many more offer convenient in-store pickup for online orders. If you’re worried that your beauty gifts won’t arrive in time, consider going the BOPIS (buy online, pickup in-store) route rather than waiting around for your packages.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best Advent calendars for beauty lovers, from prestige brand best-sellers to ultra-luxurious sets by labels often spotted in the vanities of Hollywood stars (including Dr. Barbara Sturm, Charlotte Tilbury, Budapest-based Omorovicza and others). As some companies have yet to release their 2022 beauty Advent calendars (it is only September, after all), we’ve also included the best ones from 2021 so you can get a taste of what’s to come in the next month or two.

1. Fresh Best Sellers Advent Calendar Set

Join the waitlist for Fresh’s Best Sellers Advent Calendar to make sure you’ll be the first to get the 24-piece set, which includes full- and travel-sized products including the Sugar Rose tinted lip balm, Lotus Youth Preserve Rescue Mask, Soy pH-Balanced hydrating face wash, Sugar Recovery lip mask advanced therapy, Black Tea Corset Cream firming moisturizer, Sugar Strawberry Exfoliating Face Wash, Kombucha Antioxidant Facial Treatment Essence, Creme Ancienne Soft Cream and more.

Fresh

Fresh Best Sellers Advent Calendar Set $350 Buy now

2. Benefit Cosmetics Sincerely, Yours Beauty Advent Calendar

Whether your giftee is a loyal Benefit babe or eyeing the beauty brand’s best-selling brow products and primers, Benefit’s Sincerely Yours Advent calendar ensures a holiday filled with travel-friendly makeup surprises. The holiday gift set includes mini and “fun size” versions of its Porefessional Pore Minimizing Primer, Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara, They’re Real! Magnet Mascara, Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Brow Gel, Hoola Matte Bronzer, 24-Hr. Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel and more, plus a postcard to send to your BFF.

Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics Sincerely, Yours Beauty Advent Calendar $65 Buy now

10. Ciate London Vegan Nail Polish Advent Calendar

For the animal-loving, eco-friendly manicure mavens, Ciate London’s vegan nail polish Advent calendar has 22 mini Plant Pot polishes and a full-sized polish, all in earth-friendly recyclable packaging featuring illustrations by artist Ruby Taylor.

Ciate London

Pre-Order Ciate London Vegan Nail Polish Advent Calendar (reg. $196) $69 Buy now

11. The Body Shop Share the Love Big Advent Calendar The Body Shop’s festive pop-up Advent calendar is packed with 25 moisturizing body creams, face masks, lip balms, bath gels, hand lotions and other nourishing treats to keep dry skin happy all winter. You can upgrade to the Ultimate Advent calendar for $180. MORE BUYING OPTIONS: The Body Shop | Ulta Courtesy of The Body Shop The Body Shop Share the Love Big Advent Calendar $90 Buy now 12. Makeup Revolution Ultimate Glamour Collection Advent Calendar Expect 25 days of lipsticks, lip glosses, highlighters, makeup brushes and more in this giftable Advent calendar from London-based vegan beauty brand Makeup Revolution. Makeup Revolution Ultimate Glamour Collection 12 Days Of Christmas Advent Calendar $62 Buy now

13. Molton Brown Advent Calendar

You or your giftee can smell like royals this holiday season and beyond with British brand Molton Brown’s Advent calendar, which contains 24 bath and shower gels, body lotions, body oils, mini candles, travel cases and more in a charming illustrated case by Rebecca Williams. (The company was awarded the Royal Warrant by Queen Elizabeth II in 2012 for the supply of toiletries.)

Molton Brown Advent Calendar $270 Buy now

14. FAO Schwarz Cosmetics Advent Calendar

For kids ages 8 to 11, FAO Schwarz’ cosmetics Advent calendar contains 24 beauty surprises ranging from eye makeup to nail decals.

FAO Schwarz Cosmetics Advent Calendar $60 Buy now

15. L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar Your giftee can start every day with moisturized skin when they open L’Occitane’s Advent calendar, which is stocked with luxurious hand creams, haircare products and skincare in one charming package inspired by a Christmas market in Provence, France. L’Occitane L'Occitane Classic Advent Calendar $80 Buy now

16. NYX 24-Day Advent Calendar

NYX’s 24-day Advent calendar contains the cruelty-free brand’s beauty best sellers and limited edition goodies, including lip creams, eye shadows, lip scrubs, butter glosses and more.

NYX

NYX 24-Day Advent Calendar $65 Buy now

17. Acqua Di Parma 25-Piece Advent Calendar

Acqua Di Parma’s 25-piece Advent calendar will delight luxury fragrance-loving giftees with eaux des toilettes, eaux des parfums, colognes, shower gels, haircare and more from the Italian brand’s best-selling Colonia, Blue Mediterraneo, Le Nobili, Signatures of the Sun and Home collections.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Acqua Di Parma 25-Piece Advent Calendar $600 Buy now

18. Liberty Men’s Holiday Calendar

Gents can stay groomed throughout the holidays and beyond with Liberty’s Men’s Holiday Calendar 2022, which will arrive Sept. 28 alongside the London retailer’s Beauty Holiday Calendar. Last year’s edition was packed with skincare, fragrances, bath products and more from Liberty, Davines, D.S. & Durga, Frédéric Malle, Venn, Augustinus Bader, Dr. Sebagh, Dr. Barbara Sturm and other cult-favorite labels, so expect the same excellent curation plus more gifts (like a pocket square or a tiny bottle of gin).

Liberty

Liberty Men's Holiday Calendar $275 Buy now

19. Dr. Vranjes Firenze Advent Calendar

Dr. Vranjes Firenze’s luxurious fragrance Advent calendar is filled with 24 mini spray perfumes, car scents, refills, a tree decoration and a personalized greeting card in a reusable bright red embellished case.

Bergdorf Goodman

Dr. Vranjes Firenze Advent Calendar $629 Buy now

20. Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar Not located near Hollywood-beloved skin-care expert Dr. Barbara Sturm? You can still get the #SturmGlow with her luxury beauty Advent calendar, courtesy of the starry skin specialist. The massive box contains 24 travel- to full-sized products for keeping your visage looking youthful and healthy during the holidays and beyond, including the brand’s best-selling Super Anti-Aging Serum, the Hyaluronic Ampoule, Enzyme Cleanser, Balancing Toner and more. Net-A-Porter Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar $560 Buy now

21. Perricone MD A Dozen Delights Advent Calendar Uma Thurman, Jennifer Aniston and Eva Mendes are among the stars who have sung praises for Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose 12-day Advent calendar — which contains his cult-favorite serums, toners, moisturizers and more — is sure to make you feel like Hollywood royalty. Courtesy of Nordstrom Perricone MD A Dozen Delights Advent Calendar $179 Buy now

22. Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2022

Valued at over £800 (or about $913), British department retailer Selfridge’s 2022 beauty advent calendar contains 12 full-sized products and 12 minis from MAC Cosmetics, Westman Atelier, Pat McGrath, Biossance, Paula’s Choice, Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Gisou, R.e.m Beauty, Olaplex, Kate Somerville, Le Labo and more. It arrives Sept. 22; get on the wait list by signing up for Selfridge’s newsletter.

Selfridges

Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2022 Buy now

23. Balmain Limited-Edition Large Haircare Advent Calendar Treat your (or your loved ones’) tresses with Balmain’s nutcracker-themed haircare Advent calendar, which comes with 10 luxury treats including a thermal protection spray, argan oil moisturizing elixir, texturing salt spray, leave-in conditioner, a festive scented candle and more, all in a chic gold, green and white display box. Selfridges Balmain Limited-Edition Large Haircare Advent Calendar $186 Buy now

24. Asos Face + Body 25-Day Advent Calendar

Asos’ Face + Body Advent calendar includes a branded tote bag and makeup bag, plus 29 makeup, skin care and nail products from Benefit Cosmetics, Le Mini Macaron, Elemis, Prima Lash, Charlotte Tilbury, Too Faced, Cover Girl, The Ordinary, Revoltuion, Mario Badescu, Lanolips and other brands.

Asos

Asos Face + Body 25-Day Advent Calendar $99 Buy now

25. Rituals The Ritual of Advent 3D Calendar

This decorative 3D Advent calendar from Rituals will add some holiday magic to your abode and body care kit. Valued at over $160, this 24-piece set has tring lights, candles for each Sunday leading up to Advent and full-sized body products ranging from an Ayurveda scrub glove and anti-aging day cream to foaming shower gels and body oils.

Rituals

26. Lookfantastic Beauty Advent Calendar 2022

Online beauty retailer Lookfantastic’s 26-piece Advent calendar promises makeup, body, skincare and fragrance products from PMD, By Terry, Rituals, Elemis, Drunk Elephant, Sachajuan, Revolution, Philip Kingsley, Emma Hardie, First Aid Beauty and others.

Lookfantastic Beauty Advent Calendar 2022 $120 Buy now

The Best Advent Calendars of 2021

For reference, we’ve kept the best Advent calendars of 2021 below — we’ll update the links once the 2022 editions become available.

1. Clarins 24-Day Advent Calendar (Sold Out)

Enjoy nearly $300 worth of Clarins’ plant-powered skincare and makeup best-sellers in this 24-day Advent Calendar (sold out; more Clarins gift sets here), which includes the Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch primer, Lip Comfort Oils, Extra-Firming Mask, Beauty Flash Balm, Cleansing Micellar Water and much more. And for a limited time, use the code HOLIDAY21 to get a free six-piece customizable gift set with any order of $100 or more.

Courtesy of Clarins

Clarins Gift Sets Buy now

2. Real Techniques 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar (Sold Out)

Beauty buffs who need a restock on brushes and sponges will enjoy a fresh new makeup tool every day with Real Techniques’ 12 Days of Beauty Advent calendar (sold out; more Real Techniques gift sets here).

Courtesy of Walmart

Real Techniques 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Bluemercury 31 Days of Dazzle Advent Calendar (Sold Out)

There’s something for every luxury beauty lover in Bluemercury’s 31 Days of Dazzle Advent calendar (sold out; more gift sets at Bluemercury here), from skincare by 111Skin, Chantecaille, Supergoop and Dr. Barbara Sturm, to haircare, makeup and wellness products by Indie Lee, Hum Nutrition, Roen and others.

Bluemercury

Beauty Gift Sets at Bluemercury Buy now

4. Atelier Cologne Clementine California Perfume Advent Calendar (Sold Out)

Fragrance fanatics can take a whiff of a chic new scent for the 24 days leading up to Christmas, thanks to Atelier Cologne’s Clementine California perfume Advent calendar. (Sold out; more beauty gift sets at Sephora here.)

Sephora

Beauty Gift Sets at Sephora Buy now

5. Spotlight Oral Care 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar (Sold Out)

For the ones on your list who prioritize their pearly whites, this 12-day Advent calendar (sold out; more Spotlight Oral Care gift sets here) from dentist-founded Spotlight Oral Care includes vegan- and cruelty-free products for keeping their chompers merry and bright. It incudes a sonic toothbrush, a set of 28 teeth-whitening strips, whitening toothpaste, lip scrub, a white jade facial roller and other sweet (but cavity-free) treats.

Courtesy of Spotlight Oral Care

Spotlight Oral Care Gift Sets Buy now

6. Sephora Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar

Say goodbye to the usual dry skin that comes with winter weather with Sephora’s bestselling Advent calendar (sold out; more beauty gift sets at Sephora here.), which is packed with 24 reusable boxes filled with hydrating skincare, eye masks and makeup wipes as well as hair accessories, lip colors, nail polish and many more holiday beauty goodies.

Courtesy of Sephora

Beauty Gift Sets at Sephora Buy now

7. Dashing Diva 2021 Holiday Advent Calendar (Sold Out)

Fo the time-pressed nail art aficionado, this 24-day manicure Advent calendar from Dashing Diva (sold out; more beauty gift sets at Ulta here) offers festive mani stickers in stylish solid and glittering colors and patterns, plus all of the DIY nail tools needed.

Courtesy of Ulta

Beauty Gift Sets at Ulta Buy now

8. Target Beauty Capsule Advent Calendar Gift Set

Calling all Target shoppers (or those stocking up on gifts for them): This Advent calendar gift set (sold out, more Advent calendars at Target here) contains 12 of the mass retailer’s best-sellers in its beauty department, including skincare and makeup from Pixi, E.l.f., Maybelline, Thayer’s and other surprises.

Courtesy of Target

Advent Calendars at Target Buy now

9. Yves Saint Laurent Advent Calendar (Sold Out)

Experience the holidays like an A-lister and treat yourself (or your favorite luxury beauty lover) to Yves Saint Laurent’s Advent calendar (sold out, more YSL gift sets here), which is stocked with 24 days of French brand’s best-selling skincare, fragrances and makeup products in travel-ready and full sizes.

Courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Gift Sets Buy now

10. Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar (Sold Out)

London beauty retailer Space NK’s cult-favorite Advent calendar (sold out, more Space NK beauty gifts here) is filled with over $900 worth of beauty goodies to open over 24 days, including from luxury brands such as Augustinus Bader, Drunk Elephant, Hourglass, La Mer, Olaplex, The Ordinary, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Rose Inc, Sunday Riley, Charlotte Tilbury and many, many others.

Courtesy of Space NK

Space NK Beauty Gifts Buy now

11. Chantecaille 12 Days of Botanical Beauty Advent Calendar (Sold Out)

Hollywood insider-loved luxury beauty brand Chantecaille’s Advent calendar (sold out; more Chantecaille gift sets here) comes in the form of an eco-minded reusable box filled with 12 best-sellers. The 12 Days of Botanical Beauty holiday box includes five full-sized products and seven travel-friendly items, including the Bio Lifting Serum+, Bio Lifiting Cream+, Rose de Mai Face oil, Stress Repair Concentrate+ and Full Brow Perfecting Gel, to name a few.

Courtesy of Chantecaille

Chantecaille Gift Sets Buy now

12. Saks Fifth Avenue Ready, Set, Refresh! 14-Piece Advent Calendar (Sold Out)

Beauty buffs will be delighted with 14 days of skincare, haircare and fragrances when they open up Saks Fifth Avenue’s Advent calendar (sold out; more Advent calendars here). The Ready, Set, Refresh set opens up to reveal products from Augustinus Bader, Briogeo, Eve Lom, Furtuna Skin, Sunday Riley and R+Co., to name a handful.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Advent Calendars at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy now

13. Omorovicza Gold Cabinet (Sold Out)

Hailing from Budapest is starry skincare brand Omorovicza’s Gold Cabinet holiday collection (sold out; more gift set options here), which contains the label’s luxurious Gold Rescue Cream, Gold Eye Lift and Gold Flash Firming Serum along with an eye wand and gua sha facial lifting stone for completing your holiday ritual. (Mila Kunis, January Jones, Jamie Lee Curtis and Chrissy Teigen have incorporated the brand in their beauty routines.)

Couresy of Omorovicza