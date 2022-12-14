The Best Holiday Beauty Sets, Makeup Palettes and Skincare Kits from Star-Loved Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Holiday gift sets are one of those no-brainer presents that you can always count on for moms, siblings, cousins, partners and anyone else who loves beauty. They offer the perfect amount of excessive festive flair to get anyone in the spirits, while also showcasing the best of the best from beauty brands beloved by stars and beyond.

Whether you want to splurge on a luxurious shampoo and conditioner set, or your budget is limited to one key item from a bestselling celebrity makeup kit, we’ve rounded up the best holiday beauty sets to consider gifting your nearest and dearest (or yourself).

From Kylie Cosmetics’ holiday collection and Dame Pat McGrath’s upcoming Star Wars collab, to the playful Wet N Wild x Peanuts range and more, see our top beauty gift picks to shop before they sell out.

1. Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection

Let’s dive right in with the heavy hitters. Kylie Jenner’s viral beauty brand dropped a tricked-out, limited-edition holiday range featuring bestsellers and value sets perfect for makeup lovers. Items come a la carte, and highlights include a two-piece matte lip set ($29), a pressed powder palette featuring a range of warm shades that are sure to be a fan favorite ($45), a nine-piece liquid lip gloss set ($150) and a “12 Days Of Kylie” 12-piece advent calendar.

2. Wet N Wild Peanut Collection Peanuts Collection Box

This limited-edition collaboration between Wet N Wild and the iconic Peanuts gang is perfect for the fun beauty buff (or Peanuts super fan) in your life. The set includes lipstick, lip gloss, a three-piece nail file set, a set of stick-on nail decals, a waterproof liquid eyeliner, a blendable face quad, a pigment palette, an eyelash curler, makeup sponges, tweezers and a makeup sponge case.

3. L’Occitane 10 Days of Hand Cream Holiday Set

For those who are committed to all the lotions and potions it takes to keep your skin moisturized this season, consider this handy set from L’Occitane. This collection features the brand’s most iconic hand creams in various scents — in Cherry Blossom, Shea Classic, Lavender, Almond Delicious, Verbena Cooling Gel, Limited Edition Shea Butter, Shea Chestnut, Verbena Mandarin, Rose and Neroli & Orchid — all packaged in a festive holiday box.

4. Belif Glow-on-the-Go Holiday Travel Kit

For the travelers, we recommend this limited-edition kit by Belif, which is packed with skincare essentials that can be easily applied on their next flight. This kit contains mini versions of Belif’s bestsellers, including True Cream Aqua Bomb, Aqua Bomb Jelly Cleanser, Moisturizing Eye Bomb, Aqua Bomb Hydrating Toner and the True Cream Aqua Bomb Sunscreen SPF 50, all contained in a cute holiday-themed travel pouch.

5. Oribe Gold Lust Liter Holiday Gift Set

For the person whose hair you envy the most, treat them to this cult-favorite restorative shampoo and conditioner, packaged together as a supersized duo just for the holidays. Both formulas feature healing oils and extracts, including cypress, argan and maracuja, along with Oribe’s revolutionary bio-restorative complex for maximum hydration.

6. Physicians Formula Butter Cheat Day Full Collection

For the glam fan with an undeniable sweet tooth, treat them to this clever collection of dessert-themed makeup — alongside a festive tin of real cookies or chocolates. This set is made for sensitive skin and includes four scented bronzers blended with murumuru, tucuma and capuacu butters. Indulgent scents include cake, coffee, cookies and donuts.

7. Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Glossy Posse Volume 5.0 Full-Sized Gloss Bomb Trio

If you have someone on your list who’s dying to try Rihanna’s bestselling beauty brand, but they’re not sure where to start, surprise them with this limited-edition trio of full-size limited-edition Gloss Bomb shades in Fenty Glow, Cupcakin’ and Fuchsia Flex. Not only is the formula vegan, cruelty-free, and free of parabens and phthalates, but the collection has garnered hundreds of glowing reviews for its universally flattering tints that create an ultra-hydrated pout.

8. Charlotte Tilbury Walk of No Shame On the Go Kit Treat your most glamorous makeup maven to Charlotte Tilbury’s limited-edition Walk of No Shame On the Go kit, which includes everything they need to get the Hollywood makeup artist’s iconic and effortless beauty look. The set comes with a full-sized Eyes to Mesmerise cream eyeshadow in a sparkling red and peachy-gold shade, plus travel sizes of the universally flattering matte Copper Charge eyeliner, Lip Cheat lip liner and Matte Revolution lipstick. Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Walk of No Shame On the Go Kit $55 Buy now

9. Kiehl’s Since 1851 Hydrating Winter Wonders Let it be known that holiday kits are chockfull of moisturizing options this year. With dozens of five-star reviews, this skincare collection is a clear holiday favorite, boasting six full- and mini-size bestsellers. Product highlights include the Ultra Facial Cleanser, Milk-Peel Gentle Exfoliating Toner, Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask, Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum with Ceramides and Peptide, Ultra Facial Moisturizing Cream with Squalane and Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado. Sephora Kiehl’s Since 1851 Hydrating Winter Wonders $75 Buy now