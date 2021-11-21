Shopping: The Best Holiday Gifts That Hollywood Beauty Insiders Love Giving and Receiving

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Hollywood glam squads have unrivaled access to some of the starriest tresses and faces in the world — and as a result, some of the most innovative beauty products and coolest visage gadgets can be found their beauty kits. But the makeup, hair and skincare departments aren’t their only areas of expertise. Working with the rich and famous — and even joining their ranks — also means having many of life’s luxuries within arm’s reach.

That’s why we polled a handful of Hollywood beauty insiders to spill on the gifts that they love to give and receive. For Cassandra Grey, founder of the star-loved Los Angeles beauty boutique Violet Grey, Ladurée macarons and new skincare brand Eighth Day’s “miracle serum” are her go-tos for gifting. And when it comes to what they really want to unwrap for the holidays, beauty experts including makeup artist Kate Synnott (clients include Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning), board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shereen Idriss (who works with Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser) and A-list facialist Joanna Vargas (Elisabeth Moss, Greta Gerwig and Julianne Moore are in her care) are among those who are wishing for more quality time.

Makeup artist Kate Synnott (Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid are among clientele), starry hairstylist Chris Appleton (clients include Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lopez) also revealed their favorite fashionable presents. Ahead, read on for some of the top beauty gifts that Hollywood insiders recommend and what they’re hoping to get this season, plus some of our own picks inspired by their chic suggestions.

The Non-Beauty Gifts That Hollywood Glam Squad Insiders Love to Give

Ladurée Macarons

“I often gift Ladurée French cookies. I once sent one in a box that played music when you opened it. Charming, no?” — Cassandra Grey, Violet Grey founder

Ladurée Box of 15 Macarons $53 Buy now

Barefoot Dreams Robe or Blanket

“A soft and plush throw blanket or robe from Barefoot Dreams is always a great gift idea. The fabric is so warm and luxurious, which is perfect for the winter season!” — Kate Synnott, makeup artist (Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Ashley Graham and Emma Chamberlain are among clients)

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket $147 Buy now

Hobonichi Techo Cousin Book

“My favorite gift is actually this beautiful Japanese planner called the Hobonichi. The paper is thin but ink or paints don’t bleed through. I love art journaling and painting to relax, so this plus a cool set of watercolors has become my signature gift.” — Joanna Vargas, facialist (clients include Naomi Watts, Sofia Coppola and Julianne Moore)

Hobonichi Techo Cousin Book $53.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Little Black of Chanel by Emma Baxter-Wright

“The best gift to me for the holidays is my whole family being together, that is the most important thing to me. Also, I love a good old-fashioned book, I am always inspired by the old and how you can influence that and bring it into the future. I love the Little Book of Chanel!” — Chris Appleton, hairstylist (clients include Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lopez)

'Little Book of Chanel' by Emma Baxter-Wright $39.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

HoMedics Total Recline Shiatsu Massage Cushion

“Massage tools are that one item that no one is disappointed to receive. HoMedics has an incredible selection, from budget-conscious to total splurge! You can’t go wrong with this gift! My favorite is the Total Recline Shiatsu Massage Cushion. Amazing after a long, hard day of work!” — Erin Parsons, makeup artist (Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss are among clients)

HoMedics Total Recline Shiatsu Massage Cushion at Bed Bath & Beyond $300 Buy now

Luxurious Pajamas

“My go-to non-beauty item to gift for the holidays is 100 percent a nice pajama set. And the fancier, the better; because I would never buy it for myself. A really gorgeous set can also double as a beautiful outfit to wear out. And trust, I’ve done it! Some of my favorite brands are Morgan Lane, Olivia Von Halle and even Averie sleepwear and Eberjey as more affordable [but still luxe] options.” — Dr. Shereene Idriss, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Idriss Dermatology and host of #PillowTalkDerm Instagram series (clients include Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Paloma Elsesser)

Morgan Lane Joanie and Margot Satin Pajamas at Net-A-Porter $458 Buy now

Eberjey Gisele Shortie Short PJ Set $98 Buy now

Olivia Von Halle Lila Odile Silk Satin Pajama Set $600 Buy now

The Top Holiday Beauty Gifts of Hollywood Glam Squad Insiders

Eight Day Regenerative Serum

“Eighth Day’s Regenerative Serum ($325) is my latest skincare staple and what I will be gifting to my staff, mentors and mentees. It is a Violet Grey best-seller and miracle serum formulated by Dr. Anthony Nakhla using his proprietary Peptide-Rich Plasma. It is clinically proven to work with your body’s natural functions to create plump, youthful skin, which I think any beauty-obsessed person would want. Plus, the samples we received were so popular, they never even made it to the VG swag closet for all our staffers to take home.” — Cassandra Grey, Violet Grey founder

Eighth Day Regenerative Serum at Violet Grey $325 Buy now

Diptyque Candles

“I am a huge fan of Diptyque and love to gift those candles because they smell so amazing and are perfect for a relaxing night in, especially after a long day.” — Chris Appleton, hairstylist

Diptyque Sapin Candle at Nordstrom $42 Buy now

Joanna Vargas Magic Glow Wand

“My own Magic Glow Wand. It’s luxe and gives someone a real framework to that perfect self-care moment at home.” — Joanna Vargas, facialist

Joanna Vargas Magic Glow Wand at FWRD $285 Buy now

Joovv The Go 2.0 Handheld Red Light Therapy Device

“A Joovv is a fun holiday gift I would give to someone. They have a handheld light therapy device that delivers red and near-infrared (NIR) wavelengths to help with your overall skin health and wellness. It’s perfect for self-care on the go as you can take it basically everywhere with you.” — Dr. Shereene Idriss, board-certified dermatologist

Joovv The Go 2.0 $545 Buy now

Pampering Bath Products

“I think everyone, no matter gender or personality, enjoys pampering bath products so I often buy bath soaks and salts, body oils, body scrubs. My favorite soaks are from Elemis. They have incredible aching muscle soaks which are perfect for the workaholic or work-outaholic.

Salts from Senseurs D’Orient and L’Objet smell absolutely divine! Kopari makes incredible coconut sugar scrubs which smell sweet but also nourish the skin with natural oils. And finally my favorite body oils, which you can also add to the bath, are Osea and Costa Brazil. All natural and the fragrances are absolutely lavish!” — Erin Parsons, makeup artist

Elemis Aching Muscle Super Soak $63.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

Senteurs d'Orient Jasmine of Arabia Bath Salts $38.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

L'Objet Côté Maquis Bath Salts at Net-A-Porter $170 Buy now

Kopari Coconut Crush Scrub at Sephora $39 Buy now

Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil $48 Buy now

Costa Brasil Sol Sunlight Body Oil $k Buy now

Le Labo Santal 26 Cement Candle

“The Le Labo Santal 26 Cement Candle is the perfect gift for your boss or your investor, or whoever is making sure your bills are paid. It’s perfect because the warm and sophisticated signature scent is made of the finest ingredients, making it unique and inimitable. The concrete vessel is so refined, fitting that Axel Vervoordt aesthetic made so hot right now by Kim and Kanye, and is perfect because of its massive-yet-minimal, four-wick size. This will last the recipient all winter and whenever they see it or smell it, they will think of you fondly, remembering your exquisite, tasteful gift-giving ability, therefore reminding them of their worthy investment in you. Trust me on this one – it will be the best $485 you have ever spent.” Cassandra Grey, Violet Grey founder

La Labo Santal 26 Cement Candle at Violet Grey $485 Buy now

Róen Elixir Restorative Face Oil

“Róen’s Elixir Restorative Face Oil is great for all skin types, which makes it the perfect holiday gift. It’s loaded with incredibly nourishing ingredients like rosehip oil and jojoba seed oil that leave you with firmer, plumper skin and a stunning lit-from-within glow.” — Kate Synnott, makeup artist

Róen Elixir Restorative Face Oil $72 Buy now

What Beauty Insiders Really Want for the Holidays

Los Angeles Apparel Tees & Rimowa Luggage

“Since I am a hairstylist, I always need L.A. Apparel t-shirts — which are priceless. An ultra-luxe gift that I would love to receive since I do travel a decent amount for work is Rimowa luggage. It’s lightweight but built to last, perfect for when I am traveling with all of my tools, hair, et cetera.” — Chris Appleton, hairstylist

Los Angeles Apparel Crew Neck T-Shirt $24 Buy now

Rimowa Original Cabin Luggage $1,150 Buy now

Charitable Donation (or Anything Celine)

“PC answer: A donation to KIPP Schools in my honor. The truth: Celine.” — Cassandra Grey, Violet Grey founder

Celine Small 16 Bag In Natural Calfskin at 24S $4,250 Buy now

Vintage Treasures

“Rare vintage pieces. I only ever want vintage hats, accessories, wigs, dresses and especially makeup! I love figural compacts or lipsticks, but of course I know this is quite a niche market and I’m not the average consumer!” — Erin Parsons, makeup artist

Find one-of-a-kind vintage pieces — such as this 1960s Yves Saint Laurent turban — for yourself or your favorite treasure lover at online consignment boutique 1st Dibs. Courtesy of 1st Dibs

Yves Saint Laurent 1960s Polka Dot Turban at 1st Dibs $525 Buy now

The Luxury of Quality Time Off

“It’s actually a bit of both, and that’s two days to just fully disconnect! Time off is the new luxury it seems and this year it’s definitely much needed. And that truly is the gift I’d love to receive this holiday.” — Dr. Shereene Idriss, board-certified dermatologist

You don’t need to spend a fortune on ways to pass your precious time — this 1,000-piece puzzle illustrated by London-based designer Charlotte Taylor and 3D-modelled by Victor Roussel will bring you calm. Courtesy of Mr. Porter

Slowdown Studio Adobe Poolside Puzzle at Mr. Porter $65 Buy now

“I honestly think quality time with my family is the biggest gift for the holidays. My son is away at school all year, so when Christmas break comes around we all spend time making Christmas cookies and watching classic Christmas movies. It’s our family ritual on Christmas Eve, and it beats everything! That and getting a great photo of my kids in their Christmas PJs.” — Joanna Vargas, facialist

Make holiday snacking easier with a sweet delivery straight to your doorstep from Harry & David. Courtesy of Harry & David

Harry & David Big Book of Christmas Cookies $40 Buy now

The Best Holiday Gifts That Beauty Insiders Have Received

Versace Robe

“The best gift ever received might be my Versace robe which was gifted to me by Donatella Versace… it’s super cozy and everyone loves a bit of comfort.” — Chris Appleton, hairstylist

Versace I Love Baroque Bathrobe $595 Buy now

Apple TV

“Gigi Hadid bought me an Apple TV many years ago. We’re both movie buffs, but she’s also a documentary expert! It was the perfect gift!” — Erin Parsons, makeup artist

Apple TV $169.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

A Love Song

“Jules, my 6-year-old, wrote and recorded a love song with Samantha [Ronson] in her studio and gave it to me. That’s definitely the best gift I’ve ever received.” — Cassandra Grey, Violet Grey founder

Musically-inclined kids will love singing their hearts out to the tune of their favorite songs with this Bluetooth karaoke microphone and speaker, which can play music from your smartphone and other devices. Courtesy of Maisonette

Wireless Express Sing-Along Pro Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone & Speaker $39 Buy now

Family Recipe Book

“One year for Christmas my cousins gave me a beautiful blank book filled with family recipes from our childhood. My kitchen fills with smells I never thought I could have again because of that book and at the heart of it was my beautiful grandma. It remains the best gift I’ve ever received.” — Joanna Vargas, facialist

Keep your family’s famous dishes near with this customizable cookbook, which comes with enough pages for over 80 recipes and photos. Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Custom My Family Cookbook $30 Buy now

Quality Time

“Life can be chaotic and busy at times, so I’m really looking forward to spending some quality time with my husband and son and just relaxing and hanging out with them.” — Kate Synnott, makeup artist

Perfect for family game nights, this luxury edition of classic Scrabble is made of a rotating wooden cabinet that’s finished with gold foil stamping. Courtesy of Amazon

Scrabble Luxury Edition Board Game $249.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

A Big Business Move

“Last December I received the best and possibly the scariest holiday gift: the final version of the lease on my practice. It was a culmination point in my career, and therefore super meaningful. The lawyer obviously knew this as well and actually delivered it to me on Christmas Eve. It was a celebration I’ll always remember.” — Dr. Shereene Idriss, board-certified dermatologist

