The 15+ Best Bedding Sets for Every Type of Sleeper, from Star-Loved Sheets to Dorm-Friendly Bundles

For some people, shopping for new sleep essentials is exciting. Thinking about sliding into a new set of soft, cool sheets under a fluffy comforter might have you eagerly adding things to your shopping cart as you fantasize about finally getting a good night’s rest. For others, it’s a task that brings no joy but must be completed anyway, like making a dentist’s appointment. No matter where you fall on the spectrum, we’ve gathered top-rated bedding sets and comforter sets to shop in 2023.

Some of these bedding sets come with basically everything except the mattress. We’re talking sheets, comforters, duvet covers, and even pillows. Others are a bit more streamlined but still have everything you need. From breezy bedding sets for hot sleepers to twin XL comforter sets to send with your college student as they move into the dorms, there’s a set here that you’ll like. We’ve even included a couple of bedding sets for kids and newborns if you’re looking to give the whole family a bedding upgrade. Plus, there’s a set here that’s earned the coveted title of being one of Oprah’s favorite brands.

Types of Bedsheet Materials

Shopping for the best bedsheets can be overwhelming, as there are a number of different types of fabrics. Here’s a general rundown of the most common materials and who they’re best suited for:

Cotton percale Crisp, matte finish and best for hot sleepers

Crisp, matte finish and best for hot sleepers Sateen Soft, buttery finish and best for most types of sleepers

Soft, buttery finish and best for most types of sleepers Linen Usually made from European flax and feature breathable, cozy feel; best for most sleepers

Usually made from European flax and feature breathable, cozy feel; best for most sleepers Organic cotton Cotton grown without pesticides and best for those with sensitive skin

Cotton grown without pesticides and best for those with sensitive skin Polyester Synthetic, lightweight fabric that tends to be affordable; best for hot sleepers

Synthetic, lightweight fabric that tends to be affordable; best for hot sleepers Microfiber Often made of wood pulp or synthetic fibers such as polyester or nylon; lightweight, moisture-wicking tight weave and best for most sleepers

Thread Count: What Is It, and Does It Matter?

Since we’re rounding up the best bedding, it’s also worth mentioning what thread count means. As the Sleep Foundation (as well as many bedding brands) point out, “thread count is a measure of the number of threads woven into one square inch of fabric. Essentially, it’s a measure of how tightly woven a fabric is.” Many agree that thread count isn’t the best measure of the quality of bedsheets, and generally the tighter the weave, the heavier and more wrinkle-resistant the material will be. Lower thread count fabrics will be looser and often more breathable.

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself to a luxury bedding set or need something affordable for the guest room, there’s sure to be a bedding set here for you. In addition to sleeping on some of these sheets ourselves, We’ve scoured dozens of product reviews and detailed descriptions to find the best bedding sets you can buy now.

1. Brooklinen Luxe Move-In Bundle

BEST BEDDING SET OVERALL

Price From $552 (on sale for $416 and up through May 8)

From $552 (on sale for $416 and up through May 8) Sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Material 100 percent long-staple cotton / sateen

100 percent long-staple cotton / sateen Thread count 480

480 Return policy 365 days

Starting at nearly $500, Brooklinen’s upgraded Luxe Sateen Move-In Bundle isn’t cheap, but it’s worth it for both the quality and the quantity — and if you shop through Aug. 30, you can score 15 percent off during the brand’s Staycation Sale with the code SUMMER15. The bundle includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, duvet cover, four pillowcases, one comforter, two pillows and a free silk eye mask.

You’ll have the chance to customize your bedding, choosing between different colors and different weights and fill materials for the comforter and pillow. We’re fans of Brooklinen’s smooth, soft cotton sheets that feature a buttery finish, which we’ve found to be suitable year-round in LA weather. Reviewers also love the feel of the 100 percent cotton sheets and the supportive pillows, which the brand says are ideal for most sleepers. And if you don’t agree, no sweat — Brooklinen allows most of their products to be returned within 365 days. (Nicole Richie and celebrity DJ Hannah Bronfman are among the brand’s starry fans.)

2. Parachute Sateen Bed Bundle

BEST SATEEN BEDDING SET

Price From $684

From $684 Sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Material 100 percent long-staple Egyptian cotton / sateen

100 percent long-staple Egyptian cotton / sateen Return policy 365 days

If it’s time for an upgrade, consider treating yourself with this Sateen bedding bundle from Parachute, which saves you 15 percent when you buy the set. The sateen weave is meant to feel soft, smooth and cool — kind of like you’ve brought a 5-star hotel experience into your bedroom. Each bundle includes a fitted sheet, a pillowcase set, a duvet cover, a duvet insert and two pillows. In other words, literally everything except the mattress. The company’s linens are found at hotels such as the Hotel Marina Riviera in at Big Bear Lake.

3. Bedsure 7-Piece Bed in a Bag Set

BEST AFFORDABLE BEDDING SET

Price From $55 (select sizes and colors on sale)

From $55 (select sizes and colors on sale) Sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Material 240 GSM polyester

240 GSM polyester Return policy 365 days

If you’re looking for an affordable bed-in-a-bag set, it’s hard to do better than Bedsure’s seven-piece bedding set with more than 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. Made of 240 GSM polyester that meets the Oeko-Tex Standard 100, this seven-piece set includes a comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet, two pillowcases and two pillow shams (with the exception of twin/twin XL bedding, which comes with one pillowcase and one sham). Prices vary depending on the color and size you pick, but you can generally expect to pay less than $75 for the entire set.

4. Buffy The Cooling Bundle BEST ECO-FRIENDLY BEDDING SET Price From $583

From $583 Sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Material Eucalyptus tencel lyocell

Eucalyptus tencel lyocell Trial and return policy 7 nights At-Home Trial, 50-night return policy I mean, it’s right there in the name. Buffy’s Cooling Bundle is designed to regulate temperatures, even if you and your co-occupant of the bed couldn’t be more different when it comes to climate preferences. Bonus: the eucalyptus tencel lyocell fabric requires less water than conventional cotton and is naturally hypoallergenic and temperature-regulating, so you can rest easy knowing that you’re sleeping on eco-friendly, allergen-resistant sheets. Hot sleepers especially will find relief with Buffy’s award-winning breeze comforter and the cooling Eucalyptus sheet set. With your bundle, you’ll also receive a duvet cover and a pair of natural foam pillows designed to stay cool. If you’re feeling skeptical, you should know that Buffy’s At-Home Trial lets you experience the bedding for yourself for seven nights before you’re charged for it. Plus, they have a 50-night returns policy beyond that if you’re still not sure. Buffy Buffy Breeze Twin Sheet Set $583 and up Buy now

5. Mainstays 5-Piece Bed in a Bag Comforter Set with Sheets

BEST DORM BEDDING SET

Price From $30

From $30 Sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king Material Polyester

Polyester Trial and return policy Free 90-day returns through Walmart

If you’re looking for one of the best dorm bedding sets, add this affordable five-piece Mainstays bed-in-a-bag to your cart. It’s available in twin/twin XL sizes and includes everything you’ll need, like a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, a sham and a pillowcase. There are a ton of different color options available, and this set is inexpensive enough that when you leave the dorm rooms for an off-campus apartment with a bigger bed, it won’t feel like you’ve wasted too much money on bedding that’s no longer useful.

6. Sijo Airyweight Eucalyptus Move-In Bundle

BEST BEDDING SET FOR HOT SLEEPERS

Price From $394

From $394 Sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king Material Tencel

Tencel Trial and return policy 30-day guarantee, free returns and exchanges

If you’re tired of waking up sweaty, consider this cooling bedding set from Sijo. All of the included pieces are made from sustainable eucalyptus fibers, which have a cooling, moisture-wicking effect. Each bundle includes a comforter, two pillows, a duvet cover, a fitted sheet, two pillowcases, and an optional top sheet. Sets are available in a limited range of colors and you can grab them in sizes ranging from twin and twin XL all the way up to California king.

7. UGG Blissful 3-Piece Reversible Full/Queen Comforter Set

BEST COZY BEDDING SET

Price From $278

From $278 Sizes Queen and king

Queen and king Material Polyester

Polyester Trial and return policy Free returns and exchanges through Nordstrom

If you live in a colder climate or suffer from AC freeze, consider this three-piece Blissful bedding set from UGG. One side of the shams and comforter is covered in soft Sherpa-like material while the other side has a soft textured feel. One enthusiastic reviewer shared “The sherpa side is so unbelievably soft and warm, it makes going to bed a treat…I highly recommend it for people who love to snuggle down into their bed on a cold winter’s night.”

8. CozyLux White Seersucker Comforter Set

BEST COMFORTER SET FOR GUEST ROOM

Price From $58

From $58 Sizes Twin, full, queen, king

Twin, full, queen, king Material Microfiber

Microfiber Trial and return policy Free returns through Amazon

Your guests will be convinced you splurged on this luxe-feeling bedding set, but it’s actually surprisingly affordable. Each set comes with a comforter, two pillow shams, two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. One reviewer shared, “This is BEAUTIFUL. It’s like sleeping on a cloud. It’s so soft. It does not have that thin cheap feeling that lower-priced blankets typically do. I am so glad I bought this!”

While classic white bedding goes with any decor, this set is also available in a range of other colors, including sage green, black, pink and gray. The set doesn’t come with pillows, but the same brand sells a set of two pillows on Amazon, so you can add those to your cart for a fully-ready guest room setup.

9. Pottery Barn Grand Organic Percale Bedding Bundle

BEST ORGANIC COTTON PERCALE BEDDING SET

Price From $397

From $397 Sizes King, Cal king

King, Cal king Material Organic cotton

Organic cotton Thread count 400

400 Trial and return policy Returns within 30 days

Pottery Barn’s crisp white Grand percale sheets are made with 100 percent organic cotton for a soft, lightweight feeling. Each item in the set features satin-stitched contrast embroidery for an especially elegant look, and you can even have it monogrammed for that extra-special touch. The set includes a duvet cover, two shams, a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. You’ll have to purchase pillows and a duvet insert separately, but luckily, Pottery Barn has plenty of options.

10. Quince Deluxe Linen Duvet Bundle

BEST LINEN BEDDING SET

Price From $233

From $233 Sizes Twin, full, queen, king, Cal king

Twin, full, queen, king, Cal king Material Organic cotton

Organic cotton Thread count 400

400 Trial and return policy Returns within 30 days

At less than $300 for a queen-sized set, this linen bedding set is surprisingly wallet-friendly. Each set includes a duvet cover, two shams, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and one to two pillowcases, depending on the set you order. The duvet cover features ties at the inner corner to keep your comforter in place, which anyone who has wrestled a duvet insert into the cover knows is a must-have feature. One customer shared in their review, “I waited for a while because I thought they were pricey but SO worth it! I’m not sleeping on anything else!”

11. Cozy Earth Deluxe Bedding Bundle

BEST LUXURY BEDDING SET

Price From $1,176

From $1,176 Sizes Twin, queen/full, king

Twin, queen/full, king Material 100 percent viscose from bamboo

100 percent viscose from bamboo Trial and return policy 100-night trial

This deluxe bedding set from Cozy Earth just happens to be one of Oprah’s favorite things. It’s made with soft, moisture-wicking bamboo fibers that keep you cool while you sleep. And while the price tag is steep, you can rest easy knowing that you’ll be sleeping with this bedding set for years to come – guaranteed. The company offers a 10-year warranty which covers pilling, abnormal rips and tears and workmanship defects. Each Deluxe Bedding Bundle includes a bamboo comforter, a duvet cover, a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillowcases altogether.

12. The Company Store Kids Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set

BEST KIDS BEDDING SET

Price From $89

From $89 Sizes Twin, full, queen

Twin, full, queen Material Organic cotton

Organic cotton Thread count 400

400 Trial and return policy

If you’re in need of new bedding for the kiddos, the Company Store offers a variety of organic cotton bedding in kid-friendly designs, from classic gingham to fun prints of animals, fairies, florals, outer space and more. Each set includes flat and fitted sheets, plus a standard sham with twin sizes or two shams with full or queen sizes. We like that organic cotton is a safe choice for kids and the planet earth, as the fabric tends to be more durable than regular cotton and it’s grown in a pesticide-free process (which is better for the environment and safe for kids with allergies and sensitive skin).

13. Burt’s Bees Baby 100 Percent Organic Crib Sheet

BEST BEDDING SET FOR BABIES

Price From $20

From $20 Sizes Standard crib

Standard crib Material Organic cotton

Organic cotton Trial and return policy Free returns through Amazon

If you’re expecting (or looking for a thoughtful gift for a friend or family member who is), these crib sheets get tons of love from parents. They’re 100 percent organic cotton and available in a wide range of adorable prints. One reviewer shared, “I need these sheets in adult bed size. They’re sooooo soft, I’ve washed them a few times now and they’re just as elastic and soft as the first use. They have a nice stretch to them, but not so much that I worry about them bunching up or not being sleep safe.” If you’re looking to make it a complete bedding bundle, the brand also sells wearable blankets that are safe for babies.

14. Amazon Basics 7-Piece Lightweight Microfiber Bed-In-A-Bag

BEST BEDDING SET ON AMAZON

Price From $50

From $50 Sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king Material Microfiber

Microfiber Trial and return policy Free returns through Amazon

This bedding set has nearly 36,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. Customers appreciate the soft, lightweight feel and relatively low price point. Sets are available in a limited range of colors and sizes, and each set comes with a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, pillow shams and pillowcases.

15. AveLom Seersucker Queen Comforter Set

BEST PET HAIR-RESISTANT COMFORTER SET

Price From $50

From $50 Sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Material Microfiber

Microfiber Trial and return policy Free returns through Amazon

If Fido’s charmed their way into your bed, you know that pet hair can quickly become a nuisance when it comes to bedding. Luckily, this affordable comforter set from Amazon looks elegant and actually resists pet hair, according to reviewers. One person shared, “I didn’t think it was possible … No more dog hair in my mouth or on my clothes!” We’d say that’s definitely cause for celebration. This set only comes with a comforter and pillowcases so you’ll have to buy sheets separately, but assuming your pet lays on the comforter and not between the sheets, it should do the trick.

16. Wayfair Basics Lightweight Bed-In-A-Bag Set

BEST BEDDING SET FOR AIRBNB

Price From $35

From $35 Sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king Material Microfiber

Microfiber Trial and return policy 90-day warranty

If you manage an Airbnb property, you probably want bedding that’s comfortable but doesn’t break the bank. The Wayfair Basics Lightweight bed-in-a-bag set fits the bill, and includes a comforter, sheets, pillowcases, shams, and even a bed skirt for a put-together look. It’s all machine-washable, making it easy to turn over between guests. And it’s affordable enough that you can have two or three sets in rotation to make sure there are always fresh sheets available. A few reviews do note that the comforter is lightweight, so if you live somewhere where the temps might drop, it could be a good idea to leave an extra blanket or quilt for guests.

17. Marriott Signature Bedding Set

BEST HOTEL BEDDING SET

Want to turn your bedroom into a hotel-like experience? Marriott’s signature bedding set is on sale for 25 percent off and features the same 300 thread-count cotton percale linens used in their luxe rooms. This set has everything you need, (minus the mattress) and includes signature and down duvet covers, flat and fitted sheets, two pillowcases, two pillow shams, four Marriott pillows and four pillow protectors.

