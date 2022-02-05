Shopping: The Best Beijing Olympics Merch and Athlete-Approved Gear for Supporting Team USA

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Coming off an Olympics-filled summer just last year featuring the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are here, airing on NBC from Feb. 3 to Feb. 20. Another Olympic Games brings more Team USA merch designed not only for the athletes in Beijing, but for fans watching at home in America, too.

Ready to get in the winter spirit? We’ve rounded up some of the best Olympics gear to shop online, from official Team USA outfitter Ralph Lauren’s opening and closing ceremony range, to a newly-released Skims capsule collection, to Volcom snow gear designed for the U.S. Snowboarding team themselves. Check out our top picks below.

1. Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Opening Ceremony Hybrid Jacket

Like years prior, Ralph Lauren is once again designing Team USA’s opening and closing ceremony outfits — this year, the collection is comprised of down jackets, wool sweaters, breathable crewnecks and more for cold-weather temperature. The garments are all made with sustainable and traceable materials, with recycled polyester and nylon, along with source-verified U.S.-grown wool for their winter gear. Along with the opening and closing ceremony formal wear, the brand also has a casual Team USA collection of women, men and kids apparel, and accessories for an off-duty look.

Ralph Lauren’s Hybrid Jacket designed for the opening ceremonies curates a formal yet stylish look, designed with recycled Polartec fleece and nylon woven panels. The jacket includes the Ralph Lauren signature embroidered pony, along with patches of the American flag and the official logo of the U.S. Olympic Team.

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Opening Ceremony Hybrid Jacket $498 Buy now

2. Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Ombré Down Coat

Stay extra warm in this Team USA Ombré Down Coat, while still showing off your Olympic pride. You can also snag this jacket in an alternative red, white, and blue rings print.

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Ombré Down Coat $498 Buy now

3. Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Merino Wool Sweater

Crafted from finely knit merino wool, this crewneck sweater is ideal for layering on those chilly, winter nights. Get in the Olympics spirit with the sweater’s subtle but stylish design of the U.S. Olympics Team logo.

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Merino Wool Sweater $248 Buy now

4. Nike Sportswear Therma-Fit Tech Pack

Designed for lightweight warmth and comfort on those winter ski days, Nike’s Therma-Fit Tech Pack hoodie uses thermal-regulating technology to hold on your body’s natural heat. It’s perfect for layering and keeps you warm in snowy weather. Adorned with a U.S. Olympic team logo, the Therma-Fit jacket allows you to hit your cold-weather workout in style.

Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Tech Pack $175 Buy now

4. Nike M2Z Women’s T-Shirt

Kick back and relax while cheering on Team USA at home in this loose-fitting Nike t-shirt. With a boxy fit and heavyweight jersey fabric, the M2Z shirt can be worn for lounging or with a casual outfit.

Nike M2Z Women's Shirt $35 Buy now

5. Nixon 51-30 Chrono: Team Edition Watch

Go big this Olympic games with Nixon’s newly released 51-30 Chrono: Team Edition Watch. Available in a dozen styles (from all gold to matte black), this special edition watch is water resistant and features a durable stainless steel construction. For $15 more, you can also customize your watch with a personal message. Nixon sent a handful of its friends to the games with the timepiece; look out for your favorite Olympians who might be repping this look.

Nixon 51-30 Chrono: Team Edition Watch $500 Buy now

6. Nike ACG Karst Fanny Pack

Perfect for those on the go, this Nike ACG Karst Fanny Pack can be worn around the waist or crossbody. With a red design and Team USA logo, this bag’s zippered compartments and adjustable hip belt allow you to keep your essentials safe with a personal feel.

Nike ACG Karst Fanny Pack Buy now

7. Skims x Team USA Capsule Collection

After the success of their collaboration with Tokyo 2020’s Team USA athletes, Kim Kardashian West’s Skims is back for its second limited-edition collection. Priced from $18 to $138, the capsule items were designed to support Team USA’s female athletes as they compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2022, and will feature an even wider selection of underwear, sleepwear and loungewear. From the brand’s knit line of robes and joggers to their ribbed tank and boxer sets, Skims will keep you cozy as you cheer on your favorite teams from the comfort of your couch.

Skims x Team USA Cozy Knit Robe $138 Buy now

8. Volcom USST Brighton Pullover Jacket

As the official outfitter of this year’s USA Olympic Snowboarding Team, Volcom spent the past four years developing these black-and-white USA-themed designs for the 2022 Olympians. Whether you’re braving the freezing temps or taking your own snowboarding trip, the brand’s Brighton pullover jacket is waterproof, complete with a thermal dynamic system for added warmth and a sleek design. The design also comes with matching trousers in the USST women’s Hotlapper pant ($275).

Volcom USST Brighton Pullover Jacket $575 Buy now

9. Blanknyc Born in the USA Jacket

Rep Team USA on the day-to-day throughout the month of February with Blanknyc’s Born in the USA denim collection. The jacket comes in a denim trucker style embroidered with red, white, and blue stars. You can also complete the set with the matching denim shorts for $88.

Blanknyc Born in the USA Jacket $128 Buy now

10. Corkcicle Team USA Sport Canteen Insulated Water Bottle With Straw

Keep your water cold — or hot — with Corkcicle’s limited edition Team USA triple-insulated stainless steel canteen. For $45, the bottle comes with a wide mouth perfect for ice cubes and a drink-through straw cap.

Corkcicle Team USA Sport Canteen Insulated Water Bottle With Straw $45 Buy now

11. Homesick USA Candle

No better way to cheer on Team USA than by filling your home with this USA-themed candle from Homesick. This hand-poured wax candle features a tart Granny Smith apple scent, mixed with notes of vanilla and cinnamon for a warm and cozy feel while you watch your favorite events.