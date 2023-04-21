Business Is Booming for Shay Mitchell’s Béis Travel Line — Shop These Best-Sellers Before They Sell Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Shay Mitchell founded Béis in 2018 a way to solve her frequent flyer problems. That solution — in the form of chic travel accessories — just surpassed $120 million in profitable revenue, and it’s expected to fly through $200 million in its next fiscal year, reports WWD.

As part of The Hollywood Reporter‘s list of the top celebrity entrepreneurs of 2022, the company told THR that it was on track to achieve 200 percent growth two years in a row. A joint effort between Mitchell and brand incubator and venture company Beach House Group, the company raised $12.5 million in a Series B funding round last June.

Related: Shay Mitchell’s Favorite Things, From Travel Essentials to Summer Skincare

The 34-year-old actress and producer also revealed her hands-on approach as an entrepreneur. “I love Béis and am heavily involved with every facet of the business so I post so much content of me, our bags and otherwise.” The Canadian star regularly shares her global getaways and casual days with her 36 million followers on Instagram, and those faithful fans likely have also helped Béis soar to success.

Mitchell noted that the pandemic changed the way shoppers used its products. “During COVID we saw a consumer migration towards our bags intended for more day-to-day use, or quick jaunts,” Mitchell told THR. “Now that the world is opening back up we see our roller inventory flying out the doors (in addition to the day-to-day bags). I think part of this is our high customer return rate. Once you see how great our bags are, it’s hard to stop.”

Whether you’ve been bitten by the travel bug and are itching to upgrade your worn-out luggage, or you’re ready to see what the buzz over Béis is all about, we’ve rounded up some of the brand’s best products. Though it’s hard to go wrong with any of the company’s best-sellers, but we’ve singled out the top picks for every type of traveler, trip and destination.

From the top luggage for long-haul flights and short trips to effortless toiletry bags and makeup cases, find out why Béis is one of the best luggage brands out there right now. (If you shop fast, there’s still time to score the brand’s summer-ready sherbet collection, too.)

Béis The Carry-On Roller BEST CARRY-ON LUGGAGE FOR SHORT TRIPS This 21-inch carry-on suitcase has a 49- to 61-liter capacity, thanks to the zippered design that lets you expand the size up to 12 inches. A built-in weight indicator helps you decide if you’ve packed too much, while the cushioned handle and smooth 360-degree Hinomoto wheels make it easy to roll through the airport. Inside, you’ll find four-point compression straps, divided zipper compartments and a separate pouch for your dirty laundry or shoes. Bonus: It comes in an array of classic neutral colors and limited-edition hues to match your wardrobe. Béis The Carry-On Roller $218 Buy now

Béis The 26-in. Check-In Roller BEST CHECK-IN LUGGAGE FOR WEEK-LONG TRIPS Béis’ check-in suitcase offers all of the same perks and features as the carry-on, but in a bigger 26-inch size. We think it’s enough space to fit about a week of clothes and toiletries for most people.(We also love this vibrant berry shade that’s easy to spot at baggage claim.)

Béis Béis The 26-In. Check-In Roller $308 Buy now

Béis The 29-in. Large Roller BEST CHECK-IN LUGGAGE FOR LONG INTERNATIONAL TRIPS Not heading home for a bit? An overpacker’s dream, Béis’ 29-inch large check-in suitcase also expands and can fit about two weeks’ worth of essentials for one person or a small family’s weekend getaway. Like the 21- and 26-inch sizes, this luggage also features a comfortable, compartment-filled design, interior zippered pockets, drawstring storage bags, a stain-resistant 75D polyester lining and TSA locks. Béis Béis Large Check-In Roller $329 Buy now

Béis The Large Work Tote BEST WORK BAG When you need to bring the office home (or to post-work cocktails), the Large Work Tote is a chic option. Smart design touches include a trolley pass-through that doubles as a pocket, plenty of interior and exterior compartments, a key-ring leash and a padded sleeve that fits 13-inch laptops. Béis The Large Work Tote $148 Buy now

Béis The Dopp Kit BEST TOILETRY BAG Ditch that bottomless toiletry bag for Béis’ spill-proof dopp kit, which has a wide framed opening, water-resistant lining, a bottom zippered section, organizational compartments (including one just for your toothbrush) and a towel hook loop. Béis Béis The Dopp Kit $48 Buy now

Béis Backpack Tote BEST BAG FOR MOMS For the parents who do it all, Béis’ Backpack Tote works hard to keep up. Mitchell teamed with model/designer and new mom Elsa Hosk on a fashion-forward collection of totes, diaper bags and more baby-friendly accessories in playful prints — and you don’t need to have a kiddo to appreciate all of the features. One of our favorites from the collab is the Backpack Tote, which has bottle-friendly side pockets, a soft padded design and handle, a multitude of interior pockets, removable stroller straps, a laptop compartment, a changing pad and hands-free convertible backpack straps. (Phew!) We regularly wear it sans our kids, too, and it’s available in other colorways. Béis Béis Backpack Tote $138 Buy now

Béis The Expandable Backpack BEST BACKPACK Made of recycled plastic bottles, the Expandable Backpack can be expanded up to two inches and can fit laptops up to 15 inches. There’s a hidden water bottle pocket so you don’t need to unzip the whole bag for a sip, plus zippered compartments for phones and other essentials. Of course, it has Béis’ signature trolley pass-through leave, a key leash and plenty of interior organizers. Béis The Expandable Backpack $98 Buy now

Béis The On-The-Go Essential Case BEST MAKEUP BAG It’s clear to see why Béis’ On-the-Go Essential Case regularly sells out. Our own everyday go-to cosmetics carryall, it boasts two windowed compartments, a mirror with a built-in folding stand, a convenient carrying handle and a compact size that still offers plenty of room to organize your makeup. Beis Béis The On-The-Go Essential Case $48 Buy now