The Best Bike Shorts for Women to Rock This Summer

Many of us are still making a slow return to life with real waistbands as the world begins opening up again. This is why we are so glad to see that women’s bike shorts are still trending this summer. Who can resist a fashion moment that is both Princess Diana and afternoon naptime-approved?

The trouble comes in trying to sort through the thousands (millions?) of brands currently selling the comfy-cool basic. When in doubt, we think a low-key, low-cost pair from a classic brand is always a safe choice. Then you can experiment with playful patterns, luxe fabrics, and cool girl cult brand faves.

For such an on-trend garment, we’ve found the biking short — worn out and about by stars like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Camila Cabello and Hailey Bieber — to be surprisingly versatile in terms of styling. Simple cotton shorts in black are good for all-purpose styling, while gym-ready spandex pumps up the sporty, athleisure look. We also love to play around with loud patterns and the high-brow/low-brow combo of bike shorts in a luxury material like cashmere. Variations in inseam length, ribbing or waffle patterns, and waist height also allow for more customizable looks.

While the shorts obviously work well when styled with a bright t-shirt, a sweatshirt, sneakers, and other athletic-apparel, we’d also encourage you to get creative with them. Why not try a chunky knit sweater, oversized blazer, ankle boots, or men’s button-down? You can also try to mix it up with the proportions by swapping an oversized top with a crop top, sports bra, or mini-cardigan.

The point is to have fun. Here are some shorts we love.

1. Hanes Women’s Bike Short

Why not start with the basics? Consider a simple jersey pair from a classic brand like Hanes, which are comfy, reliable, and affordable. So, if you decide the look isn’t for you after all, at least you haven’t dropped half a paycheck on spandex you’ll never wear.

2. Girlfriend Collective High Rise Bike Short

Girlfriend Collective is a brand beloved by cool girls everywhere, and is known for high-quality basics manufactured with an eye toward sustainability and designed for all sizes. A little more sports-forward than the Hanes pair, these high rise shorts are ride-up resistant with a long inseam, and made from compressive material sourced from recycled plastic bottles.

3. Free People Rib Bike Short

Seamless, high rise, stretchy, and super soft, these Free People shorts are a general fave (which is probably why they keep selling out). While definitely a no-frills garment, the ribbed texture and wide variety of bright color options make them just different enough to be chic.

4. Shein Leopard Print Shorts

We approve of bold fashion choices, but let’s be honest, a leopard print never really goes out of style. Pair a loud, throwback print like this with an oversized blazer or crisp men’s button-down to keep the look chic without veering into the mom from Matilda territory.

5. Adidas Originals Striped Shorts

They’re Adidas, so we assume they’re designed for athletic activity, but we think these pink, cotton shorts are almost too pretty for the Peloton. Most bike shorts are quite snug around the thigh but these have a slightly looser fit that’s not quite so constricting, and are paired with an extra-wide waistband for additional comfiness.

6. Universal Standard Next-to-Naked Bike Shorts

If you are looking for something that is definitely Peloton-ready, on the other hand, it’s hard to do better than size-inclusive brand Universal Standard’s Next-to-Naked shorts. They are made from moisture-wicking and antimicrobial fabric designed to feel like a second skin, allowing you to feel as free as if you were wearing next to nothing when you move.

