Jennifer Lawrence Wore Black Flip-Flops and a Dior Dress at Cannes — Get Her Effortless Look with These Affordable Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Hollywood stars are no strangers to the power of comfortable shoes on the red carpet. Take it from Jennifer Lawrence, who recently stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival in a dreamy red Christian Dior gown with (drum roll, please) black flip-flops.

The Oscar-winning actress attended the premiere of the French film, Anataomie D’une Chute, and originally arrived in the haute couture silk crepe dress and matching red heels (also by Dior), and changed into more stair-friendly steppers. The Hunger Games star was also there to support Bread and Roses, the Sahra Mani-directed documentary she produced that intimately documents life for the women of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized Kabul in 2021.

It’s not the first time that an A-list star ditched stilettos in favor of comfy feet at Cannes. Dame Helen Mirren sported Cariuma’s eco-conscious kicks at the film fest in 2021, and Kristen Stewart kicked off her Christian Louboutin heels and went barefoot there in 2018 (she’s also been known to wear pair mini dresses with Converse sneakers). Elsewhere, Chloé Zhao wore a head-to-toe Hermès look (which included white sneakers) to the Oscars for her historic win for best director, and Questlove has worn Crocs to the Grammys and the Academy Awards.

In the spirit of stars who prefer function over toe-blistering fashion, check out some of the best black sandals for summer — designer gown optional. For those who don’t like the feel of thongs between their toes, we’ve also rounded up the best women’s slides and other open-toed options, including many that are on sale during Memorial Day weekend. Whether you’re pairing them with white tees and wide-leg jeans for errands or with a summer dress for casual weddings, see our top picks ranging from Havaianas’ beach-ready flip-flops to The Row’s Ginza thongs and everything in between.

Havaianas Slim Flip Flops There’s a reason why Havaianas is considered one of the best flip-flop brands. The Brazilian sandal label’s best-selling Slim style has a cushioned footbed with a textured rice pattern to keep your feet from sliding. (The label has spotted on everyone from Jennifer Lopez and Reese Witherspoon to Ana de Armas and Mary-Kate Olsen.) Havaianas Havaianas Slim Flip Flops $30 Buy now

Fitflop F-Mode Luxe Leather Flatform Often dubbed one of the best dupes of The Row’s Ginza sandals, Fitflop’s F-Mode luxe leather platforms have the same minimalist Japanese-inspired silhouette and comfort for a fraction of the price. Fitflop Fitflop F-Mode Luxe Leather Flatform $130 Buy now

Teva Original Universal Sandal Label lovers might be tempted to splurge on Teva x Chloé’s luxe collab, but one option that won’t break the bank is the outdoorsy footwear brand’s Original Universal Velcro strap sandals. Teva Teva Original Universal Sandal $55 Buy now

Vince Camuto Jicarlie Jelly Slide Sandal Vince Camuto’s sculptural jelly slide sandals add edge to summer looks. Nordstrom Vince Camuto Jicarlie Jelly Slide Sandal $59 Buy now

Skims Molded Sandal These waterproof molded thong sandals from Kim Kardashian’s Skims have a cool chunky sole and comfy thick straps. Skims Skims Molded Sandal $68 Buy now

Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal Hollywood-loved gorp-core brand Birkenstock’s classic Arizona slides get a waterproof (and pool-ready) update in these cushioned EVA foam sandals with a contoured footbed. Nordstrom Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal $68 Buy now

Vince Gemini Slingback Sandal Vince’s pillowy patent leather Gemini slingbacks look luxe enough for a red carpet, but feel comfortable for everyday errands. Nordstrom Vince Gemini Slingback Sandal $175 Buy now

Melissa x Collina Strada Puff Sandals For the ultimate open-toed statement, these chunky Puff hiking sandals from Melissa and Collina Strada’s collaboration offer pure joy (and cloud-like comfort). They’re also made of vegan and recyclable materials. Melissa Melissa x Collina Strada Puff Sandals (reg. $179) $125 Buy now

Archies Arch Support Flip Flops Designed by a physiotherapist, Archies’ Arch Support Flip Flops live up to their name with their supportive orthotic footbed that molds to your feet. The tight strap keeps you from toe-clawing and the plug-free design means a durable, strong fit. Archies Arch Support Flip Flops $40.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Everlane The Day Crossover Sandal Angelina Jolie, Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid have been spotted in Everlane’s minimalist pieces. The brand’s buttery leather Day Crossover sandals are among the best flip-flops for summer, thanks to their versatile style that goes with practically everything. Everlane Everlane The Day Crossover Sandal $85 Buy now

Staud Rio Sandals Both simple and playful, Staud’s Rio sandals are made of 100 percent leather — and they’re on sale for 60 percent off. 24S