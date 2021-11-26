Shopping: The 40+ Best Black Friday Beauty and Grooming Deals on Amazon

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.
No longer the Super Bowl of shopping for tech lovers, Black Friday is also a great time to snag big savings on beauty products. Amazon already gave a sneak peek of the deals to expect in October, when its Beauty Haul event offered up to 40% off star-loved brands. Today, the e-commerce giant is rolling out even more markdowns on cosmetics, skincare, haircare, beauty and grooming tools, accessories and more from best-selling drugstore and prestige brands, including Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs, , cult-favorite Japanese line DHC and many others.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday beauty deals on Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or stocking up on holiday gifts, there’s something for everyone — including holiday party-ready eyeshadow palettes from Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs, costume designer-loved sun care by ISIDIN (yes, you still need SPF in winter), electric shavers from Panasonic and Gilette, iDesign’s collection of acrylic makeup organizers with Hollywood makeup artist Sarah Tanno and cult-favorite facial steamers and makeup mirrors, to name just a few.
Related Stories
The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Makeup, Skincare, Haircare and Body Products
- TOP PICK: Up to 60% off Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, including on the Le Riot Lip Gloss Set ($20, reg. $28), Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame ($14, reg. $34) and the Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette ($29, reg. $48)
- TOP PICK: Up to 30% off Mario Badescu skincare
- TOP PICK: Up to 25% off ISIDIN Eryfotona sunscreens, including Actinica SPF 50+ Mineral Sunscreen ($48, reg. $60) and Ageless Tinted SPF 50+ Mineral Sunscreen ($56, reg. $70)
- Up to 33% off Derma-E clean skincare
- Up to 25% off NYX Professional Makeup
- Up to 51% off makeup, haircare, skincare and fragrances from Revlon, Aussie, Wow, Pantene and more
- 20% off L’Oréal haircare and skincare
- Up to 15% off Maybelline cosmetics
- Up to 40% off skincare from Aquaphor, Coppertone and Eucerin
- $24 to $27 for EZBasics’ best-selling facial steamer
- Save 20% off Garnier haircare
- Up to 30% off Covergirl and Rimmel cosmetics
- Up to 30% off Carol’s Daughter haircare
- 20% off The Body Shop
- Up to 25% off DHC skincare and body products
- $20 for OGX’s Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco shampoo and conditioner set
- Up to 41% off Shea Moisture haircare
- $14 for Radha Beauty’s Retinol Moisturizer (reg. $21)
- $30 for 90-day supply of Proactiv Skin Purifying Acne Mask and Spot Treatment (reg. $38)
- Up to 56% off Keranique hair regrowth products, plus an extra 10% off select items
The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Beauty Tools and Accessories
- TOP PICK: $39 for Easehold’s best-selling rechargeable makeup mirror
- TOP PICK: Up to 25% off iDesign makeup organizers by Sarah Tanno
- TOP PICK: Up to 21% off Chi hair tools, including the one-inch titanium styling iron ($79, reg. $100) and ceramic heated round brush ($67, reg. $100)
- Up to 36% off Tweezerman tweezers, cuticle clippers ($16, reg. $25), spiral spring cuticle nipper ($19, reg. $25)
- Up to 37% off Braun and Gillette electric razors and shavers
- $33 for 4.5-star Graphene Times’ ionic hair straightener brush (reg. $55) after the extra 10% off coupon
- $23 for Bed Head’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Clamp-Free Bubble Curling Wand (reg. $30)
- Up to 28% off Sharllen’s best-selling foam bathroom slippers ($9 to $20)
- Up to 33% off Kitsch hair products, including scrunchies ($10, reg. $12), silk pillowcases ($13, reg. $19), microfiber hair wrap ($20, reg. $23)
- $38 Infinitipro by Conair’s best-selling SmoothWrap hair dryer
- $21 for Buruis hanging toiletry bag (reg. $25)
- $13 for Baimei’s jade roller and gua sha kit (reg. $20)
- Up to 30% off beauty tools from Conair, Panasonic, Real Techniques and more
The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Men’s Grooming Products
- TOP PICK: Up to 37% off Braun and Gillette electric razors and shavers
- Up to 25% off Philips Norelco men’s electric shavers
- 20% off Panasonic ARC3 electric razor ($80, reg. $100)
- $60 for Whal’s all-in-one clipper combo kit (reg. $67)
- $16 for Oars + Alps natural face wash (reg. $20)
The Best Black Friday Deals on Oral Care at Amazon
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day