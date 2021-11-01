Black Friday Has Already Begun — These Are the Best Early Deals at Amazon, Target and More

The holiday shopping season is already well underway. Though Black Friday doesn’t officially start until the day after Thanksgiving, online and brick-and-mortar retailers have already begun offering deals on Apple products, smart home devices, toys, small electronics, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and other gift-ready items.

Amazon and Target have been offering some of the best early Black Friday deals since the beginning of October, and other retailers are kicking off their holiday savings events this week.

When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday begins Nov. 26 and Cyber Monday starts on Nov. 29, but many sales will continue through the holiday season.

Are there Black Friday price match guarantees?

Target is offering price match guarantees until Dec. 24, while members of Best Buy’s Totaltech and My Best Buy programs will get refunded the difference on any purchases on “Black Friday Price Guarantee” products if the price is reduced on or before Nov. 26. We suggest checking with each individual retailer for their online and in-store price matching policies.

What are the extended return policies for Black Friday?

Many retailers are offering extended return policies to accommodate the busy holiday shopping season. Amazon will accept returns on most items purchased from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021 until Jan. 31, 2022. Best Buy will accept returns on select items until Jan. 16, 2022 for purchases made between Oct. 18, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022. Other retailers will also offer extended return windows; check with each of them to confirm the dates.

What are the best early Black Friday deals?

Ahead, check we’ve rounded up some of the best early Black Friday sales to shop online now through the end of December. From major markdowns on electronics and toys to steals on home furnishings and holiday decor, see our top picks below.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Adorama The tech, music and photography gear retailer’s 14 Days of Deals event includes savings on smart home speakers, Fender guitars, Canon and Panasonic digital cameras and lenses, instrument cases, gaming accessories, lighting and studio accessories and much more.

AllModern Take up to 25% off select sofas, sectionals, living room furniture, wall decor, lighting, rugs, holiday greenery and other home goods.

Amazon Save up to 25% off select Apple products; up to 28% off select Instant Pots and Vortex air fryers; up to 30% off Logitech computer accessories and Samsung TVs; up to 45% off Echo speakers and smart screens, up to 40% off select Le Creuset cast iron ovens, Sony noise-canceling earbuds and headphones and Shark vacuums; up to 50% off Sennheiser earbuds and headphones; and more.

Avocado Through Nov. 15, the organic bedding brand’s early Black Friday sale promises $150 off hybrid and latex mattresses (use code ORGANIC), $350 off the organic luxury plush mattress (use code EARLYBF), $50 off the City bedframe and 30% off pet beds, bolsters and frames.

Best Buy The tech retailer’s pre-Black Friday deals include up to 50% off Google Nest smart home products, up to $800 off select TVs, and other savings on video games, laptops, home appliances and more. Purchases made through Jan. 2, 2022 will have an extended return period until Jan. 16, 2022.

Casper For a limited time, save up to 50% off select mattresses and bedding

Chewy The online pet retailer’s Early Cyber Savings event promises markdowns on dog and cat food, toys, pet apparel, treats and health and wellness products.

Home Depot Save up to 50% off select tools, appliances, furnishings, holiday decor, smart home gear, electronics and more home improvement products.

Lowe’s The home improvement retailer’s Season of Savings event includes discounts on appliances, tools, Google Nest smart home devices, holiday decor and other items.

Macy’s The department store’s early Black Friday deals begin Nov. 3 to 7, followed by new specials on womenswear, menswear, kids clothing, jewelry, footwear, bedding, toys and more from Nov. 8 to 10, Nov. 11 to 15, Nov. 16 to 22 and Nov. 23 to 27.

Nike From Nov. 1 to 5, Nike app members can access early access to exclusive savings on activewear, footwear and accessories.

Nordstrom Starting Nov. 4, enjoy up to 40% off womenswear, menswear, kids clothing and home goods from luxe labels including Acne Studios, Barbour, Ganni, Good American, Everlane, Frame, Frye, Reformation, Nike, Ugg and more. The department retailer will roll out new savings starting Nov. 19, including up to 50% off select items from Nov. 27 to 30 for Cyber Monday.

Overstock Save up to 70% off and get free shipping on thousands of furniture, home decor, bedding, rugs, lighting, jewelry and watches, clothing and accessories, home garden and patio items and much more.

QVC Save big on fashion and accessories, jewelry, home appliances, tech, beauty, personal care, cookware and more.

Sur La Table Save up to 55% off select cookware from All-Clad, Demeyere, Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Zwilling and other brands.

Target The retailer’s Holiday Best Deals promises up to 25% off on smart HD TVs and home cleaning appliances, up to 40% off laptops and computers, up to 50% off headphones; a $10 gift card when you spend $50 or more on select Lego sets and more; plus daily deals on toys, beauty and other products.

Walmart Members of the discount retailer’s Walmart+ program can shop Early Access deals four hours before everyone else starting at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 3 and again on Nov. 11. Some of the best early Black Friday deals at Walmart include savings on TCL’s 55-inch smart Roku TV, L.O.L. Surprise dolls, Samsung laptops and more; Walmart will unveil in-store early Black Friday sales Nov. 6 and Nov. 13.

Wayfair Save up to 50% off select furniture, lighting, rugs, home decor, bedding and more.

World Market Save up to 30% off wall decor, art, lighting and mirrors