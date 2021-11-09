Shopping: The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon Right Now, From iPads to Instant Pots and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Why wait until Black Friday to save on a smart TV, a new laptop and holiday gifts when you can enjoy deals (and plenty of inventory) right now? Amazon is among the online retailers that have already slashed prices on popular holiday shopping categories such as electronics, kitchen appliances and essentials, smart home gear, beauty, bedding and more.
The e-commerce giant kicked off early Black Friday deals in early October and it continues to roll out discounts on everything from Apple products and Fitbit health trackers, to smart cooking devices such as the best-selling Instant Pot pressure cooker and Breville ovens. In the fashion department, expect deals on winter apparel and loungewear and gift-ready watches, while self-care enthusiasts (or those shopping for them) can save on massage guns, wellness The company is also accepting returns until Jan. 31, 2022 on most purchases made between Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021, making it easier for holiday shoppers to exchange unwanted or extra items.
Check out some of the top Amazon deals happening right now, and bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with more of the best deals ahead of the retail therapy holiday.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Allwei Portable Power Station For a limited time, save 36% off the 300-watt solar power generator
Amazon Basics Save up to 15% off select Amazon Basics kitchen essentials, including food storage, pots and pans, wine glasses, water filter pitchers and more
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro Take 50% off the cooking device, which is now only $200
Apple Save up to 25% on past generation AirPods, iPads, iMacs, MacBooks and accessories
Breville Save up to 20% off select smart ovens
Burt’s Bees Save up to 30% off organic cotton pajamas for the entire family
Citizen, Bulova, Invicta, Timex and other watch brands Get up to 50% off select timepieces
Echo Dot Save up to 40% off select Echo Dot speakers
Canon Save up to 38% off select Canon digital cameras, lenses and accessories
Echo Show Save up to 45% off Amazon’s Echo Show devices, including the latest version of the Echo Show 8 with an HD smart display and 13 megapixel camera
Facebook Portal Save up to 46% off select Facebook Portal video calling devices
Fitbit Save up to 40% off select Fitbit Sense and Inspire 2 health and fitness trackers
Fire TV Stick Get 50% off Amazon’s 4K streaming stick with Alexa voice control-enabled remote
Insignia Save up to 30% off on select 4K UHD Fire TVs and accessories
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Get the 11-in-1 pressure cooker with air fryer lid for just $130 (reg. $150)
iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuums Save up to 23% off the j7 and j7+ self-emptying robotic vacuums
Kasa Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlets Save 24% on the smart plugs that add Alexa and Google Assistant voice controlling to outlets and devices
Le Creuset Save 40% off the brand’s 3.5-quart enameled cast iron ovens
LG Save up to 28% off select C1 Series 4K smart TVs with built-in Alexa assistant
Logitech Save up to 30% off select keyboards, gaming mice and webcams
Renpho Foot Massager Machine Get the Shiatsu foot massage station for $119 (regularly $180)
Samsung Save up to 30% off select Samsung UHD and QLED smart TVs
Sennheiser Save up to 40% off select noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds and headphones
Sony Save up to 50% off select noise-canceling headphones, wireless earbuds and other audio accessories
Torras Coolify Portable Air Conditioner Get the top-rated neck fan for just $127
Vybe Percussive Massage Gun Take more than 30% off the therapeutic massage device
Wemax Nova Short Throw 4K Laser Projector Offering up to a 150-inch display, the 4K UHD laser projector is only $2,210 (that’s 18% off the regular price of $2,700)
Zoma Start mattress Save an extra 20% off the best-selling foam mattress, which comes out to $429 for a twin to $710 for a California king
