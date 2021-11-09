Shopping: The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon Right Now, From iPads to Instant Pots and More

Why wait until Black Friday to save on a smart TV, a new laptop and holiday gifts when you can enjoy deals (and plenty of inventory) right now? Amazon is among the online retailers that have already slashed prices on popular holiday shopping categories such as electronics, kitchen appliances and essentials, smart home gear, beauty, bedding and more.

The e-commerce giant kicked off early Black Friday deals in early October and it continues to roll out discounts on everything from Apple products and Fitbit health trackers, to smart cooking devices such as the best-selling Instant Pot pressure cooker and Breville ovens. In the fashion department, expect deals on winter apparel and loungewear and gift-ready watches, while self-care enthusiasts (or those shopping for them) can save on massage guns, wellness The company is also accepting returns until Jan. 31, 2022 on most purchases made between Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021, making it easier for holiday shoppers to exchange unwanted or extra items.

Check out some of the top Amazon deals happening right now, and bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with more of the best deals ahead of the retail therapy holiday.

Allwei Portable Power Station For a limited time, save 36% off the 300-watt solar power generator

Allwei Portable Power Station $235.00

Amazon Basics Save up to 15% off select Amazon Basics kitchen essentials, including food storage, pots and pans, wine glasses, water filter pitchers and more

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro Take 50% off the cooking device, which is now only $200

Apple Save up to 25% on past generation AirPods, iPads, iMacs, MacBooks and accessories

2020 Apple iMac $1,082.22

Breville Save up to 20% off select smart ovens

Burt’s Bees Save up to 30% off organic cotton pajamas for the entire family

Citizen, Bulova, Invicta, Timex and other watch brands Get up to 50% off select timepieces

Echo Dot Save up to 40% off select Echo Dot speakers

Echo Dot $99.99

Canon Save up to 38% off select Canon digital cameras, lenses and accessories

Echo Show Save up to 45% off Amazon’s Echo Show devices, including the latest version of the Echo Show 8 with an HD smart display and 13 megapixel camera

Echo Show 8 $129.99

Facebook Portal Save up to 46% off select Facebook Portal video calling devices

Facebook 10-inch Portal $114.99

Fitbit Save up to 40% off select Fitbit Sense and Inspire 2 health and fitness trackers

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch $199.95

Fire TV Stick Get 50% off Amazon’s 4K streaming stick with Alexa voice control-enabled remote

Fire TV Stick $24.99

Insignia Save up to 30% off on select 4K UHD Fire TVs and accessories

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Get the 11-in-1 pressure cooker with air fryer lid for just $130 (reg. $150)

iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuums Save up to 23% off the j7 and j7+ self-emptying robotic vacuums

iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Vacuum $699.00

Kasa Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlets Save 24% on the smart plugs that add Alexa and Google Assistant voice controlling to outlets and devices

Kasa Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlets $22.89

Le Creuset Save 40% off the brand’s 3.5-quart enameled cast iron ovens

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven $179.95

LG Save up to 28% off select C1 Series 4K smart TVs with built-in Alexa assistant

LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch 4K TV $1,771.99

Logitech Save up to 30% off select keyboards, gaming mice and webcams

Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse $109.92

Renpho Foot Massager Machine Get the Shiatsu foot massage station for $119 (regularly $180)

Samsung Save up to 30% off select Samsung UHD and QLED smart TVs

Samsung 65-Inch QLED Q60A Series 4K HDR TV $838.51

Sennheiser Save up to 40% off select noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds and headphones

Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth Headphones $99.98

Sony Save up to 50% off select noise-canceling headphones, wireless earbuds and other audio accessories

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds $198.00

Torras Coolify Portable Air Conditioner Get the top-rated neck fan for just $127

Vybe Percussive Massage Gun Take more than 30% off the therapeutic massage device

Wemax Nova Short Throw 4K Laser Projector Offering up to a 150-inch display, the 4K UHD laser projector is only $2,210 (that’s 18% off the regular price of $2,700)

Wemax Nova 4K Laser Projector $2,699.99

Zoma Start mattress Save an extra 20% off the best-selling foam mattress, which comes out to $429 for a twin to $710 for a California king