These Are the Best Early Black Friday Sales on Beauty, Holiday Gifts, Tech and More (Updating)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

You can thank Amazon for kicking off the holiday shopping season early with its Prime Early Access sale this month. Black Friday has already begun at some online and brick-and-mortar retailers, including Target (which hosted its Deal Days event in early October) and Amazon, which is offering deals on skincare, cosmetics and more during its Beauty Haul sale through Nov. 6.

Techies can start saving on Samsung phones and more today through Nov. 1 during the company’s Samsung Week Sale, which features limited-time offers on phones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, soundbars, monitors, computer accessories and more. For those hosting for the holidays, Wayfair’s Way Day event from Oct. 26 to 28 promises up to 80 percent off furniture, decor, bedding and more home upgrades.

Ulta has kicked off its early Black Friday sale, which runs through Oct. 29 and promises deals on skincare, cosmetics, haircare, body care and more. Sephora is also rolling out early deals as part of its Beauty Insider Holiday Savings Event, which takes place Oct. 28 to Nov. 7 and includes deals for all three tiers of the retailer’s loyalty program.

Unlike frenzied shopping holidays of years past, some stores are likely to encourage customers to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday by closing their doors Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Costco, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Petco, REI, Ulta and Walmart are among the retail chains that closed in 2021, though they were all already offering early bird discounts well before Halloween.

Below, keep reading for everything you need to know about when to shop Black Friday 2022 and this year’s best deals on tech, beauty, gifts, home appliances and more.

When does Black Friday 2022 start?

Black Friday officially begins Nov. 25 and Cyber Monday starts on Nov. 28.

Are there Black Friday price match guarantees?

Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee is in effect from Oct. 6 to Dec. 24 and the company will match the price on select products if the price goes lower at Target between that period. Members of Best Buy’s Totaltech and My Best Buy programs will get refunded the difference on any purchases on “Black Friday Price Guarantee” products if the price is reduced on or before Nov. 25. We suggest checking with each individual retailer for their online and in-store price matching policies.

What are the extended return policies for Black Friday 2022?

Many retailers are offering extended return policies to accommodate the busy holiday shopping season. Amazon will accept returns on most items purchased from Oct. 11 to Dec. 25, 2022 until Jan. 31, 2023. Best Buy will accept returns on select items until Jan. 14, 2023 for purchases made between Oct. 24 to Dec. 31, 2022. Target’s refund period starts Dec. 26 for select electronics and entertainment items (excluding Apple products) purchased Oct. 6 to Dec. 25, and returns must be made by Jan. 24, 2023; see more details here. Other retailers will also offer extended return windows; check with each of them to confirm the dates.

What are the best early Black Friday 2022 deals?

Ahead, check we’ve rounded up some of the best early Black Friday sales to shop online now, and we suggest bookmarking this page as we’ll be adding more events to the list as they’re announced in the coming weeks.

From major markdowns on electronics and toys to steals on home furnishings and holiday decor, see our top picks below.

The Best Early Black Friday 2022 Sales at Major Retailers

AMAZON

Although Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale took place earlier this month, shoppers can still enjoy deals on holiday gifts, electronics and more through the e-commerce giant’s daily deals. Beauty lovers will want to mark their calendars for Amazon’s Beauty Haul event, which takes place Oct. 24 to Nov. 6 and features up to 40% off cosmetics, skincare, beauty devices, haircare and more.

Shop Today's Deals at Amazon Buy now

Bed Bath & Beyond hasn’t announced exact details yet for its 2022 Black Friday sale, but shoppers can save up to 70% off right now on clearance items. Tlhe retailer’s 2021 Black Friday event promised up to 50% off on select appliances, decor, bedding, beauty tools and more, including on brands like Instant Pot, Ninja and others, so expect similar deals this year.

Shop at Bed Bath and Beyond Buy now

Starting Oct. 24, all Best Buy shoppers can enjoy early Black Friday prices. The tech retailer’s Black Friday sale officially starts Nov. 20, but Best Buy Totaltech members get exclusive access from Nov. 17 to 19 and My Best Buy members get access Nov. 18 and 19. There’ll be even more limited-time deals on Nov. 24 and 25, and Cyber Monday deals run from Nov. 27 to 28. Best Buy’s 20 Days of Deals will take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 18 and will feature daily finds on gifts, electronics and more.

Shop at Best Buy Buy now

Though Oct. 31, JC Penney’s home sale features up to 50% off seasonal decor (including Christmas and Halloween goods), bedding, bath essentials, window treatments and more.

Shop The Home Sale at JC Penney Buy now

Kohl’s has confirmed its Black Friday sale will start Nov. 25; until then, the retailer has more than 147,800 deals on clothing, home goods, appliances and more, including items for under $20 and $10.

Shop at Kohl's Buy now

Home Depot‘s current deals include up to 20% off select Halloween decorations, up to 40% off bath furniture and accessories, up to 20% off kitchen essentials and up to $180 patio furniture and outdoor accessories.

Shop at Home Depot Buy now

The home improvement retailer is currently offering limited-time daily deals, including on home security cameras, cooking appliances, bath hardware and more.

Shop at Lowe's Buy now

The Macy’s Black Friday sale will feature early access deals from Nov. 7 to 13, and the department retailer will unveil new deals from Nov. 14 to 19. The sale’s best Black Friday discounts will be from Nov. 20 to 26, when shoppers can enjoy markdowns on designer bags, family pajamas, outerwear, jewelry, cookware, gifts and more.

Shop at Macy's Buy now

Nordstrom hasn’t announced any Black Friday deals yet, but the department retailer’s current sale section includes plenty of stylish finds for women, men, kids and home under $100 and $50.

Shop at Nordstrom Buy now

From Nov. 1 to 19, Petco’s early holiday sale will feature a buy one, get one for 50% off deal on all dog and cat treats from the More and Merrier collection. From Nov. 20 to 27, the pet retailer’s Black Friday sale promises even more deals, including $30 off $100 on dog and cat food and litter, BOGO discounts and more.

Shop at Petco Buy now

Petsmart hasn’t released Black Friday sale details yet, but it’s offering deals under $20, $15 and $5 on Halloween costumes and more.

Shop at Petsmart Buy now

Sephora’s Beauty Insider Holiday Savings Event takes place from Oct. 28 to Nov. 7 and will be available to all three tiers of Beauty Insiders in stores and online. Rouge members get 20 percent off during the entire sale period, VIB members get 15 percent off from Nov. 1 to 7 and Insider members get 10 percent off from Nov. 3 to 7 with code SAVINGS online. All Sephora Collection products will be 30 percent off.

Shop Sephora's Beauty Insider Holiday Savings Event Buy now

Ahead of Black Friday, Sur La Table is offering up to 50% off select cookware from All-Clad, Demeyere, Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Zwilling and other brands.

Shop at Sur La Table Buy now

Following its Deal Days (a three-day sale to rival Amazon’s fall Prime Day), Target swiftly kicked off its Black Friday Deals event, which promises daily deals across every category. Expect up to 40 percent off kitchen appliances, cookware, laptops and computer accessories; up to 50 percent off TVs, soundbars, toys and home items; $150 off the Apple Watch Series 7 and more; as well as exclusive Target Circle savings (such as 25 percent off one toy or kids book and 10 percent off one electronic item or video game).

Shop Black Friday Deals at Target Buy now

Ulta’s early Black Friday sale is from Oct. 27 to 29 and promises major markdowns on Indie Lee, Juice Beauty, Zitsticka, Hemz, Sand & Sky, Bosley, Ulta Beauty Collection and more. The beauty retailer’s official Black Friday sale will run from Nov. 20 to 26 in stores and online, and will feature up to 50% off on Anastasia Beverly Hills, ColourPop, It Cosmetics, Nudestix, Yves Saint Laurent fragrances and more brands.

Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days kicks off online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and in stores Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. local times. Until then, the discount retailer is offering thousands of Rollbacks, Flash Picks and more deals on tech, home, floor care, fashion and more.

Shop Deals at Walmart Buy now

The online furniture descount retailer’s Way Day sale takes place Oct. 26 to 28 with up to 80% off on seating, area rugs, bedroom furnishings, kitchen and dining tables, bathroom hardware bedding, tabeltop and cookware and more.

Shop Way Day at Wayfair Buy now

Williams-Sonoma hasn’t announced Black Friday sale details, but shoppers can currently save up to $200 off All-Clad D5 cookware sets, up to 40% off raosters, 20% off select nonstick cookware and $100 off the Breville Barista Express espresso machine.

Shop at Williams-Sonoma Buy now

The Best Early Black Friday Tech Deals

Samsung From Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, the appliance and tech company’s Samsung Week sale promises deals on the Galaxy Z Fold4, the M7 4K UHD smart monitor, smart electric ranges, the AirDresser Grand clothing care system and more.

The Best Early Black Friday Home & Furniture Deals

FlexiSpot Nov. 25 to 30, save $100 off ergonomic chairs, $160 off standing desks and %200 off adjustable bed bases

The Best Early Black Friday Mattress & Bedding Deals

Amerisleep Nov. 5 to Dec. 6, save $450 off any mattress and bedroom accessories bundle, 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames with mattress purchase.

Beautyrest Nov. 9 to Dec. 6, save up to $800 off 2022 Beautyrest Black and Black Hybrid mattresses, up to $600 off Harmony Lux and Harmony Lux Hybrid mattresses and up to $200 off Adjustable Bases.

Serta Nov. 9 to Dec. 6, save up to $800 off Serta Arctic and iComfort mattresses, up to $100 off Perfect Sleeper mattresses and up to 10% off the Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress-in-a-box.

Tuft & Needle Nov. 7 to Dec. 2, save up to $750 off mattresses, up to 30% off clearance items and up to 20% off accessories.

Vaya Nov. 5 to Dec. 6, save $300 off any mattress and get two free pillows.

Zoma Nov. 5 to Dec. 6, save $200 off mattress sets, take $150 off any mattress and get two free pillows, and save 30% off adjustable beds.

The Best Early Black Friday Cookware Deals

Our Place Ending Oct. 24, save 25% off almost everything during the Hollywood-loved cookware brand’s Fall Hard sale.

Sur La Table Save up to 50% off select cookware from All-Clad, Demeyere, Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Zwilling and other brands.

Williams-Sonoma For a limited time, save up to $200 off All-Clad D5 cookware sets, up to 40% off raosters, 20% off select nonstick cookware and $100 off the Breville Barista Express espresso machine.

The Best Early Black Friday Fashion & Jewelry Deals

DL Eyewear From Nov. 25 to 28, save 25% off sitewide on actor Dan Levy’s stylish eyewear brand; newsletter subscribers get early access Nov. 25.

The Best Early Black Friday Travel and Outdoor Gear Deals

Stay tuned for more of the best Black Friday deals on luggage and more here.

The Best Early Black Friday Beauty Deals

Stay tuned for more of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals on Amazon and other retailers.

Benefit Cosmetics From Nov. 27 to 29, save 30% off sitewide and get free shipping; SMS subscribers can access Benefit’s Black Friday sale early starting Nov. 19.

Bluemercury From Nov. 23 to Dec. 4, save 10% off when you spend $100 or more, $15% off on orders of $175 and up or 20% off orders of $250 and up, plus enjoy gifts with purchase; Loyalty members get early access starting Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. ET. Exlusions apply.

Sephora The retailer’s Beauty Insider Holiday Savings Event takes place from Oct. 28 to Nov. 7 and will be available to all three tiers of Beauty Insiders in stores and online. Rouge members get 20 percent off during the entire sale period, VIB members get 15 percent off from Nov. 1 to 7 and Insider members get 10 percent off from Nov. 3 to 7 with code SAVINGS online. All Sephora Collection products will be 30 percent off.