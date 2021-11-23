Shopping: The Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals on Amazon for Upgrading Your Home Theater

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Many people will be spending extra time in front of the TV during the holidays, and Black Friday is a great time to upgrade your home theater with a new soundbar. Whether you’re amplifying your home entertainment experience or shopping for tech gifts, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday soundbar deals to scope out and help take your or your movie-loving giftee’s sound systems to the next level.

From ultra-slim soundbars to crystal-clear sound, these on-sale devices give you a wireless connection with power and precision, no matter what your TV set up is. See major savings from Sony, Polk, Vizio and more — at some of the lowest prices of the year on Amazon.

1. Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar

Polk’s ultra-slim Signa S2 soundbar ($149, regularly $199) is just over two inches tall and includes a wireless subwoofer, which has five powerful full-range drivers to give you that deep bass and rich sounds for your favorite shows and movies. It’s also compatible with 4K HD smart TVs — and at 25% off, this gift delivers on excellent sound and value. Compare it to any other mid to high-range soundbars on the market.

Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar (reg. $199) $149.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Sony HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

The Sony HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer ($198, originally $280) gives you optimized audio — all from your living room. It has S-Force Pro: Virtual surround sound technology that feels just like stepping inside a theater. It has seven modes, including auto sound, cinema, music, game, news, sports, and standard audio mode. Get volume and clarity with this product while saving ​​29% off.

Sony HT-S350 Soundbar $198.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Vizio 2.0 Home Theater Sound Bar with Dolby Audio

The Vizio 2.0 Home Theater Sound Bar ($70, reg. $100) with Dolby Audio has a low-profile, 36-inch design that has a wider soundstage for the space beneath larger screens. This soundbar gives you rich, room-filling sound with up to 91dB of total SPL output for performance that goes beyond its size. It offers cables for setup, plus wireless Bluetooth connectivity to stream your favorite songs and podcasts. From gaming to movies, you can’t go wrong with this product, which is marked down by 30%.

Vizio 2.0 Home Theater Sound Bar with Dolby Audio $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Sony HT-G700 Soundbar

Connect to your TV with Bluetooth or HDMI with the Sony HT-G700, which is on sale for $498 (reg. $600). This soundbar offers 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos DTS: X and Vertical Surround Engine, plus a wireless subwoofer so you can hear those powerful bass sounds. It also gives you multiple easy connections and sound modes to help customize listening every time you put on your favorite movie or music.

Sony HT-G700 Soundbar $498.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 Channel 1000W Dolby Atmos Soundbar

If you’re looking for an explosive, ground-shaking sound experience, then the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 Channel 1000W Dolby Atmos Soundbar ($1,199, reg. $1,400) could be a solid choice. Get the ground-shaking, rumbling bass that make you feel like you’re in the middle of all the action. This soundbar, surrounds and subwoofers merge to distribute bass evenly throughout the room with zero localization — no distortion. Find it now at 14 percent off.

Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 Channel 1000W Dolby Atmos Soundbar $1,199.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Klipsch Cinema 400 Sound Bar with 8-Inch Wireless Subwoofer

The Klipsch Cinema 400 Sound Bar ($254, reg. $329) comes with an 8-inch wireless subwoofer, making it a great entry soundbar for anyone looking for value. This 40-inch 2.1 speaker gets you 400W of peak power — perfect for experiencing game day or movie night. And, it’s marked at 23 percent off.

Klipsch Cinema 400 Sound Bar + 8Inch Wireless Subwoofer $254.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. TCL Alto 6 2.0 Channel Home Theater Bluetooth Sound Bar

TCL’s already affordable Alto 6 Bluetooth soundbar is even more wallet-friendly at $69 (or 14% off the regular price of $80). The Dolby speaker lets you connect to your smartphone or another device to stream music wirelessly, and you plug in a HDMI, USB, auxiliary or optical cable for easy setup. Other options (including the Alto 6+ 2.1-channel and the Alto 9+ 3.1-channel with wireless subwoofer) are also on sale for up to 23% off.