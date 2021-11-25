Shopping: The Best Black Friday Deals on Hulu, Paramount+ and More Streaming Services

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

If you’re already planning to upgrade your home theater setup with this weekend’s many Black Friday sales, you might as well expand your library of movies and TV shows, too. Many streamers are using the retail therapy holiday to lure in new subscribers, and services including Hulu, Discovery+, Paramount+, Peacock and Philo are offering deep discounts to new customers for a limited time.

Looking to make the most of that new smart TV or soundbar (including the one you got on sale)? Ahead, check out the best Black Friday deals on streaming services — just in time for binge-watching from Thanksgiving through the New Year.

Amazon Prime Video

The Deal Ending Nov. 29, existing Amazon Prime subscribers can get up to two months of AMC, Discovery+, Noggin, Paramount+ Premium, PBS, Showtime, Starz and other channels for 99 cents per month (regularly $3 to $11 monthly)

AMC+

The Deal For a limited time, save over 70 percent off when you pay $2 per month for your first year under the annual plan, then $9 monthly.

$24 for the first year

Hulu

The Deal Ending Nov. 29, save 85 percent off one year of Walt Disney Company-owned Hulu when you sign up for the ad-supported plan at 99 cents per month during the streamer’s Black Friday Main Event; after 12 months, pay $7 monthly. The Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle is excluded from the deal, but Hulu is also offering the first month free for new subscribers to the ad-free plan or one week free to the Live TV plan (which goes up to $65 per month and then increases again to $70 monthly on Dec. 21, 2021). Get access to Hulu original content as well as TV shows and movies on networks including ABC, AMC, CBS, Disney, NBC, FX and more; you can also add on Cinemax, HBO Max, Showtime and Starz for an additional fee.

$0.99 per month

Discovery+

The Deal Ending Monday, pay 99 cents for your first three months of Discovery+’s Ad-Lite plan; after that, it’s $5 monthly. You’ll get access to networks such as Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network alongside A&E, Food Network, HGTV, History, Lifetime, OWN and others.

$0.99 per month

Paramount+

The Deal Ending Nov. 29, get your first month of ViacomCBS-owned Paramount+ for free with code PEAKSALE; after that it’s $5 monthly for the Essential plan or $10 monthly for the Premium plan. Both packages include access to tens of thousands of movies and TV shows, 24/7 live news on CBSN, your local CBS channel, NFL on CBS live and more.

Free for the first month

Peacock

The Deal Take 50 percent off NBCUniversal’s Peacock Premium for six months, which will be $2.49 monthly when you use the code TODAY; after that, pay $5 monthly.

Sign up for Peacock $TK Buy now

Philo

The Deal From Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, new subscribers can use the code BCFM at checkout to save $20 off their first month of Philo’s live and on-demand internet TV service which includes access to over 60 channels; after that, pay $25 monthly. Channels include A&E, AMC, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Lifetime, MTV, Own, Sundance TV and others. Plus, get a seven-day free trial to select add-on packages, which are $3 to $9 monthly afterwards.

$5 for the first month

Showtime

The Deal Get your first 30 days of the on-demand streamer for free, then pay $4 for the next four months; after that, standard rates apply. You can also bundle with Paramount+ and save up to 28% off when you get 30 days free, then it’s $12 monthly. Note that pay-per-view is excluded.

first 30 days free

Sling

The Deal Get your first month of Sling’s on-demand Orange or Blue streaming plans (each regularly $35 monthly) for $10, or the Orange & Blue package (normally $50 monthly) for $20. Both the individual Blue service and Orange & Blue plan offer over 40 other local broadcast channels, and you can record up to 50 hours of content and stream on up to three devices.

$10 for the first month

Starz

The Deal Get your first three months for $15, then pay $9 monthly afterwards.

$15 for the first 3 months

YouTube TV

The Deal Get your first month for $15, then pay $65 monthly. You’ll get access to over 85 entertainment, news and live sports channels for up to six accounts, including AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, ESPN, Nickelodeon, Univision and more.