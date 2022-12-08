The Best ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Merch to Gift for the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Ryan Coogler’s epic sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opened in theaters on Nov. 11 and has been topping global box office charts.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter about the 2,100 spectacular looks she designed for the film, including outfitting the new underwater civilization, the Talokanil, inspired by Mayan culture. For the film, Carter collaborated with Adidas and their School for Experiential Education in Design (SEED) program, which teaches and mentors BIPOC women, to create some apparel looks and a pair of sneakers for the characters of Shuri, Riri and Okoye (Letitia Wright, Dominique Thorne and Danai Gurira).

While those bespoke pieces are unique to the film, the sportswear company launched The Wakanda Forever Collection of sneakers, apparel and accessories in September, and many pieces are still stocked. Other companies getting in the Marvel game include Actively Black, Citizen Watches, MeUndies, RockLove jewelry, Bevel, MAC Cosmetics, Funko, Blk & Bold and more.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merch to shop online. Here are our favorite picks — great holiday gifts for all the superheroes in your life.

Adidas x Marvel Studios Wakanda Forever Collection Sneakers Adidas offers exclusive Black Panther-themed footwear, sportswear and accessories for men, women and kids. These Ultraboost 5.0 DNA x Marvel Black Panther sneakers, made partially with Parley Ocean Plastic and recycled polyester, have a comfy knit upper and cool tribal-inspired graphics on the heel. A fun gift for him or her that captures the sporty-tech and Afrofuturistic vibe of the film. Adidas Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA x Marvel Black Panther Shoes $200 Buy now

ShopDisney Black Panther Women’s Long-Sleeve Top Of course, Marvel Studios’ parent company, Disney, stocks plenty of official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merch on its online store. This long-sleeved women’s top (also available in men’s sizes) channels the iconic Wakandan uniform with its metallic prints and graphics. ShopDisney Black Panther Women’s Long-Sleeve Top $45 Buy now

MAC Cosmetics x Black Panther Collection

On Nov. 1, MAC Cosmetics dropped a limited-edition, 18-piece Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collection of beauty products in vibrant hues and shimmery metallics. The line was created in collaboration with Joel Harlow, makeup department head for the Marvel Studios film. In the mix are a makeup bag decorated with claws and tribal graphics, an eyeshadow palette, matte lipstick in four shades, a golden-hued lip gloss, Liquid Lipcolour in three shades, kohl eyeliner, a waterproof liquid eyeliner in purple or white and two makeup brushes.

For gifting, we point to the eight-shade eyeshadow palette or the Skinfinish highlighter (in two shades) imprinted with the mask logo, for a healthy-looking holiday glow.

MAC Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics Wakanda Forever Eye Shadow Palette $39 Buy now

Marvel x MeUndies Black Panther Collection

MeUndies’ limited-edition Black Panther collection features his and hers pieces in a colorful, graphic movie-inspired print. The collection includes boxers, briefs, bikinis, boyshorts and more undies as well as socks, bralettes, jogger pants and T-shirts. We love that there’s even a matching Buddy Bands scarf to deck out your furry friend.

MeUndies

Marvel x MeUndies Black Panther Men’s Modal Jogger $68 Buy now

Marvel’s Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook Fete the film and add a fun twist to holiday entertaining with Marvel’s Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook (Simon & Schuster), released in April. Inside are over 70 African-themed recipes from Malawian-American chef Nyanyika Banda that span from sauces, snacks and entrees to spice blends, drinks and desserts. An easy gift for the super-chef. Amazon Marvel’s Black Panther The Official Wakanda Cookbook $15.70 on Amazon.com Buy now

Target x Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Wakanda Forever LEGO Building Set Offering something for everyone, Target’s collaboration with Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever features many exclusive products, such as a LEGO Royal Sea Leopard ship, part of the Forever War on the Water building toy set. There is also an expanded Disney shop-in-shop with official merch at select stores, plus film screenings and augmented-reality experiences. The film-inspired assortment at Target includes toys, home products, apparel, beauty and lifestyle items. Target x Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Wakanda Forever LEGO Building Set $90 Buy now

The Bradford Exchange Wakanda Forever Bead Bracelet and Pin Set This cool Black Panther: Wakanda Forever jewelry set by the Bradford Exchange includes a bracelet (inspired by the Vibranium Kimoyo pieces seen onscreen) with 12 ion-plated engraved beads and is finished with a blue-to-gold Prime Bead. It comes with a 1.25-in. Black Panther mask pin in a decorative gift box for storage. The Bradford Exchange The Bradford Exchange Wakanda Forever Bead Gift Set $90 Buy now

Funko x Black Panther Wakanda Forever Namora Bobblehead Doll Funko is the source for cool, collectible Black Panther: Wakanda Forever toys for kids and kids-at-heart. The film’s action heroes are recreated as vinyl bobbleheads, keychains and T-shirts. Namora (a fierce new female addition to the sequel) wears a headdress that costume designer Ruth E. Carter calls “the show-stopper,” recreated here in miniature on a six-inch bobblehead doll. Funko Funko x Black Panther Wakanda Forever Namora Figurine $12 Buy now

Citizen x Marvel Black Panther Watch

The latest addition to the Citizen Watch collaboration with Marvel, this Black Panther timepiece features a geometric-patterned mask with a silver-colored Titanium bracelet and case, engraved with “Wakanda Forever” on the back. Water-resistant to 333 feet, the watch’s light-powered Eco Drive eliminates the need for batteries. It’s als on sale for 20 percent off for a limited time.

Citizen

Citizen’s Marvel Classics Avenger Collection Black Panther Watch (reg. $595) $476 Buy now

Loungefly Marvel Black Panther Wakanda Forever Crossbody Bag Fandom-driven brand Loungefly’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collection includes faux leather crossbody bags, backpacks, wallets and accessories for stylish Marvel mavens. Measuring 9.5 by 7 by 4 inches, this carryall lets fashion-obsessed Black Panther fans show their devotion to T’Challa. Amazon Loungefly Marvel Black Panther Wakanda Forever Crossbody Bag $52.01 on Amazon.com Buy now

Wakanda Athletics by Actively Black Collection The Black-owned, Black-designed sportswear brand Actively Black — based in L.A. and known for its commitment to and investment in Black communities globally — has partnered with Marvel to create a collegiate-inspired athleisure collection for men and women. The Wakanda Athletics line of logo sweats, T-shirts and tanks, sports bras, shorts, and a varsity jacket calls to mind scenes in the new film shot at MIT where science whiz Riri (Thorne) is an undergrad. We are leaning into the cropped short-sleeved hoodie as an especially cute layering piece. Actively Black Wakanda Athletics by Actively Black Short-Sleeve Hoodie $75 Buy now

Target x Marvel Studios Black Panther Hooded Towel Little ones can wrap themselves in this Black Panther hooded towel, which is made of 100 percent cotton and measure 24 inches long by 50 inches wide. Target Target x Marvel Studios Black Panther Hooded Towel $15 Buy now

Marvel x RockLove Jewelry Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Collection

The jewelry brand Rock Love had added two new Wakanda Forever-inspired accessories to its original seven-piece Black Panther collection of three rings, a bracelet, two necklaces and earrings with claw, mask and tribal motifs. These pretty onyx studs, with unexpected CZ crystal backs that grip the lobes with silver claws, riff on a pair worn on screen by Shuri (Wright).

A new sterling silver Ironheart necklace with an aqua CZ crystal is an ode to Riri’s character. In honor of the film, RockLove has donated $25,000 to the United Negro College Fund.

RockLove Jewelry

Marvel x RockLove Jewelry Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Necklace $125 Buy now

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever x BLK & Bold Coffee

A licensed partner with Marvel Studios on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Iowa-based coffee and tea company BLK & Bold dedicates five percent of profits to nonprofits dedicated to youth in need. The company has released limited-edition packaging for its Smoove Operator and Rise & Grind blends of coffee and Keurig pods — fun stocking stuffers!

BLK & Bold Coffee