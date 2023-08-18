From Luxe Bedding to Decor, the Best Pieces for Styling Your Bedroom Like a Five-Star Hotel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Travel Week! Hollywood stars and insiders log millions of miles for filming, festivals and wherever else the red carpet takes them, so why not look to these frequent flyers for travel inspiration? With summer destinations still beckoning (and plenty of time to plan for fall trips), this week we’re highlighting insider-approved essentials, style and travel tips, deals and more. Allons-y!

Still dreaming about your five-star hotel room long after checking out? Some of the best bedding, bedroom furniture and decor can help you recreate your favorite luxury getaway at home. In honor of THR Shopping’s first Travel Week, we’re sharing chic pieces — from sheets and bedframes to wellness essentials and signature scents — for turning your room into a boutique hotel.

Whether you’re fantasizing about Hollywood-loved NYC hotels, bohemian beach resorts, the celebrity-frequented islands of Spain or elsewhere, shop comfy and fashionable finds from the Edition, Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels and other luxury properties for designing your own hotel-inspired room below.

Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology For those who run hot, Casper’s hybrid pillow features the brand’s proprietary Snow technology to keep you cool for over 12 hours. It’s made of supportive 100 percent recycled fill surrounded by breathable foam to support your head while you sleep, and we love the super-soft outer cover that feels cool to the touch. Casper Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology (reg. $149 and up) $119 and up Buy now

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Stripe Linen Set Check into the Ritz-Carlton without leaving home when you dress up your bed in Frette’s Hotel Stripe Linen Set, the exact same white cotton sateen sheets used at the five-star hotel chain’s properties. The set is made of 400 thread count cotton and includes flat and fitted sheets, two pillowcases, two pillow shams and a duvet cover. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Stripe Linen Set $701 and up Buy now

Courant Catch:3 Classics Charging Station Hotels are all about the unexpected essentials when you’re away from home. Courant’s cool power station has a wireless charger and a catch-all tray so you can easily place your iPhone or Android phone down to juice up on power and take off your jewelry before you snuggle in. (It’s also available in linen.) Courant Courant Charging Station $175 Buy now

Ceramic Carafe Set Artist Guðbjörg Káradóttir’s three-piece ceramic cafe sets can be found on the nightstands of The Reykjavik Edition’s rooms. Add this minimalist-chic drinkware to your bedside for a taste of Icelandic style. Edition Ceramic Carafe Set $160 Buy now

Canopy Diffuser Scents can transport you back in time and place to your favorite hotel — and Canopy’s compact diffuser lets you add your favorite vacation-inspired essential oils without the need to refill a water tank. (Bonus: it fits perfectly on nightstands.) Canopy Canopy Diffuser and Subscription $70 Buy now

Edition Feather & Down Pillow Travel back to your favorite Edition when you rest your head on the luxe hotel’s exclusive soft and supportive pillow, which features a feather core inner chamber, a down outer chamber and a 100 percent cotton cover. Available in standard or king sizes. Edition Edition Feather & Down Pillow $105-$115 Buy now

Hotel Collection My Way Reed Diffuser Inspired by 1 Hotel Miami Beach, Hotel Collection’s My Way reed diffuser will take you back to the luxury coastal property’s sandalwood- and Tuscan leather-scented rooms. Not into Miami? The fragrance brand has bottled up the spirit of the Edition, Westin, Ritz-Carlton and W hotels in the form of room sprays, candles and diffusers. Edition Hotel Collection My Way Reed Diffuser $105-$115 Buy now

Nate Home by Nate Berkus x mDesign Painted Stripe Cotton Quilt Set Celebrity interior designer Nate Berkus’ new textile collection with mDesign makes it a cinch to style your bed like a Hollywod-approved pro. This three-piece striped quilt set is made of Oeko-Tex-certified 100 percent cotton percale; add a textured throw blanket at the edge of your bed for the complete hotel-inspired look. mDesign Nate Home by Nate Berkus x mDesign Quilt Set $100 Buy now

Rory Raffia Pendant Light Hang matching bedside pendant lights above your nightstands to give your bed an instant hotel makeover. Urban Outfitters Rory Raffia Pendant Light $99 Buy now

This modern storage bench from Mercury Row is proof that you don’t have to spend big to get the hotel look at home. The black metal legs add an industrial-modern finish and the tufted seat’s clean lines work well in most interior decor styles.

Mercury Row Seiler Storage Bench (reg. $196) $160 Buy now

Swap your basic wall lights with a pair of Jamie Young’s stylish brass and stone sconces ($276 each), which add a touch of natural luxury to modern rooms.

Jamie Young Ghost Axis Wall Sconce $276 Buy now

Ruggable Plush Rug Hotels have perfected the experience of comfy slumbering, which includes stepping out of bed and onto a plush, comfy rug like this one by Ruggable. We’re fans of the brand’s two-piece rug system that makes washing easy, and you can personalize your comfort with a standard or cushioned pad. Ruggable

Lindye Galloway Emilia Bench No hotel-inspired bedroom is complete without a sturdy bench at the foot of the bed for kicking off (or putting on) your shoes. This linen-upholstered seat by Lindye Galloway is made of white oak wood and finished with brass detailing on the legs for an unexpectedly luxurious touch.

Marriott Signature Bed & Bedding Set If you’ve ever wished you can permanently move into Marriott’s stylish suites, the next best thing is to snooze in the hotel’s bed setup at home (all you need is your own bed frame). The company’s Signature Bed and Bedding Set is currently 25 percent off and includes your choice of a foam or innerspring mattress in full, queen, split queen, king or California king sizes, plus a box spring, a mattress topper, four pillows with protectors, a duvet cover, two pillow shams, two pillowcases, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet. Marriott Marriott Signature Bed & Bedding Set $2,549 and up Buy now

Fatimatou Upholstered Armchair Stylish stays such as the Parker Palm Springs, L’Horizon Resort & Spa and San Diego’s Pearl Hotel all feature stunning mid-century modern interiors, and this affordable upholstered velvet armchair is one way to add that retro-cool aesthetic to your room. Wayfair George Oliver Fatimatou Upholstered Armchair $170 Buy now

Serta iComfortECO Smooth Hybrid Mattress On sale for $500 ahead of Labor Day, Serta’s iComfortECO smooth hybrid mattress combines a one-inch recycled fiber base, a five-zone quad coil layer, three different layers of foam (memory, comfort and latex foams) and a CoolTemp cover to support sleepers of all types and minimize the impact of movement for those who share a bed. It comes in two levels (standard and ultimate) that offer cooling and pressure relief options, and three feels (firm, medium and plush). The mattress comes with a 120-day in-home trial and a 10-year limited warranty (Serta recommends sleeping on your new mattress for at least one month to adjust.) Serta Serta iComfortECO Smooth Hybrid Mattress $1,499 and up Buy now

Nectar Bevel Wood Platform Bed For a minimalist hotel-inspired bedroom, Nectar’s bevel wood platform bed – available in golden oak, white or black — is made of natural spruce and solid pine, and features a simple, sleek and supportive design that’s also affordable. Nectar Nectar Bevel Wood Platform Bed (reg. $599 and up) $399 and up Buy now

Soho Home Garrett Armchair You may not be able to take photos of your go-to Soho House, but the members-only space’s own brand of furniture and decor lets you bring your favorite house vibe to your abode. Perfect for your reading nook, the cozy Garret swivel chair is inspired by the DUMBO House in Brooklyn and comes in bouclé and velvet upholstery options. Soho Home Garrett Armchair $2,376 and up Buy now

Nolah Evolution 15″ Mattress Nolah’s 15-inch Evolution hybrid mattress was rated by the Sleep Foundation as the best mattress for spinal alignment and features the company’s HDMax Tri-Zone coils that provide targeted back support and pressure relief. You’ll feel like you’re snoozing at the coziest hotel bed with the mattress’ heat-dissipating Euro topper, breathable cover and AirFoamIce cooling cushioning. Nolah Nolah Evolution 15″ Mattress $999 and up Buy now

The Luxury Collection Down Alternative Duvet For those with allergies, the Luxury Collection’s down alternative duvet adds a cozy finish to beds without the feathers. It’s filled with hypoallergenic fiber fill and corner loops help keep the duvet in place inside covers. The Luxury Collection The Luxury Collection Down Alternative Duvet $175 and up Buy now

W Hotels x Beautyrest Pillow Top Mattress W Hotels’ pillow top mattress by Beautyrest features a cloud-like diamond quilted top over a pocketed coil core for the “ultimate level of support and comfort.” The coils support your body while minimizing motion disturbance, so bed sharers will enjoy sound, staycation-like sleep. W Hotels W Hotels x Beautyrest Pillow Top Mattress $1,316 Buy now

Parachute Percale Bedsheets Used by Big Bear’s swanky Hotel Marina Riviera (from $139 per night) and many other luxe getaways, Parachute’s crisp percale sheets will give your bed that freshly-made feel. The LA-based home goods brand recently debuted a new Bone hue for those who prefer an off-white vibe. Parachute Parachute Percale $129 and up Buy now

Castlery’s tufted fabric bed features luxe leather accents on the adjustable headrests, while built-in wood nightstands add a hotel-like feel.