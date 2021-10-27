Shopping: From Superhero Figurines to Luxe Fashion, the Best Products to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a slew of companies are painting their products pink and donating to organizations that fund research, offer post-operation support for those in treatment, promote awareness through screenings and more.

About one in eight American women will develop breast cancer, which is the second leading cause of death among women, according to the American Cancer Society. Many in Hollywood have also backed charitable initiatives or spoken out about the need for early detection, including breast cancer survivors Christina Applegate, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Robin Roberts, Shannen Doherty, Olivia Newton-John and Wanda Sykes. (Angelina Jolie, who did not develop cancer, opted for a preventative double mastectomy and penned an op-ed for the New York Times about her experience.)

Beauty and fashion brands including Estée Lauder, Jimmy Choo, David Yurman and NakedCashmere are among those donating a portion of sales to the Breast Cancer Research Fund (which was co-founded by Evelyn Lauder, daughter-in-law of the beauty empire founder), while cosmetics label Laura Geller is teaming with Fran Drescher to support the actress’ Cancer Schmancer nonprofit.

Ahead, check out more of the best Breast Cancer Awareness products to shop this month and beyond, from stylish cashmere essentials and skin-smoothing serums to charming vinyl figurines and more.

1. Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum with Pink Ribbon Sleeve

Through June 2022, Estée Lauder is donating 20 percent of sales from its Advanced Night Repair serum to the Breast Cancer Research Fund (which was co-founded in 1992 by Evelyn Lauder and friend, Dr. Larry Norton) for a maximum contribution of $261,000. The serum helps to reduce the appearance of aging and leaves the skin looking smooth and even, and comes in a limited-edition pink ribbon sleeve.

Estée Lauder Limited Edition Advanced Night Repair Serum $105 Buy now

2. NakedCashmere Love Collection

NakedCashmere aims to donate at least $350,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Fund through its Love collection of 100 percent cashmere essentials. The direct-to-consumer brand (worn by Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Demi Moore) will donate $50 for every scarf and sweater sold, and $25 for every purchase of its Love booties, mule slippers, hot water bottles, beanies, socks and eye masks.

NakedCashmere Love Dip Dye Sweater $200 Buy now

3. Jimmy Choo Power in Purpose Collection

Jimmy Choo’s limited-edition Power in Purpose collection in partnership with the BCRF includes satin and snakeskin pumps, top handle mini bags, chain wallets, card cases and other accessories in bright pink. The London-based luxury label will donate 20 percent of proceeds (up to $100,000) from the line to the nonprofit through Dec. 31, 2021.

Jimmy Choo Bing 100 Satin Mules $975 Buy now

4. Laura Geller Fran’s Favorites 4-Piece Kit

Fran Drescher teamed with fellow cancer survivor Laura Geller on this four-piece makeup set, and 20 percent of sales benefit the actress’ nonprofit organization, Cancer Schmancer. Formulated for mature skin, the kit includes the hydrating Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer, the color correcting Baked Balance-n-Brighten Foundation, the Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbleized Blush and the Mighty Pen Liquid Eyeliner in Fountain Brown.

Laura Geller Fran's Favorites Kit $68 Buy now

5. Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Collection

Now in its 21st year, Ralph Lauren’s annual Pink Pony initiative will donate 100 percent of sales from the Pink Pony fleece hoodie and tees and 25 percent of proceeds of select products from its collection to its Pink Pony Fund and to its international network of charities. Priced from $30 to $298, the range includes cotton crewneck shirts, fleece sweaters and sweatpants, denim pants and trucker jackets, polo shirts, baseball jackets, sunglasses and caps. (Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Emma Watson and Kate Winslet are among the stars who’ve worn the iconic American designer on the red carpet.)

Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Fleece Hoodie $128 Buy now

6. Funko Pop! Heroes Breast Cancer Awareness Collection

Funko Pop!’s lineup of heroes do even more good with the vinyl figurine brand’s Breast Cancer Awareness collection. DC characters including Wonder Woman, Catwoman, Harley Quin, Batgirl and others get a pink makeover, and the pop culture collectibles company will be donating $50,000 to the BCRF to celebrate the special edition line.

Funko Pop! Breast Cancer Awareness Bombshell Wonder Woman $11.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. APL TechLoom Bliss Running Shoes in Fusion Pink

Through Sept. 30, 2022, L.A.-based footwear brand APL (seen on Kelly Clarkson, Jenna Dewan, Lucy Hale and Khloe Kardashian) is donating 20 percent of proceeds from the Fusion Pink edition of its best-selling TechLoom Bliss running sneakers to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund with a guaranteed contribution of at least $5,000. The unisex shoes are the brand’s lightest silhouette, and they feature APL’s proprietary Propelium design to “maximize energy generation and provide superior comfort.”

APL TechLoom Bliss Running Shoes $220 Buy now

8. David Yurman BCRF Collection

Hollywood-loved fine jewelry brand David Yurman continues its tradition of supporting the BCRF with a charitable collection ($20 to $3,900) of candles, enamel pins, pink rubber bracelets and 18-karat rose gold jewelry bedecked in pavé pink sapphires. All proceeds from the rubber bracelets will benefit the nonprofit, while 20 percent of sales from everything else in the line will be donated through July 31, 2022.

David Yurman x BCRF Renaissance Bracelet $395 Buy now

9. Erno Laszlo Hydra-Therapy Memory Gel Sleep Mask

Through Oct. 31, 2022, Erno Laszlo will donate all sales from its Hydra-Therapy Memory Gel Sleep Mask to the nonprofit organization Pink Agenda for a total of $250,000. (Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn professed their love for the Hungarian skincare expert’s namesake brand.) The overnight mask is packed with nutrient-rich ingredients such as vitamin E and prickly pear, which bring moisture to the skin.

Erno Laszlo Hydra-Therapy Memory Gel Sleep Mask $120 Buy now

10. Gorjana Breast Cancer Awareness Month Collection

Stock up on pink gemstone beaded bracelets, rose gold rings and necklaces from Gorjana’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month collection ($38 to $68), of which 50 percent of proceeds will be donated to the BCRF during the month of October.

Gorjana Power Gemstone Ring for Love $68 Buy now

11. Chi x Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Haircare line Chi’s parent company, Farouk Systems, will donate $50,000 to the Susan G. Komen foundation in support of breast cancer cure research and care. To honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the brand has released special editions of Chi’s Spin N Curl styler, one-inch flat iron and Infra haircare trio, and Biosilk’s hair treatment set.

Chi Spin N Curl Compact Styler $99 Buy now

12. Bloomscape Breast Cancer Awareness

For every purchase from Bloomscape’s pink collection (which includes gardening gloves and low-maintenance plants such as the Bromelia Summer air plant, the Calathea Beauty Star and the Dracaena Magenta Braid), the online plant delivery service will send thoughtful blooms to someone affected by cancer through Oct. 31 in partnership with the nonprofit organization Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit.

Bloomscape Bromelia Summer Plant $49 Buy now

13. Ghd Limited Edition Rose Pink Collection

For every purchase from its limited-edition rose pink collection, Ghd will donate $10 to the Keep A Breast Foundation. The range includes the hair tool brand’s best-selling Gold Styler, Platinum+ Styler and Helios Professional Hair Dryer ($209 to $259).

Ghd Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler in Rose Pink $259 Buy now

14. Stojo Peony Cup and Bottle

Do good in more ways than one when you buy Stojo’s 16-ounce cup or 20-ounce sports bottle in Peony. During the entire month of October, the eco-conscious reusables brand will donate 20 percent of sales from the two collapsible silicone products to the nonprofit Living Beyond Breast Cancer.

Stojo 16-Ounce Reusable Cup $20 Buy now

15. Sigma Beauty Pretty in Pink Set

Beauty buffs can support The Pink Fund when they purchase Sigma Beauty’s Pretty in Pink set, which includes travel-friendly sizes of the brand’s best-selling blending brush, hydrating liquid lipstick and a nine-shade eyeshadow palette with a versatile range of matte and metallic neutrals, reds and roses. Twenty percent of proceeds from the three-piece kit will go to the nonprofit organization.

Sigma Beauty Pretty in Pink Set $36 Buy now

16. Puma x Barbells for Boobs Collection

The athleticwear brand is partnering with Barbells for Boobs on a collection ($30 to $60) of training tees, tanks, sweaters and leggings that feature pops of pink. Made using recycled fabrics, the pieces feature flatlock stitching and moisture-wicking to keep wearers comfortable during workouts. In addition to their activewear collaboration, Puma is supporting the CrossFit community organization through fundraisers and event partnerships.