The Best Bridal Hair Accessories for Every Wedding Style

With bridal season in full bloom, designers are rolling out a fresh crop of wedding-worthy hair accessories to elevate any hairdo on the big day and beyond. For inspiration, we looked to the exquisite matching Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpieces worn by Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her daughter, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6. These silver-and-crystal headpieces with three-dimensional leaves made a show-stopping statement as an update on the expected tiara.

The 2023 Met Gala (themed Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty) also showcased an array of stunning hair accessories. Salma Hayek adorned her ponytail with three pretty floral hair clips, Elle Fanning wore a floral crown of fresh daisies, and sleek hair bows dressed up the tresses of Nicole Kidman, Camila Morrone, Karlie Kloss and Emily Ratajkowski.

Here is a round-up of A-list-inspired bridal hair jewelry — from clips to bows, barrettes to headbands —for those walking down the aisle this season. All under $215, they are all versatile enough for brides, bridesmaids and guests to wear at a multitude of summer soirees.

Eugenia Kim Rafaela Metallic Ruffled Satin Headband

For an understated romantic look, Eugenia Kim’s ruffled metallic satin headband polishes off a bridal hairdo.

Eugenia Kim Rafaela Metallic Ruffled Satin Headband $65

Lele Sadoughi Woven Pearl Headband Pearls never go out of style, and they continue as a top jewelry and accessories trend for summer. This elegant Lele Sadoughi headband, hand-embellished with a smattering of faux pearls on crisp cotton, offers a new way to wear them.

Brides & Hairpins Sahara Crystal Leaf Hair Clip

Another way to imitate Kate Middleton’s coronation look is to creatively pin in one or more of these Sahara Leaf Hair Clips by Brides & Hairpins in lieu of a headband or fasten the intricate crystal branches into a bun or topknot.

Brides & Hairpins Sahara Crystal Leaf Hair Clip $135

Jennifer Behr Agatha Bow Barrette

This satin ribbon Agatha Bow Barrette by designer Jennifer Behr is the same one that Karlie Kloss wore to the 2023 Met Gala in black, but the white version is a beautiful finishing touch for any bride.

BHLDN Gilded Floral Headband Made of 14-karat gold-plated brass, BHLDN's gilded floral headband is a nod to Grecian goddess style.

Natasha Accessories Limited Floral Bow Barrette Combining the floral and bow trends, this bloom-patterned ribbon bow barrette by Natasha Accessories Limited has a charming scalloped edge and eye-catching glass crystal embellishment.

Alexandre de Paris Camellia Flower Crystal Barrette

Imitate the look of Salma Hayek’s multiple floral hair clips with this chic crystal-trimmed camellia flower barrette from Alexandre de Paris. Also a nod to the camellias that bloomed all over the Met Gala red carpet as an ode to Karl Lagerfeld, the late designer who long helmed Chanel.

Alexandre de Paris Camellia Flower Crystal Barrette $107

Lelet New York Sara Hammered Silk Satin Hair Clip

With a unique hammered texture, this silk-satin hair bow by Lelet works well in shorter hair and updos.

Lelet New York Sara Hammered Silk Satin Hair Clip $160

L. Erickson Marianna Floral Headband

Flowers are blooming on jewelry and hair accessories for summer. Get the look of Elle Fanning’s Met Gala daisy crown with this pretty white floral Marianna headband by L. Erickson.

L. Erickson Marianna Floral Headband $96

Deepa Gurnani Elizabeth Headband

This graceful and texturally rich Deepa Gurnani Elizabeth headband mixes faux pearls with pearlized beads and shimmery glass stones in shades of bridal white.

