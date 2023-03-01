The Best Bridesmaid Dresses for Every Budget, From Under-$100 Gowns to Hollywood-Inspired Classics

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

From Jennifer Lopez’s own nuptials to Ben Affleck (which called for three custom Ralph Lauren gowns) and AnnaSophia Robb’s mountainside ceremony, to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s 600-guest event and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal celebration of the century, there’s no shortage of fashion inspiration from Hollywood weddings. Well-known names aren’t the only ones who are walking down the aisle in style — your inbox and Instagram feed is probably filled with wedding content year-round, too.

If you’ve been invited as a key player in someone’s big day, you may be asking yourself: What should you wear when love is in the air? Look no further, as we’ve rounded up some of the best bridesmaids dresses for a range of budgets and styles from designer wedding mainstays such as Vera Wang, Reformation, Cult Gaia to affordable and made-to-order silhouettes from Birdy Grey, Azazie, Fame & Partners and more.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable bridesmaid dress for under $100 or you simply want to dress like your favorite style icon no matter the cost, there’s an option here for everyone, including from Anthropologie, Nordstrom, Saks, Revolve, Shopbop and other designer retailers.

1. Wayf The Layla Ruched Cowl Neck Gown

For a budget-friendly option, try this dress, which features a flattering and forgiving front ruching detail. This style also features adjustable straps, so you can reset to your liking.

Nordstom

Wayf The Layla Ruched Cowl Neck Gown (reg. $99) $50 Buy now

2. Fame and Partners Wrapped Pleated Dress

Whether you’re the bride or a bridesmaid, Fame and Partners offers a range of custom-made wedding dresses and other womenswear that can be personalized by fabric, color, length and more. The brand’s wrapped pleated dress comes in spring- and summer-ready hues (such as this gorgeous sunset orange, blush, pale blue and more)

Fame and Partners

Fame and Partners Wrapped Pleated Dress $305 Buy now

3. Alikey Women’s V Neck Satin Bridesmaid Dress

If you’re in a pinch for a stylish dress with fast shipping, this dress from Amazon is a great option. Generously available in sizes 2 to 26, this style is also offered in more than 20 different hues, including this universally loved Desert Rose shade.

Amazon

Alikey Women’s V Neck Satin Bridesmaid Dresses Long with Slit A-line Prom Dresses Evening Party Gown with Pockets Desert Rose $79.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Sachin & Babi Blaine Strapless Bow Taffeta Midi Dress Available in yellow, green or pink, Sachin & Babi’s strapless Blaine midi dress features a bow taffeta neckline that fits right into vintage-inspired weddings. Anthropologie Sachin & Babi Blaine Strapless Bow Taffeta Midi Dress $298 Buy now 5. Reformation Andee Dress Another option in a romantic, spring hue is Reformation’s Andee dress, offered in lightweight eco-conscious viscose fabric in a range of floral patterns and solid colors. Designed for comfort and elegance, we also love the halter neckline, open back, side slit and ties at the neck and waist. Reformation Reformation Rimini Velvet Maxi Dress $398 Buy now

6. Norma Kamali Obie Gown If you’re looking for a bit more coverage, Norma Kamali’s Obie dress does the trick. Available in a lovely beige-blonde hue, distinct details include dolman sleeves, a split neckline and a generous elastic waist. Revolve Norma Kamali Obie Gown $175 Buy now

7. Birdy Grey Eugenia Convertible Midi Dress Yet another versatile and wallet-friendly bridal label with made-to-order designs, Birdy Grey stocks stunning options for every style, body type and wedding aesthetic. The Eugenia convertible square neck midi dress comes in nine spring shades and is finished with a ruffled hem and removable bows. Birdy Grey Birdy Grey Eugenia Convertible Midi Dress $99 Buy now 8. ASTR the Label Gaia Dress ASTR the Label’s Gaia dress is a great representation of another key color in the bridesmaid universe: mauve. Key details include its fabrication of lightweight, non-stretch sateen, a tie-back closure, adjustable crisscross straps, an elegant cowl neckline and a sassy side slit. Shopbop ASTR the Label Gaia Dress $98 Buy now

9. Cult Gaia Sloan Dress

If you’re looking to add your own flair to a spring color palette dress code, try Cult Gaia’s drapey maxi Sloane dress in vibrant papaya. We love the structured low neckline, halter neck and low waist for easy and breezy fittings. Stars who have worn the Los Angeles-based label include Taylor Swift, Chrissy Teigen, Gwen Stefani and Jessica Biel.

Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia Kamila Dress $658 Buy now

10. Significant Other Chloe Cutout Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress Given that weddings generally fall on dates with cooler temps, we had to include a long-sleeve option. This cutout long-sleeved faux wrap dress by Significant Other does the trick, offering coverage while still showing some skin by way of a side cutout. The textured gold fabric is another standout detail of this stunner. Nordstrom Significant Other Chloe Cutout Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress $280 Buy now

11. Shona Joy La Lune Asymmetrical Bias Cowl Midi Dress

We love the hue of this Shona Joy cowl midi dress, as well as its flattering ruched detail, lace-up back tie closure and asymmetrical neckline. As many of the dresses on this list offer, this style also features adjustable shoulder straps to accommodate a variety of shapes and sizes.

Revolve

Shona Joy La Lune Asymmetrical Bias Cowl Midi Dress $320 Buy now

12. Azazie Rylee Dress

Not everyone associates Easter shades with spring weddings — and for those who want other options in nearly every color of the rainbow, Azazie promises affordable bridal and bridesmaid dresses (like this pleated floor-length Rylee dress with breezy sleeves and a leg slit) for every type of nuptials.

Azazie

Azazie Rylee Dress $89 Buy now

13. Vera Wang Bride Muriel Satin Open-Back Gown

Vera Wang’s luxurious Muriel satin gown amps up the romance with draped side straps, a delicate halter neck, an open back and long silhouette. Available in pale blue or fuchsia), this timeless dress is also perfect for wedding guests.

Saks Fifth Avenue

14. Dannijo Mossy Slip Dress

Dannijo’s Mossy slip dress is a true example of getting what you pay for. Featured in 100 percent silk satin, this ultra-chic style is a pull-on slip, accented by simple details like a subtle side slit. This investment is an instant classic — and you can’t go wrong with that beautiful bronze hue.

Shopbop

Dannijo Mossy Slip Dress $375 Buy now

15. Halston Clare Pleated Metallic Minidress

Go for gilded rose in this glamorous dress by legendary design house Halston. Offering a loose fit, this strapless minidress is all about texture, crafted in metallic fabric and accented by accordion pleats.

Saks Fifth Avenue