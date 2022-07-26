The 13 Best Hair Growth Products for Tresses, Lashes and Brows from Hollywood-Loved Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Stress, COVID-19, pollution, diet, over-styling, hormonal changes, anemia and other medical conditions can cause hair loss on the scalp, brows and lashes. For cases where a hair follicle still exists, new and cult-classic products help stimulate the growth cycle and strengthen hair to prevent breakage.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon and hair implant specialist Dr. Jason Champagne — whose clients include Chrissy Teigen and her hairstylist Jen Atkin, as well as actress Meagan Good — weighs in: “If you have hair that’s miniaturized or is not growing, you can try Latisse, [a prescription]. It lengthens the growth cycle, so in the eyelashes and in the eyebrows, it could grow the hair that you have longer, but it won’t grow new hair.”

Dr Aimee Paik, dermatologist for Hims & Hers, which counts Jennifer Lopez as an investor, also recommends using Latisse off-label on the brows, as well the brand’s products infused with Minoxidil, “the only FDA-approved topical ingredient for hair loss that is available over the counter … with proven efficacy for hair growth,” she says.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best hair growth products from Hollywood-loved brands. Whether you’re hoping to boost your tresses, brows or lashes, try these non-prescription serums and supplements from Vegamour, Hers, Revitalash, Shiseido and other labels favored by stars.

Hims & Hers Minoxodil Solution

Jennifer Lopez Affleck uses this follicle-stimulating solution, with two percent FDA-approved minoxodil, that she claims helped her tresses grow “about four inches” in six months. Lopez Affleck is also an investor in Hims & Hers, as is her ex, Alex Rodriguez.

Vegamour Gro+ Advanced Hair Serum

Nicole Kidman (on record as using the hair health-focused brand’s serum, shampoo and conditioner made with organically-grown, vegan ingredients) invested in the brand in May 2022. Gro+ adds CBD to the proprietary, bergamot-scented mung bean-red clover-curcumin-nicotiana benthamiana mix. The new Gro Ageless Anti-Gray serum additionally preserves hair’s natural pigment with a B and E vitamin blend. Lana Condor and Crishelle Stause use the products, too.

Revitalash Revitabrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner

Credited by Olivia Wilde and Lena Dunham for jump-starting brow regrowth, Revitalash’s Revitabrow advanced eyebrow serum contains a proprietary blend of peptides, Biotin, lipids, panthenol and green tea extract with ginseng, calendula, amino acids and B vitamins.

Grande Cosmetics Grandelash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

Eyebrow icon Brooke Shields revealed in January 2022 that she surprisingly applies this strengthening and conditioning lash serum on her brows to keep them in full form. (The company also offers a $73 brow enhancing serum that lasts four months). Both are infused with vitamins, hyaluronic acid and amino acids.

Nutrafol Hair Growth Supplements

Fans of Nutrafol’s hero daily hair supplements for men and women (with a patented, natural vitamin-biotin Synergen Complex — also in post-partum and menopause formulas) include Naomi Watts, Rumer Willis, Alysa Milano, Ashley Tisdale and Hillary Duff.

Hum Hair Sweet Hair Vegan Gummies

Emma Roberts and Nina Dobrev are devotees of these berry-flavored, hair growth-enhancing gummies packed with biotin, zinc, folic acid, vitamin B12 and more in a proprietary, plant-based formula.

Hairtamin Advanced Formula Supplements

Mario Lopez and Hollywood makeup artist Ariel Tejada (clients include Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner) reach for these plant-based hair growth supplements (a proprietary vitamin-herb-mineral-antioxidant complex), while Tejada is also a fan of the Scalp Serum.

Shiseido Full Lash & Brow Serum

Regina King, Hunter Schafer and Rachel Brosnahan are all fans of this super-hydrating serum formulated with arginine to create fuller-looking lashes and brows.

Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements

A Hollywood favorite mentioned by the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Bieber, Reese Witherspoon and Miley Cyrus, Viviscal’s drug-free supplements contain nutrients, vitamins and minerals that promote hair growth.

Nuele Brow Serum

Launched in May 2022, this organic, vegan, brow growth-promoting serum (a mix of organic jojoba, moringa, castor, frankincense and geranium oils) is favored by celebrity hairstylist Kyrsten Oriol, whose clients include MJ Rodriguez, Susan Kelechi Watson and Michelle Buteau.

Augustinus Bader The Scalp Treatment

The product line loved by Hollywood (Leonardo DiCaprio, Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston are general fans) includes a vegan growth-enhancing, hair-strengthening serum crafted with natural botanicals and a patented Trigger Factor Complex.

Wen Botanical Brow Enhancing Serum

This brow-volumizing elixir created by Hollywood hairstylist Chaz Dean is all about natural, botanical oils (lavender, tea tree, eucalyptus, peppermint and rosemary), panthenol and biotin, plus leaf, flower and fruit extracts.

SH-RD Intensive Full & Thick Hair Essence

Botanical active ingredients in SH-RD’s scalp treatment help to boost hair growth, while a bio-algae amps up volume for a thicker, fuller look. General brand devotees include Lizzo, Octavia Spencer and Jennifer Hudson.

