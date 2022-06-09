BTS to Drop New ‘Proof’ Album, Open Pop-Up Shops in L.A. and N.Y. This Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

BTS is celebrating nearly a decade of chart-toppers with a new anthology album and pop-up shops to please the Army on both coasts. On Friday, the K-pop band will release Proof, a three-disc set containing 48 tracks, including three new songs, reports Billboard.

Currently available for pre-order at a discount online at Amazon and Target, the collection comes in compact and standard editions (reg. $23 to $75) and represents the seven-member group’s past, present and future. The first 19-track disc comprises hits such as “Butter,” “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey, “DNA,” “Danger,” “DNA” and more, and the second will include subunit songs. The last disc features demo versions of top hits and the new tracks “For Youth,” “Run BTS” and “Yet To Come.”

The BTS pop-up stores open Friday in Los Angeles (700 N Fairfax Ave.) and New York (104 Charlton St.), and although free reservations via Feverup have since sold out since the event’s announcement yesterday, fans can still visit on a drop-in basis. Created by HYBE North America and Experiential Supply, the immersive spaces will house audiovisual installations, new album imagery and “oversized sets” for photo and video opportunities.

The boutiques will stock limited and exclusive merchandise alongside clothing, accessories and more merch from past tours and albums. The shops will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily and a closing date has yet to be set.

Louis Vuitton named the band members (J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V) brand ambassadors last year. The group recently took to the White House podium to speak out against anti-Asian hate crimes in the U.S.

Also on Friday, the Grammy-nominated group will kick off the #MyBTStory challenge in partnership with YouTube. The contest will run through July 9, and fans are invited to share their favorite memories on YouTube Shorts. Fan-recorded stories will be selected to be included in an Army tribute video.

Although BTS hasn’t yet announced tour dates to support Proof, fans can see member J-Hope play his first solo show in the U.S. when the singer headlines Lollapalooza in Chicago on July 31. The group most recently performed in April at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where fans were treated to a “Permission to Dance” pop-up and exhibit not far from the venue at Area15.

Hybe Labels released an ethereal teaser Tuesday on YouTube for “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”, which you can watch above.

Ahead of Proof‘s arrival this Friday, fans can save 60 percent off select pieces from the band’s exclusive Nordstrom collection, which was released in February and includes graphic tees, sweaters, sweat pants, bathrobes, hats and accessories.

Below, pre-order Proof and shop some of the best official and unofficial BTS merch online, including pieces from the Nordstrom collection.

BTS Proof Standard Edition at Amazon

Pre-Order BTS 'Proof' Standard Edition (reg. $75) $65.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

BTS Proof Compact Edition

Pre-Order BTS 'Proof' Compact Edition (reg. $23) $20.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

Nordstrom x BTS Themed Merch Dynamite Graphic Tee

Nordstrom x BTS Dynamite Graphic Tee (reg. $41) $16 Buy now

Nordstrom x BTS Themed Merch Gender-Inclusive Boy with Luv Robe

Nordstrom x BTS Gender-Inclusive Boy with Luv Robe (reg. $110) $72 Buy now

BTS Official Lightstick

BTS Official Lightstick $87.80 on Amazon.com Buy now

Built BTS Stainless Steel Leak Proof Tumbler — Jungkook (other options available)

Built BTS Stainless Steel Leak Proof Tumbler (Jungkook) $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

TinyTAN Member Athletic T-Shirt Inspired by BTS

TinyTAN Member Athletic T-Shirt Inspired by BTS $26 Buy now

BTS Boy With Luv Beaded Chain Necklace Set

BTS Boy With Luv Beaded Chain Necklace Set $13 Buy now

TinyTAN Chibi Beads Necklace Set Inspired By BTS

TinyTAN Chibi Beads Necklace Set Inspired By BTS $17 Buy now

Premium BTS Logo: Los Angeles Edition Replica

Premium BTS Logo: Los Angeles Edition Replica $56 Buy now

JK Hand Sticker

JK Hand Sticker $4 and up Buy now

BTS Butter Album with Extra Photocards Set

BTS 'Butter' with Extra Photocards Set $50.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

BTS Skool Luv Affair Special Edition Reissue Set

BTS 'Skool Luv Affair' Special Edition Reissue Set $46.80 on Amazon.com Buy now

Minimalist BTS Design iPhone Case by BennettTheDoodles