The Best Cargo Pants for Channeling Y2K Style From Summer to Fall

Dad has done it again. Just like comfortable shoes and oversized suits, another dadcore staple having a major resurgence are cargo pants. But lucky for us, these aren’t exactly your pop’s pants — brands got the memo that we’re looking for a more modern take on the throwback utilitarian garment by way of flattering cuts and fabrics.

If you’re thinking of testing the waters of this trend, you’re not alone. Currently, there’s zero shortage of cargo-loving celebs, as stars including Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Sienna Miller, Gigi Hadid, Rosalia and many more have been proudly stepping out in a range of generously-pocketed pants and pairing them with basic tees and corset tops.

From camo styles to summer-friendly linen to a high-fashion favorite that continues to sell out, these are the best cargo pants to get your hands on right now.

1. Superdown Bobbi Cargo Pant

Wearing white when it’s scorching hot outside is a form of self-care. That’s why Superdown’s Bobbi cargo pants are the perfect pair, as they’re made of 100 percent cotton, offer a forgiving drawstring tie at the waist, and feature six pockets to carry all your things.

2. Naked Wardrobe Camo Cargo Pants

If you caught Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton menswear debut, you may have noticed that the new creative director is a big fan of camo print. Although his take featured more Minecraft-style pixelation, we love these cargo pants — from J Lo-loved label Naked Wardrobe — featuring a button closure and hip and leg convenient pockets.

3. Levi’s ’94 Baggy Cargo Pants

These ’90s-inspired baggy cargo pants by Levi’s pair perfectly with your favorite cropped cardigan and white tee.

4. Free People Can’t Compare Slouch Pants For a solid olive-hued option, go for Free People’s slouchy cargo pants, which feature a vintage-inspired silhouette and workwear-inspired touches throughout. Free People Free People Can’t Compare Slouch Pants $148 Buy now

5. Good American Parachute Cargo Joggers Barbiecore is still going strong, so why not blend the trend with this season’s hot parachute silhouette? Good American’s lightweight drawstring waist joggers come in vibrant pink, forest green and white, and are finished with pockets at the hips, thighs and back. Nordstrom Good American Parachute Cargo Joggers $129 Buy now

5. Blank NYC Franklin Rib Cage Tencile Pant

For a denim-inspired style, we’re loving Blank NYC’s tencile pant, made of twill fabric and feature four generously-sized cargo pockets, in addition to classic pockets at the hips.

6. With Jéan Rain Cargo Pants With Jéan’s Rain cargo pants are made of waxed 100 percent cotton and feature a loose, low-rise fit that pairs well with your favorite corset. With Jéan With Jéan Rain Cargo Pants $179 Buy now

7. Agolde Ginerva Cargo Pant We’re surprised that we have yet to see Hailey Bieber in Agolde’s Ginerva cargo pants, because they’re right up her alley. Available in four shades (we love the “Drab” hue, which is a beige/greige), these 100 percent cotton, parachute-style cargos feature a drawstring waist and cuffs to customize the fit to your liking. FWRD Agolde Ginerva Cargo Pant $258 Buy now

8. Acne Studios Potina Cotton Cargo Pants

Moving into investment price tag territory, we’re betting on Acne Studios’ Potina cotton cargo pants, as seen on Gigi Hadid, Sienna Miller and more stars. Unique details include asymmetrical side cargo pockets and an exposed zip fly.

9. ERL Printed Straight-Leg Cargo Trousers

Kylie Jenner is a big fan of ERL, a primarily menswear brand. Although she was spotted in a camo version of these pants a few months back, we’re loving this version of ERL’s printed cargo trousers, featuring a fun, Hawaiian-style print and elasticated ankles.

10. The Attico Fern Low-Rise Cargo Pants

Closing out our list with the holy grail of cargos, The Attico’s Fern low-rise cargo pants, as seen on Rosalia at a recent Lakers game. A favorite amongst your favorite style stars, this pricey pair features a low-rise waist, button fly fastening, multiple cargo pockets, a wide leg and an extra-long length.

