The Best Carry-On Suitcases For Every Type of Trip, From Business Class Bags to Eco-Conscious Rollers

The difference between an easy travel day and an irritating one often comes down to your suitcase. If you’re dragging a carry-on with broken zippers, sticky wheels or a busted handle through the airport, it’s basically a guarantee that you won’t arrive at your destination in the most pleasant of moods. If it’s time for an upgrade, we’ve rounded up some of the best carry-on suitcases to buy for 2023.

Luggage brands like Tumi, Rimowa, Briggs & Riley, Shay Mitchell’s Béis, Calpak and Away offer some of the best carry-on suitcases that are TSA-approved and meet most airline sizing requirements. In addition to roller bags, we’ve also highlighted a couple of options for carry-on backpacks and weekender bags for more rugged adventures. With one of these bags, plus a clear toiletry case to keep your bag organized, getting through the airport is easier than ever. You might even be relaxed enough to catch some sleep on your flight.

From luxe pieces that last a lifetime to affordable rollers, here are some the best carry-on suitcases to shop now.

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

BEST CARRY-ON OVERALL

Samsonite is practically synonymous with luggage at this point, and the brand’s Voltage DLX carry-on spinner won’t disappoint. It measures 22 inches tall and has compression straps, a USB port and plenty of organizational compartments inside (including a liquid-friendly pocket). It expands up to one inch and you’ll get to benefit from Samsonite’s 10-year limited warranty.

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner (reg. $190) $130 Buy now

Away The Carry-On With Pocket

BEST CARRY-ON WITH FRONT POCKET

The most annoying thing about carry-ons is that you don’t always have easy access to your belongings. Away’s best-selling Carry-On suitcase solves that problem with a water-resistant exterior pocket to hold your laptop, book, boarding pass, and other slim items. Inside, it’s got compressive pockets and a built-in laundry bag to keep your things organized.

Away The Carry-On with Pocket $325 Buy now

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

BEST AFFORDABLE SOFTSIDE CARRY-ON

This top-rated Travelpro Maxlite soft-sided expandable luggage gets plenty of love from reviewers on Amazon for being lightweight and maneuverable. The interior is surprisingly spacious and keeps things simple with a zippered mesh pocket and compressive straps. Plus, it features slim exterior pockets to keep tablets, books, laptops or toiletries close at hand. This piece is available in a 19- or a 21-inch version, both in a limited range of colors.

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage $144.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

Calpak Stevyn Rolling Duffel

BEST ROLLING DUFFEL

If you’re loyal to your duffel bag but you’re tired of arriving at your destination with sore shoulders, consider this rolling bag from Calpak. The wheels make it easy to get through the airport or train station, plus it has a large bottom compartment just for shoes. Inside, you’ll find plenty of pockets to keep you organized. A few reviews suggest that it’s got a small capacity, which is great for minimalists and those who can pack efficiently.

Calpak Stevyn Rolling Duffel $165 Buy now

Béis The Carry-On Roller

MOST STYLISH CARRY-ON

If you’re known among friends for being someone who always travels in style, you’re probably already familiar with Béis. The Shay Mitchell-owned travel brand is known for its chic and functional luggage, and this carry-on roller is no exception. It comes in a range of eye-catching colors that ensure you always know which bag is yours. Plus, it has a weight indicator, multiple interior pockets, compressive straps, and 360-degree wheels to get you from place to place smoothly. Did we mention there’s also an exterior strap that holds your purse and built-in TSA-approved locks?

Béis The Carry-On Roller $218.00 Buy now

Monos Carry-On Pro Plus

BEST OVERSIZED CARRY-ON WITH FEATURES

Monos’ sleek piece of luggage features an “unbreakable” polycarbonate exterior, an accessible pocket on the front to store your laptop or other small items, and three interior pockets to keep things organized. This bag also simply feels luxurious, thanks to the vegan leather detailing, smooth telescoping handle, and 360-degree spinner wheels. (Don’t forget to use code SUMMER for up to 20 percent off sitewide for a limited time.)

Monos Carry-On Pro Plus (reg. $332) $315 Buy now

Rimowa Essential Lite Cabin

BEST INVESTMENT CARRY-ON

One of the most lightweight carry-on suitcases we’ve found, Rimowa’s Essential Lite Cabin comes in at just under five pounds, making it a great investment piece for anyone who prioritizes craftsmanship and ease of travel. It also features a unique telescoping T-bar handle, easy-to-steer wheels and internal mesh dividers. If you’re still not convinced, Rimowa offers a lifetime guarantee for all functional aspects of the suitcase, so this could be your new travel companion for a long, long time. The brand’s celebrity ambassadors include Rihanna and Patti Smith, and its luggage has been spotted at airports with Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

Rimowa Essential Lite Cabin $700.00 Buy now

Amazon Basics 21-Inch Hardside Spinner

BEST CARRY-ON LUGGAGE FOR UNDER $100

This 21-inch suitcase has more than 30,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it’s also one of the best luggage under $100. One particularly enthusiastic customer wrote, “No issues with fitting the suitcase in the overhead bin on even the small flights. Having the side handle along with the top handle helps me to lift the bag. Wheels couldn’t have been any smoother. They withstood long walks on tiled streets with no issues at all. I was pleased with the amount of space I had in the bag.” At only $90, this is a budget-friendly pick.

Amazon Basics 21-Inch Hardside Spinner $84.60 on Amazon.com Buy now

Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage

BEST UNDER-SEAT CARRY-ON

Calpak’s lightweight Hue Mini Carry-On is the definition of compact. At 16 inches tall by 14 inches wide by 8.5 inches deep, it can fit beneath most airline seats, so you shouldn’t have any problem getting it on the plane. The zippered interior pockets make it possible to pack everything you need for a long weekend in this sleek little bag.

Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage $165 Buy now

TravelPro Platinum Elite 21-Inch Expandable Carry-On Spinner

BEST FOR STORING SUITS

TravelPro’s elegant piece of luggage is the perfect upgrade if you need a new carry-on. It has several impressive features, including a built-in USB port and a drop-in, fold-out suiter specifically designed to accommodate hanging clothes. Plus, it expands another two inches to offer some additional capacity for larger loads.

TravelPro Platinum Elite 21-in. Expandable Carry-On Spinner (reg. $369) $314.49 Buy now

Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage

BEST CARRY-ON UNDER $50

Looking for a carry-on under $50? This Travelers Club hardside luggage from Amazon’s got you covered. It’s lightweight, expandable, and features double spinner wheels. It’s also available in a range of bright colors, so you’re in no danger of grabbing someone else’s bag by accident. Reviewers say that it’s a great value for the price.

Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage $47.35 on Amazon.com Buy now

16 x 9 x 22 inches Weight 11.4 pounds

11.4 pounds Capacity 42 liters

42 liters Exterior material Ballistic nylon

Ballistic nylon Expandable Yes, up to 2 inches

Yes, up to 2 inches USB port/charger holder Yes

Yes Other features TSA lock

TSA lock Warranty Five-year warranty There’s a reason why luxury travel brand Tumi is considered the best in class. (It’s been spotted being lugged by Rosie Huntington-Whitelely and many other stars.) The company was the first to introduce highly durable ballistic nylon in suitcases (as seen in this international-friendly carry-on), and its exclusive material featurea a special coating that’s “virtually abrasion-proof,” according to the brand. Details like the impact-absorbing handle, bumper rails and wheels help keep your belongings safe and sound during long flights and rough baggage handling, while other frequent flyer-minded touches include side and bottom grab handles, up to two inches expansion, interior compression straps and pockets, a myriad of exterior and interior compartments and a built-in USB port. We like that Tumi offers the option to add accent colors and monogramming for easier identification at baggage claim. Last but not least, enjoy a five-year repair guarantee. Tumi Alpha Continental Expandable 4-Wheeled Carry-On $975 Buy now

Away F.A.R Convertible Backpack 45L

BEST CARRY-ON BACKPACK

Some trips are better suited to a backpack than a wheeled suitcase. If you’re looking for a lightweight but roomy option, consider Away’s F.A.R. convertible 45-liter backpack. It features dual interior and exterior compression systems to help you pack more in, plus multiple compartments to keep you organized. It also has removable shoulder straps which allow you to covert it into a duffle, plus a chest strap for more support.

