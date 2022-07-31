Cool Cats: This Season’s Best Cat-Eye Sunglasses by Hollywood-Loved Labels

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Linda Farrow + The Attico
D-frame Dora shades with blue lenses for 100 percent UV protection; $250, Lindafarrow.com; and Farfetch.com
Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany T acetate frame with gold-tone metal and mother-of-pearl accents; $392, Tiffany.com
Louis Vuitton
LV Moon Cat Eye sunglasses; Ana de Armas exclusively rocked LV while promoting The Gray Man for Netflix; $650, Louisvuitton.com
Chanel
Classic acetate sunglasses; $505, Chanel.com and at at select Chanel boutiques, 800-550-0005
Christian Dior
Miss Dior 1950s-inspired Butterfly sunglasses; Yara Shahidi reps the fashion house; $470, Dior.com
Oscar x Frank
The Fae frame is a nod to ’60s-style cat-eyes; Justin and Hailey Bieber wear the brand that’s an Instagram favorite; $190, Oscarandfrank.com
Tory Burch
Miller sunglasses in mint, an update on the classic cat-eye; Jennifer Lopez accessorized with the designer’s shades; $168, Toryburch.com
This story first appeared in the July 27 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
