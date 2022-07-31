×
Cool Cats: This Season’s Best Cat-Eye Sunglasses by Hollywood-Loved Labels

Add some "meow, pow!" this summer with the latest retro-glam shades from Chanel, Linda Farrow, Oscar x Frank and other starry labels.

The Best Cat-Eye Sunglasses of 2022:
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Linda Farrow + The Attico

D-frame Dora shades with blue lenses for 100 percent UV protection; $250, Lindafarrow.com; and Farfetch.com

Dora shades with blue lenses

Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany T acetate frame with gold-tone metal and mother-of-pearl accents; $392, Tiffany.com

Tiffany T acetate frame

Louis Vuitton

LV Moon Cat Eye sunglasses; Ana de Armas exclusively rocked LV while promoting The Gray Man for Netflix; $650, Louisvuitton.com

LV Moon Cat Eye sunglasses

Chanel

Classic acetate sunglasses; $505, Chanel.com and at at select Chanel boutiques, 800-550-0005

Classic acetate sunglasses

Christian Dior

Miss Dior 1950s-inspired Butterfly sunglasses; Yara Shahidi reps the fashion house; $470, Dior.com

Miss Dior 1950s-inspired Butterfly sunglasses

Oscar x Frank

The Fae frame is a nod to ’60s-style cat-eyes; Justin and Hailey Bieber wear the brand that’s an Instagram favorite; $190, Oscarandfrank.com

The Fae frame is a nod to ’60s-style cat-eyes

Tory Burch

Miller sunglasses in mint, an update on the classic cat-eye; Jennifer Lopez accessorized with the designer’s shades; $168, Toryburch.com

Miller sunglasses in mint, an update on the classic cat-eye

This story first appeared in the July 27 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

