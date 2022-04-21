Toast 4/20 with These Hollywood-Backed CBD Brands and Pothead-Friendly Goods

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Once reserved for kush lovers to gather and light up, April 20 has become an unofficial national holiday. With the legalization of recreational cannabis in 18 states, online and brick-and-mortar retailers and brands are toasting 4/20 with deals on hemp-powered products.

And these days, you can’t throw a rock without hitting a celebrity cannabis line: Snoop Dogg, Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin, Willie Nelson (who has a coffee brand), Jay-Z (who launched Monogram in 2020), Seth Rogen (who co-founded Houseplant with writing partner Evan Goldberg), Martha Stewart and John Legend (an investor of Plus Products) are just a handful of stars who have gotten into the ganja game.

Hollywood is also behind products that won’t get you high (sorry). Kristen Bell and DJ Khaled are behind skincare brands infused with hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD), which doesn’t contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), marijuana’s pyschoactive ingredient. According to Harvard, research suggests that CBD may help in alleviating anxiety, insomnia and pain, and could potentially reduce cravings of tobacco, alcohol and other addictive substances.

In honor of 4/20, we’ve rounded up CBD products to try from star-backed brands — including many that donate profits to nonprofit organizations that provide resources (from housing and record expungement to free legal services and more) to those affected by marijuana prohibition. Whether you’re seeking skincare, tinctures for sleep or sex, or accoutrements for toking up, check out a handful of goods for celebrating the leafy green plant.

Happy Dance CBD Look Alive Face Moisturizer

Kristen Bell partnered with cannabis company Lord Jones to launch Happy Dance, a line of skincare and body products with full-spectrum CBD and formulated without parabens, phthalates, sulfates, synthetic dyes and fragrances and other potentially harmful ingredients.

The brand’s Look Alive Face Moisturizer with hyaluronic acid and CBD helps to boost hydration and strengthen and sooth the skin. The company donates one percent of of profits to Black-owned L.A.-based nonprofit A New Way of Life Reentry Project, which helps formerly incarcerated women rebuild their lives.

Happy Dance CBD Look Alive Face Moisturizer $29 Buy now

Higher Standards x Last Prisoner Project Heavy Duty Spoon Pipe

Take a hit in Higher Standards’ limited-edition glass pipe created in collaboration with the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit org that advocates for restorative justice in the cannabis industry.

Higher Standards x Last Prisoner Project Heavy Duty Spoon Pipe $60 Buy now

Martha Stewart CBD Tropical Medley Wellness Gummies

Snoop Dogg BFF Martha Stewart’s namesake line includes these tropical-flavored wellness gummies that contain 10 milligrams of CBD isolate from 100 percent natural hemp. Per the brand, the majority of 310 participants in independent panel say that the sweets help them feel relaxed and calm, balance their mood and manage stress.

Martha Stewart CBD Tropical Medley Wellness Gummies $35 Buy now

Jonathan Adler Druggist Weed Canister

Stash your goods in Jonathan Adler’s chic apothecary-inspired porcelain canister, which is emblazoned by a trippy design inspired by Delft pottery.

Jonathan Adler Druggist Weed Canister $240 Buy now

Philip B CBD Scalp and Body Oil

Philip B’s scalp and body oil is formulated with hemp-derived broad-spectrum CBD and cannabigerol (CBG) and terpenes, which the brand says helps to decrease redness and irritation.

Philip B CBD Scalp and Body Oil $95 Buy now

Boy Smells Kush Candle Set

For when you want to fill your space with the scent of MJ without smoking up a storm, light up Boy Smells’ Kush candles, which come in a boxed set of large and travel sizes.

Boy Smells Kush Candle Set (reg. $49) $44 Buy now

Blesswell Blue Charcoal Face Mask

DJ Khaled in 2021 launched Blesswell, a line of men’s “CBD-enhanced” grooming products such as beard oils, cleansers, moisturizers and more.. The brand’s Blue Charcoal Face Mask has 300 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD isolate, charcoal, vitamin C, clay an peony root extract, marula seed oil to “draw out impurities, minimize the look of uneven skin tone and dark patches, brighten the skin and soften fine lines.”

Blesswell Blue Charcoal Face Mask $23 Buy now

Rogue Paq Full Ritual Gift Set with Vegan Leather Case

This vegan leather case by Rogue Paq is filled with essentials for your MJ ritual, including a black lizard skin-covered butane lighter, a stainless steel gold-toned joint clip and trimming scissors, glass storage vials, hemp rolling papers, matches and more.

Rogue Paq Full Ritual Gift Set $249 Buy now

Vegamour Gro+ Advanced Lash and Brow Kit

Vegamour’s Gro+ advanced lash and brow serums are made with full-spectrum hemp oil, which the brand says “allows our actives, mung bean and red clover, to penetrate even more effectively while soothing your lash and brow base all at once.” The company adds that the formulas help to increase density, volume and length of lashes and brows after four months of regular use.

Vegamour Gro+ Advanced Lash and Brow Kit $154 Buy now

Edie Parker Flower Storage Case

Proudly display your kush in Edie Parker Flower’s acrylic storage box, which comes in other cool transparent colors.

Edie Parker Flower Storage Case $95 Buy now

Saint Jane Luxury Beauty Serum

Maya Rudolph and Naomi Watts have used Saint Jane’s CBD skincare line, which includes this nutrient-dense lightweight serum that helps to address dullness, fine lines, wrinkles and uneven texture while leaving the skin glowy. The company donates to a slew of nonprofit organizations that support Black women and girls and underserved communities, including Color of Change, National Bail Out, Lipstick Angels, the Loveland Foundation, Girls Crushing It! and Humble Bloom.

Saint Jane Luxury Beauty Serum $125 Buy now

Lord Jones CBD Lip Balm

Lord Jones’ nourishing lip balm has 25 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD, shea butter and grapefruit and rosemary oils to moisturize and soothe dry puckers.

Lord Jones CBD Lip Balm $19 Buy now

Loewe Marihuana Scented Candle

Contained in an aptly green sculptural vessel, Loewe’s scented natural wax candle brings to mind the aroma of marijuana, thanks to woody patchouli.

Loewe Marihuana Scented Candle $175 Buy now

Foria Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD

Organic coconut oil and 400 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD (From USDA organic certified and regeneratively grown hemp) combine to “provide all-natural lubrication, ease discomfort and enhance arousal” in Foria’s Intimacy Sex Oil. The wellness brand says that CBD helps to boost blood flow, relax muscles and ease tension.

Foria Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD $44 Buy now

Barker Wellness Sleep Tincture

Travis Barker debuted his namesake wellness brand in early 2021. This vegan sleep tincture “has a strategic blend of broad-spectrum CBD and CBN [and] melatonin to naturally regulate the sleep-wake cycle.”