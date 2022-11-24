The Most Fashionable and Philanthropic Gifts to Shop This Season and Beyond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

They say it’s better to give than it is to receive, but we say why not do both? If you’re looking to do a little guilt-free shopping, look no further than this list, which benefits various non-profit organizations and children’s charities including Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

These thoughtful and stylish designs help some of our most vulnerable communities. So don’t think twice about purchasing a pair of dazzling earrings, cute kids clothing or a chic sweatshirt for yourself or loved ones. Read on for our round-up of the best clothing, accessories, and home goods that benefit organizations that are worthy of your attention and wallet.

EF Collection Baby Diamond Angel Wing Stud Earrings

Wear your heart on your sleeve and wings on your ears. The L.A. fine jewelry company’s sparkling Baby Diamond Angel Wing Stud Earrings were created in memory of EF Collection designer Emily Goldstein’s newborn son Austin, who passed away of Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) in 2021. Each purchase benefits Angels 4 Austin, which Emily and her husband Justin Strauss created to raise funds for PKD research and to provide supportive resources for the families of premature and sick infants. Loved by Zoe Saldana, Amanda Kloots and Olivia Wilde, EF Collection is a Hollywood favorite.

EF Collection

EF Collection Baby Diamond Angel Wing Stud Earring $550 Buy now

Dôen Little Rietta Dress

One hundred percent of the proceeds from Doen’s Little Rietta Dress benefit Room to Read, an organization that helps build literacy skills for children in underserved communities. Each season Doen selects a handful of kids styles to raise money for the nonprofit organization. Busy Philipps, Michelle Monaghan and Naomi Watts are among the beloved California label’s most loyal customers.

Dôen

Dôen Little Rietta Dress (reg. $168) $99 Buy now

Clare V Every Mother Counts Sweatshirt Clare V’s Every Mother Counts sweatshirt in marigold reads “Maman Je T’aime,” which translates to “I love you, mom.” Fittingly, 30 percent of the design’s proceeds go to Christy Turlington Burns’ non-profit, which focuses on maternal health and aims to make childbirth safe for mothers worldwide. Clare V Clare V Every Mother Counts Sweatshirt $135 Buy now

Wildfang The Essential Denim Long Sleeve High Waisted Coverall

Founded by Emma McIlroy, Wildfang is best known for its effortlessly cool Essential Denim Coveralls. The design was a hit at Saturday Night Live alum Lindsay Shookus and financial advisor Kristin O’Keeffe Merrick’s recent Women Work F#cking Hard event in Los Angeles. Molly McNearney was among the chic executives who were introduced to the brand’s machine-washable boiler suit during the fashionable networking event. Each purchase benefits the 1% Pledge, meaning one percent of Wildfang’s annual revenue supports local philanthropic organizations including ProjectQ, ACLU, Planned Parenthood, Tegan & Sara Foundation, RAICES and Girls Inc.

Wildfang

Wildfang The Essential Denim Long Sleeve High Waisted Coverall (reg. $208) $166 Buy now

Ava Grace Candles

Henry Golding and Courteney Cox are among those who own Ava Grace Candles, which are almost as beautiful as the girl who inspired them. Created in honor of 16-year-old Ava Grace, who passed away of brain cancer in 2020, one hundred percent of each candle’s proceeds benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles‘ Neuro-Oncology Program. The company’s 2003 candle features a smoky scent comprised of black tea, bergamot and fig.

Ava Grace Candles

Ava Grace Candles 2003 Candle $60 Buy now

Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box

Each year designer Tory Burch releases the Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box, a curated collection of seven products from women-owned businesses. One hundred percent of the gift box’s proceeds benefit the company’s foundation, which provides mentorship opportunities to female entrepreneurs. This year’s gift set includes a 500-piece puzzle from Ordinary Habit, Progeny Coffee’s Alegria whole bean coffee, a coaster set from Expedition Subsahara, Habit’s sunscreen mist, a natural nail manicure kit by Bare Hands, Wool & Indigo’s incense and a Tory Burch cotton scarf.

Tory Burch

Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box $98 Buy now

Fox & Bond Heart 14-Karat Gold Charms

The L.A. jewelry company’s Labradorite Heart 14-karat gold charm benefits research for Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome (CCHS). It’s a cause that hits close to home for Fox and Bond co-founder Blair Fox whose son Teddy was diagnosed with the rare disease, a disorder that impacts a person’s ability to breath.

Each purchase from F&B’s Stone Heart Charm Collection benefits The CCHS Network. Henry Winkler and Jonah Hill are among CCHS’s ambassadors while celeb fans of the fine jewelry company include Lizzy Caplan, director Janicza Bravo and Elle Fanning.

Fox & Bon

Fox & Bond Small Labradorite Heart 14k Gold Charm $485 Buy now

Tea Collection Badtz-Maru Graphic Tee

Based in San Francisco, Tea Collection is a children’s brand whose DNA is rooted in philanthropy. Every item purchased benefits the Global Fund for Children, a nonprofit that advocates for children worldwide through various local grassroots organizations. The kids clothing company’s Badtz-Maru graphic tee is one of the many adorable designs from its Hello Kitty and Friends collection.

Tea Collection

Tea Collection Badtz-Maru Graphic Tee $37 Buy now

County Line Florals Soul Sister Bouquet

“Grey’s Anatomy” actress turned County Line Florals’ founder Abigail Spencer told The Hollywood Reporter she created the classically beautiful Soul Sister arrangement in honor of her best friend Meghan Markle. While the flowers initially benefited the Archewell Foundation, proceeds now go to Everytown and Moms Demand Action, two organizations advocating for gun control.

County Line Florals

County Line Florals Soul Sister Bouquet $199 Buy now

Harmin The Sidekick Bag

The simplistically chic Sidekick bag is big enough for a laptop, baby bag or even a small pet. But perhaps its greatest asset is that it benefits Bisous For Léo. The non-profit — an ancillary arm of the INADcure Foundation — was founded by Deborah Vauclare whose son Léo was diagnosed with Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD), a rare pediatric disease that’s been likened to Parkinson’s mixed with Alzheimer’s. Every Harmin purchase benefits the organization’s efforts to find a cure. Gal Gadot, Laura Dern and Olivia Munn are among those who have supported the cause while Jessica Alba and Katie Holmes have been spotted carrying bags by the brand.

Harmin The Sidekick Bag $1,195 Buy now

Evite Greeting Cards

Evite recently debuted a greeting card subscription service with an annual fee of $50. In honor of the launch, from Dec. 4 to 11, 100 percent of all digital greeting card proceeds will go to Good+Foundation, Jessica Seinfeld’s nonprofit, which supports families in need.