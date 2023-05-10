The Best Charitable Mother’s Day Gifts for Moms Who Don’t Want Anything

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Pamper yourself or your loved ones this Mother’s Day with gifts that feel good because they give back. Whether you’re looking for fine jewelry or costume accoutrements; skincare that does wonders for your complexion; or cute clothing that allows mom to match her mini-me, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve also selected stylish pajamas, celebrity-approved dresses, sunglasses, and every wardrobe staple in between for our round-up of the best charitable Mother’s Day gifts. Our top picks benefit a variety of nonprofits including Alliance of Moms, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Moms Demand Action, Every Mother Counts, the Mental Health Coalition, Your Mom Cares, Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine in San Diego, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and a number of other worthy organizations.

Below, shop our top picks for the best charitable gifts for Mother’s Day.

The Great College Sweatshirt

The California label’s signature Boxy Crew Tee is embroidered with sunflowers in honor of Alliance of Moms co-founder Kelly McKee Zajfen’s beautiful son George who passed away unexpectedly last year. Handmade in Los Angeles, the limited-edition piece benefits Zajfen’s organization, which supports Alliance for Children’s Rights’ work with pregnant and parenting youth in the Los Angeles foster care system.

The Great Boxy Crew Shirt $135 Buy now

Naked Cashmere BCRF Collection Love Eye Mask

Give mom the gift of sleep. The cashmere company’s cozy Love Eye Mask is not only lined in silk, but it benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation; so you can sleep easy for more than one reason.

Naked Cashmere

Naked Cashmere BCRF Collection Love Eye Mask $85 Buy now

EF Collection x Evan’s Sunnies Ring

Admittedly, this EF Collection design is close to this particular writer’s heart as the Evan’s Sunnies Ring was created in honor of her late daughter, Evan, who passed away from a rare mitochondrial disorder right before Mother’s Day last year. Each rose-gold and ruby ring purchase will benefit Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine in San Diego, an organization that was instrumental in Evan’s care. The charitable gesture is courtesy of Angels 4 Austin, a non-profit inspired by EF Collection designer Emily Faith Strauss’s newborn son who passed away from Polycystic Kidney Disease.

EF Collection

EF Collection x Evan’s Sunnies Ring $625 Buy now

Cleobella x Katherine Schwarzenegger Christina Midi Dress

The sustainable clothing company teamed up with Katherine Schwarzenegger on a Mommy & Me capsule collection that benefits Moms Demand Action’s efforts combating gun violence. The collaboration’s Christina Midi Dress features a feminine design that can be worn for years to come — even after your little one outgrows their matching look.

Cleobella

Cleobella Christina Midi Dress $228 Buy now

Warby Parker Noor Sunglasses

The eyewear label’s Noor sunglasses in breeze are as stylish as they are charitable. As with every Warby Parker purchase, each pair contributes to the company’s Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program, which ensures that a pair of glasses is distributed to someone in need through VisionSpring and other non-profit partners, as well as through the Pupils Project; the latter of which was launched in 2015 and works with local government agencies to provide free vision screenings, eye exams and glasses to children in need.

Warby Parke

Warby Parker Noor Sunglasses $95 Buy now

Tea Collection Adult Comfy Fit PJ Set The beloved San Francisco-based children’s brand now has a line of cozy adult pajamas available. Their Parrot Polka pajama set is our favorite style — and like all of their other clothing throughout the year—it benefits the Global Fund for Children, a nonprofit that advocates for children worldwide through local grassroots organizations. Tea Collection Tea Collection Adult Comfy Fit PJ Set $68 Buy now

Tory Burch Embrace Ambition Pave Bracelet

The New York designer’s Embrace Ambition Pave Bracelet features a Gemini link charm and crystals. One hundred percent of its net proceeds benefit The Tory Burch Foundation’s work in support of women entrepreneurs.

Tory Burch

Tory Burch Embrace Ambition Pave Bracelet $68 Buy now

Sundree Skin The Dree-m Team Founded by childhood friends Sahar Sanjar Dejban and Sahar Vazin Nezhad, Sundree Skin’s products benefit the Mental Health Coalition’s efforts year ‘round. For each purchase — including Sundree Skin’s Dree-m Team bundle – three percent is donated to the mental health organization. Meanwhile, mom will be thrilled by this three-piece skincare kit, which includes an eye mask, facial serum, and their signature cooling facial globe. Sundree Sundree Skin The Dree-m Team $55 Buy now

Alice + Olivia Katz Sunburst Pleated Maxi Skirt Hollywood favorite Alice + Olivia released a stylish Mommy + Me capsule collection filled with maxi skirts, reversible robes, cropped jeans, and more. Our top pick is their Katz Sunburst pleated maxi skirt in the high tea floral print, which will benefit Every Mother Counts with 10 percent of all May 14 sales going to Christy Turlington’s maternal health non-profit. Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Katz Sunburst Pleated Maxi Skirt $495 Buy now

Pixie Lane The Women’s High Shine Long Leggings

Pixie Lane created a special legging in honor of Bisous for Léo, a non-profit dedicated to finding a cure for INAD, a rare pediatric disease that’s been likened to Parkinson’s mixed with Alzheimer’s. The brand’s high-shine long legging is perfect for yoga or good old-fashioned lounging. Added bonuses: Pixie Lane makes a matching pair for kids and both styles benefit Bisous for Léo.

Pixie Lane

Pixie Lane The Women’s High Shine Long Leggings $58 Buy now

Things Are Looking Up Optimism Deck Bundle

Everyone’s favorite optimism deck just went digital. Gift someone peace of mind with Dr. Deepika Chopra’s science-based digital card deck, which features prompts intended to boost happiness. For each digital challenge purchased in the month of May, the company will gift the Digital 33-Day Challenge to a healthcare worker of the purchaser’s choice.

Things Are Looking Up

Things Are Looking Up Digital Optimism Deck Bundle $55 Buy now

Ava Grace Candle Duo

Created in honor of 16-year-old Ava Grace, who passed away from brain cancer in 2020, one hundred percent of The Duo’s proceeds benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ neuro-oncology program. The hand-poured candles include two monochromatic designs: the 2003 candle and ten one candle.

Ava Grace Candles

Ava Grace Candle Duo $110 Buy now

Goop Mother’s Day Diaper Donation

For the mother who has everything, give to someone else. Goop is offering shoppers the ability to donate a month’s supply of diapers to those in need through the non-profit Baby2Baby.

Goop

Goop Mother’s Day Diaper Donation $25 Buy now

Alliance of Moms

Mandy Moore and Zooey Deschanel appear in this year’s Alliance of Moms shirt campaign, which benefits the organization’s ability to provide services, education, resources, and advocacy for young families in foster care.

Alliance of Moms Community Motherhood Shirt $40 Buy now

Max Mara Mohair, Wool and Silk Canvas Blazer

Max Mara teamed up with Your Mom Cares for a shopping event that benefits the kids mental health non-profit, which was founded by Sharon Chalkin Feldstein (Beanie Feldstein’s mom), Terria Joseph (Alicia Keys’s mom), and Patsy Noah (Adam Levine’s mom). From now through May 14, MaxMara’s mohair, wool and silk canvas blazer — and other online items — benefit the organization when you use the code GIVEBACK10 at checkout. (Note: You must be logged into your account for 10 percent of your purchase to benefit Your Mom Cares with the code.)

FOX & BOND

L.A. based jewelry company Fox & Bond’s Peace Sign Charm Necklace is handmade locally in 14k rose, yellow, and white gold. A portion of its proceeds benefit the CCHS Network, which raises awareness and funds research for Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome.

Fox & Bond

Fox & Bond Peace Sign Charm Necklace $375 Buy now

Phenomenally Human Lightweight Crewneck Sweatshirt

The female-empowering company’s simple yet stylish Phenomenally Human lightweight crewneck sweatshirt benefits This is About Humanity’s advocacy for migrant families who have been separated at the border.