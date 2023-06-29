The 10 Best Products to Shop from Charlotte Tilbury’s Epic Summer Beauty Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to makeup brands whose products match the hype that surrounds them, Charlotte Tilbury is at the top of the list. Celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Sofia Vergara and Kate Moss have all turned to the renowned makeup artist and eponymous brand founder to work her magic on their famous faces for years, name-checking her products as personal beauty go-to’s. Some of them have even trusted the brand for their wedding day glam. Tilbury herself did Amal Clooney’s makeup for her wedding to George Clooney in 2014, and her niece and fellow makeup artist, Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury, was behind Britney Spears’ bridal glow for her 2022 nuptials to Sam Asghari.

If you’ve had your eye on a Charlotte Tilbury product or two, now’s the perfect time to cross them off your wishlist, as the brand’s highly anticipated Summer Sale has arrived. From June 29-July 17, you’ll be able to shop the brand’s beloved makeup and skincare products on CharlotteTilbury.com at up to 40 percent off.

Alongside iconic Charlotte Tilbury favorites, the sale features exclusive kits and bundles that are filled with incredible savings, including a very intriguing mystery box.

Keep scrolling for 10 of the best products to buy from the Charlotte Tilbury Summer Sale.

1. Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful, Bronzed Skin & Kissing Lip Kit (40% off)

This three-piece Beautiful, Bronzed Skin & K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lip Kit is the perfect summer makeup set. Give your skin a sun-kissed boost with the Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer (which contains nourishing hyaluronic acid and Provitamin D3), the ultra-hydrating Beautiful Skin Foundation and a moisturizing K.I.S.S.I.N.G. lipstick in a shade of your choice.

2. Charlotte’s Iconic Lipstick Trio (40% off)

Are you lipstick obsessed? Don’t miss out on this lipstick trio deal that has both a limited-edition Revolution lipstick and a classic Matte Revolution shade. Plus, a lipstick from the celebrity-inspired Hot Lips collection. You’ll be able to pick one of these star-studded shades (and guess which celebrity they refer to): Amazing Amal, Angel Alessandra, Carina’s Star, Dancefloor Princess, Glowing Jen, In Love With Olivia, JK Magic, Patsy Red, Red Hot Susan and Viva La Vergara.

3. Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette & Lucky Lips Kit (40% off)

If it’s an eyeshadow palette you seek, make sure to add this glamorous threee-piece set to your cart. It comes with Instant Eye Palette, a limited-edition eyeshadow palette that constantly sells out. Plus, the matte lipstick Limitless Lucky Lips (in 10 shades to choose from), and Charlotte’s best-selling mascara, Legendary Lashes.

4. Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s 4 Magic Steps to Hydrated, Glowing Skin (20% off)

The 4 Magic Steps kit is a great way to try out the Charlotte Tilbury skincare regimen if you never have before. You’ll get a full-size of another fan-favorite, the Magic Serum, along with a 30-milliliter tub of Magic Cream, plus travel sizes of the Glow Toner and Super Fusion Face Oil.

5. Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beautiful, Flawless Skin Secrets (40% off)

This customizable three-piece set includes the hydrating Beautiful Skin Foundation, Cream Bronzer and Makeup Powder, which gives you the Hollywood makeup artist’s signature healthy-looking, sun-kissed glow.

6. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Glow Kit (30% off)

Charlotte Tilbury is famous for creating that “lit-from-within” glow, and you’re guaranteed to get it with this bundle of goodies. You’ll be able to get your hands on Wonderglow, the soft-focus makeup primer, the Airbrush Flawless Foundation, which keeps skin hydrated while providing a full-coverage look, and last but not least, Magic Away concealer.

7. Charlotte Tilbury Walk Of No Shame On the Go + Cheek to Chic (30% off)

Blush is one of the best beauty products because it instantly brings life to your face (no matter how tired you might secretly feel!), and no one does blush better than Ms. Tilbury! This cheekily-named makeup kit includes a full-size of Cheek to Chic blusher, a full Size Eyes to Mesmerise cream eyeshadow, and travel-size versions of Matte Revolution lipstick, Lip Cheat lip liner, and eyeliner all in the shade Walk of No Shame.

8. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Refill and Set (20% off)

A makeup artist’s regular go-to for red carpet makeup prep, you’d be hard-pressed to find a celebrity who hasn’t tried the famous Magic Cream moisturizer, which is 20 percent off when you buy it with a refill. Everyone from Kaley Cuoco, Carey Mulligan, Lily James, Mindy Kaling, and Marisa Tomei have all used it for their awards show-glow. It’s basically witchcraft in a tub.

9. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Look (20% off)

Get a little taste of everything in this Hollywood Look set, which comes with $246 worth of some of Charlotte Tilbury’s best products. There’s a four-shade eyeshadow palette, liner duo, travel-size versions of Magic Cream and Wonderglow, the Legendary Lashes Volume 2 mascara, a Collagen Lip Bath lip gloss, and Hollywood Beauty Light Wand (a beautiful liquid highlighter inspired by Hollywood red carpet beauty lights).

10. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Eye & Blush Duo (15% off)

Pillow Talk lipstick has had everyone in a chokehold since its debut in 2017. (Emma Roberts, Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, and TikTok darling Alix Earle, have all worn the pink-nude color on their lips.) Knowing it’s the kind of hue that looks good on everyone and in every form, Charlotte turned her famous Pillow Talk shades into blush and highlighter formats.