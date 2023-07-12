These Popular Prada Sunglasses Are Almost Half Off for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Prada is having a moment with celebrity fans like Tom Holland and its latest show drawing the likes of Kodi Smit-McPhee, Damson Idris and Troye Sivan to Milan. The brand’s “Symbole” sunglasses have also been seen all over social media, and on everyone from NBA stars to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. The instantly-iconic rectangular frames have become a summer style staple for men and women alike.

Now, a new Amazon deal lets you own a pair of these Prada shades for just $224 — a 48 percent discount off the regular price of $433. It’s an even cheaper deal when you consider that Prada is selling the Symbole sunglasses on its website for $520 and up.

While Amazon is typically known for its tech and home goods, the site has grown its luxury fashion offerings in recent years, with Amazon now selling everything from authentic Dior and Chanel bags, to designer ready-to-wear.

This new fashion deal gets you a pair of Prada’s bold, rectangular-shaped sunglasses for just over $200. The acetate frames come in a sleek, jet black colorway with a chunky silhouette and 3D-style temples adorned with a Prada’s iconic logo. Polarized lenses help protect your eyes from the sun.

Amazon offers the Prada sunglasses on sale for $224. You’ll have to be a Prime member to see the discounted price in cart. The Prada frames boast reviews from hundreds of verified shoppers online.

The Amazon deal gets you a pair of Prada sunglasses in black, but retailer GlassesUSA.com has the Prada 17WS shades in a burnt orange colorway. A current GlassesUSA promo gets you more than 40 percent off select designer frames on its site, discounting the price of these Prada frames to just $268. Use promo code DESIGNER40 to get the deal.

Prefer to shop from the original source? You can find the full collection of new sunglasses on Prada.com.