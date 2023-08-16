The Best Check-In Suitcases from Away, Tumi and More Hollywood-Loved Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Sure, a carry-on can get you through a long weekend, but sometimes, you need a more spacious suitcase for your vacation. Maybe you’ve been inspired to travel to Vietnam after watching A Tourist’s Guide to Love or you’re headed to Belfast to see some movie magic for yourself. No matter where you’re traveling in 2023, you’ll need a sturdy suitcase for your adventures. We’ve rounded up a dozen of the best check-in suitcases, according to some enthusiastic product reviewers. Of course, we’ve included pieces from celeb-loved brands so you can be sure you’re traveling in style this season.

From Shay Mitchell‘s Béis pieces to Gen Z fave Calpak to affordable Amazon finds, these checked bags have all the space you’ll need for your next trip. And if you need recommendations for how to catch some sleep on your flight there, we’ve got some ideas for that, too.

Ahead, here are the best check-in suitcases to buy in 2023.

Samsonite Omni PC Large Expandable Spinner

BEST CHECK-IN SUITCASE OVERALL

Dimensions 30.5 x 21.5 x 13.5 inches

30.5 x 21.5 x 13.5 inches Weight 11.68 pounds

11.68 pounds Capacity 145 liters

145 liters Exterior material Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Expandable Yes, up to one inch

Yes, up to one inch USB port/charger holder Yes (charger not included)

Yes (charger not included) Other features TSA lock

TSA lock Warranty 10-year global warranty

There’s a reason that Samsonite is one of the first brands you think of when you think of suitcases. They’ve been putting out high-quality luggage since the 1970s, and this Omni PC hardside expandable suitcase is no exception. It has more than 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and reviewers praise it for its easy maneuverability, spacious interior and lightweight design.

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage BEST CHECK-IN SOFT-SIDE SUITCASE UNDER $150 Dimensions 30 x 18.5 x 12.5 inches

30 x 18.5 x 12.5 inches Weight 11.1 pounds

11.1 pounds Capacity 80 liters

80 liters Exterior material Polyester

Polyester USB port/charger holder Yes (charger not included)

Yes (charger not included) Expandable Yes, up to one inch

Yes, up to one inch Warranty 10-year global warranty This SwissGear soft-sided suitcase is one of the best-selling luggage pieces on Amazon. It has multiple pockets to organize smaller items and keep them close at hand, plus plenty of internal pockets and straps to make the most of the 29 inches you’ve got to work with. Reviewers also appreciate that it’s lightweight. SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage $139.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Luggage BEST CHECK-IN SUITCASE UNDER $100 Dimensions 28 x 17 x 12 inches

28 x 17 x 12 inches Weight 10 pounds

10 pounds Exterior material ABS

ABS Expandable Yes, up to one inch

Yes, up to one inch USB port/charger holder No

No Other features TSA lock

TSA lock Warranty 5-year warranty Prices for this Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable suitcase fluctuate (and vary depending on the color you want) but it’s possible you could snag one for less than $100 — far less than you’ll pay for most suitcases of this size. The 28-inch bag gets positive reviews for being lightweight and easy to maneuver. Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner $96.36 on Amazon.com Buy now Away The Trunk BEST TRUNK CHECK-IN SUITCASE Dimensions 31.3 x 17 x 13.7 inches

31.3 x 17 x 13.7 inches Weight 12.1 pounds

12.1 pounds Capacity 107 liters

107 liters Exterior material Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Expandable No

No USB port/charger holder No

No Other features TSA lock

TSA lock Warranty 100-day trial, limited warranty If you’re going to check a bag, you might as well get a spacious one that fits the rest of your luggage. Away’s newest Trunk is the largest size offered by the brand, and it’s available in the company’s newest Seafoam color (alongside Olive and black) if you want to make sure you can spot your bag from across the baggage claim terminal. Featuring a 30/70 split to ensure you can pack efficiently, the 107-liter suitcase also features 360-degree spinner wheels, a TSA-approved lock and an attached laundry bag. It also fits Away’s Carry-On and Bigger Carry-On luggage so you can save storage space, or if you plan to bring home more souvenirs. (Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Meghan Markle and Margot Robbie are among the long, long list of stars who’ve been spotted carrying Away.) Away Away The Trunk $475 Buy now

TravelPro Maxlite 5 25″ Medium Check-In Expandable Spinner

BEST SOFT-SIDE CHECK-IN SUITCASE

Dimensions 27 x 18.5. x 11.5 inches

27 x 18.5. x 11.5 inches Weight 6.8 pounds

6.8 pounds Capacity 91 liters

91 liters Exterior material Polyester with DuraGuard water-resistant coating

Polyester with DuraGuard water-resistant coating Expandable Yes, up to two inches

Yes, up to two inches USB port/charger holder No

No Other features TSA lock

TSA lock Warranty 100-day trial, limited lifetime warranty

TravelPro’s 25-inch suitcase is made with a water-resistant exterior and a telescoping handle that can lock at two different points, making it comfortable for users of different heights. It expands another two inches, and it also has a unique tapered shape when expanded to prevent tipping. The wheels also move smoothly, according to several reviewers who say it’s easy to get this luggage around the airport. Travelpro also tests their bags by filling them with 70-pound loads and passing each handle through thousands of lift tests, so you can rest easy knowing that this bag really is durable.

Quince 24″ Check-In Hard Shell Suitcase

BEST VALUE

Dimensions 26 x 19 x11 inches

26 x 19 x11 inches Weight 8.8

8.8 Capacity 76 liters

76 liters Exterior material Polycarbonate shell

Polycarbonate shell Expandable No

No USB port/charger holder Yes (charger not included)

Yes (charger not included) Other features TSA lock

TSA lock Warranty 10-year global warranty

Quince’s affordable luggage frequently sells out, making now an opportune time to grab the brand’s check-in hard shell suitcase while it’s in stock. It features quiet Hinomoto 360-degree wheels, a removable laundry bag, an interior compartment with a compression panel and a smooth telescopic handle, all of which have earned this wallet-friendly piece a nearly five-star rating from over 120 buyers.

Béis The 29” Large Check-In Roller

BEST FEATURES

Dimensions 31.3 x 19.6 x 12.6 inches

31.3 x 19.6 x 12.6 inches Weight 11.84 pounds

11.84 pounds Capacity 112 liters

112 liters Exterior material Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Expandable Yes, up to two inches

Yes, up to two inches USB port/charger holder No

No Other features TSA lock

TSA lock Warranty Limited lifetime warranty

Shay Mitchell’s travel brand Béis offers a wide range of luggage, including this chic suitcase that’s also available in other eye-catching colors. As the name suggests, it’s 29 inches, and it comes in a wide range of colors. It also features a useful weight limit indicator so you’ll never be caught with a bag over the airline’s guidelines — meaning you won’t get stuck transferring extra weight from one bag to another. It also comes with an included TSA-approved combination lock and plenty of pockets and straps to keep you organized.

Calpak Hue Large Luggage

BEST VALUE

Dimensions 30 x 19 x 11.8 inches

30 x 19 x 11.8 inches Weight 12.2 pounds

12.2 pounds Capacity 110 liters

110 liters Exterior material Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Expandable Yes, up to two inches

Yes, up to two inches USB port/charger holder Yes (charger not included)

Yes (charger not included) Other features TSA lock

TSA lock Warranty 2-year limited warranty

This minimalist piece from Calpak comes in four colors and is expandable up to two inches. It also features dual spinner wheels to make it easy to go from baggage claim to your destination smoothly. This suitcase also features a TSA-approved combination lock and is made with a durable 100 percent polycarbonate shell.

Monos 26″ Check-In Suitcase

BEST COMPACT CHECK-IN SUITCASE

Dimensions 26.5 x 18.5 x 10.5 inches

26.5 x 18.5 x 10.5 inches Weight 9.59 pounds

9.59 pounds Capacity 70 liters

70 liters Exterior material Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Expandable No

No USB port/charger holder Yes (charger not included)

Yes (charger not included) Other features TSA lock

TSA lock Warranty 10-year global warranty

For something a little smaller, consider this medium check-in suitcase from Monos. It comes in 12 different colors and patterns (including four limited-edition ones) and is outfitted with an “unbreakable” polycarbonate shell, a gliding telescopic handle and plenty of pockets and straps to make the most of the space inside. If you prefer something with more space, Monos also has a large version of the same suitcase.

Rimowa Essential Check-in L Suitcase

BEST INVESTMENT

Dimensions 30.6 x 20.5 x 11 inches

30.6 x 20.5 x 11 inches Weight 10.6 pounds

10.6 pounds Capacity 87 liters

87 liters Exterior material Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Expandable No

No USB port/charger holder No

No Other features TSA lock

TSA lock Warranty Limited lifetime warranty

If you’re tired of suitcases developing cracks or broken wheels, consider investing in this suitcase from Rimowa, which counts Rihanna and Patti Smith among its ambassadors. It advertises itself as the “world’s first ever polycarbonate suitcase” and, like the luxe brand’s signature aluminum luggage, is designed to withstand almost anything. It even comes with a lifetime guarantee, though exclusions apply. In addition to being sleek and tough, this bag also has a unique multi-wheel system and smooth telescopic handle to ensure seamless travel through the airport, hotel and beyond.

Roam Check-In Luggage

BEST CUSTOMIZABLE LUGGAGE

Dimensions 26 x 17.5 x 10.5 inches

26 x 17.5 x 10.5 inches Weight 9.3 pounds

9.3 pounds Capacity 60 liters

60 liters Exterior material Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Expandable No

No USB port/charger holder Yes (charger not included)

Yes (charger not included) Other features TSA lock

TSA lock Warranty 100-day trial and limited lifetime warranty

If your suitcase must match your style, then this check-in option from Roam is among the best customizable suitcases you’ll find. The shell is made from polycarbonate and the interior features lining made from recycled fabrics. You can specify the color of the front, back, trim, zipper and lining, and you can even add a monogrammed patch in your favorite color for free. An expandable version and larger sizes are also available. Customers get 100 days to try it out, and Roam also offers a limited lifetime warranty.

Away The Medium: Aluminum Edition

BEST ALUMINUM CHECK-IN SUITCASE

Dimensions 26 x 18.5 x 11 inches

26 x 18.5 x 11 inches Weight 13.3 pounds

13.3 pounds Capacity 64.6 liters

64.6 liters Exterior material Aluminum

Aluminum Expandable No

No USB port/charger holder No

No Other features TSA lock

TSA lock Warranty 100-day trial, limited warranty

This chic aluminum suitcase from Away is sturdy and secure, thanks to the two combination locks that close it. The zipperless bag also features slow-release handles and leather details, as well as upgraded wheels. The aluminum material is somewhat prone to dents and scratches, but hey, it adds character.

Tumi Alpha Short Trip Expandable 4-Wheeled Packing Case

BEST LUXURY CHECK-IN SUITCASE

Dimensions 26 x 19 x 13 inches

26 x 19 x 13 inches Weight 15.4 pounds

15.4 pounds Capacity 83 liters

83 liters Exterior material Ballistic nylon

Ballistic nylon Expandable Yes, up to two inches

Yes, up to two inches USB port/charger holder No

No Other features TSA lock

TSA lock Warranty 5-year limited warranty

Tumi’s Alpha Short Trip expandable check-in luggage gives you two extra inches of packing space in addition to plenty of interior and exterior pockets for organizing your tech, clothing and more. The Hollywood-loved brand’s high-performance ballistic nylon material keeps your belongings protected, and the expandable main compartment makes it easy to add more to your suitcase. (Cindy Crawford, Hailey Bieber an Rosie Huntingon-Whitely have been seen toting Tumi at airports, and Alexander Skarsgård has starred in their campaigns.)

