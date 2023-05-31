This $7 Toiletry Bag Lets You Breeze Through Airport Security with Ease

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

As someone who travels at least twice a month, I’ve got my travel routine down to a “T”: I only take a carry-on bag, I have a large backpack to hold extra stuff and I always use this clear travel pouch for my toiletries.

Passing through security is stressful enough — you don’t want to be caught disorganized if TSA officials make you take out your toiletries for scanning and approval.

Related: The Best Toiletry Bags for Keeping Your Essentials Organized in Style

That’s why this clear toiletry bag is ideal: it has enough room to hold everything from your toothpaste to your fancy face creams, and the items can be easily seen through the clear PVC material. With everything visible in the pouch, you typically won’t have to remove any items to show the TSA.

Speaking of TSA, this clear toiletry bag is approved for carry-on, measuring 7.7 x 5.9 x 2.8 inches in size. It’s small enough to not take up too much room in your luggage, but large enough to hold bottles up to 100 milliliters in size (as a reminder: 100ml or 3.4 fl. oz. is the maximum allowable amount for liquids, under current TSA rules).

Amazon

We’ve used this clear toiletry bag for over a year and it’s lasted us through multiple trips. The plastic material is super durable and sturdy, and easy to wipe clean. Reinforced seams and a heavy-duty zipper keep everything safely stored inside – no accidental spillage here. A metal lock buckle holds your zipper tab in place. At less than 60 grams, this toiletry pouch won’t add weight to your luggage either.

Related: The Best Travel Gifts for Every Type of Adventurer

Whether you’re a frequent traveler or planning your annual getaway, this clear toiletry bag is an easy pickup, especially at the $7 price point. What’s more: this current Amazon deal gets you two bags for $7 – great for couples who are traveling together, families or as a gift for you and a friend.

This is our go-to TSA-approved pouch but it’s a best-seller online as well. These clear bags have a 4.6-star rating (out of five) from more than 4000 verified reviews online. See full details here.