Shopping: The Best Clothing Subscription Services to Freshen up Your Look this Spring

After plenty of time staying in, it might be time to get your groove back and switch up your look. Hollywood stars are all too familiar with tapping expert stylists to dream up statement-making ensembles for press junkets and the red carpet — and it turns out that everyone can take the same approach sans the A-list budget. Some of the best clothing subscription services can reinvigorate your closet and help you discover new brands, revamp your style and stay without breaking the bank.

Whether you gift it or keep it for yourself, the most popular clothing rental and subscription services deliver personalized options for women, men and kids straight to their doors. Brands like Nordstrom-owned Trunk Club, Stitch Fix, Amazon’s Personal Shopper let you specify your fit preferences, budget, favorite designers, colors and prints to avoid and more so that your pieces are truly hand-picked for you. And if you want more sustainable options that let you replenish your eco-conscious wardrobe, rental services such as Rent the Runway, Le Tote and Armoire are perfect for low-waste fashion lovers.

You’ll also be able to choose how often you want your deliveries and the types of occasions you’re dressing for, including returning to the office, workouts or upscale special events. Below, check out the best clothing subscription boxes that let you buy or rent apparel and accessories for every budget and style.

1. Nordstrom Trunk Club

BEST OVERALL

Price: $25 styling fee (free for Nordstrom cardholders) plus $50 to $300 per item you keep ; sign up here

; sign up here Sizing: Women’s XXS to 4X, petite, plus, and maternity; men’s XS to 4XL, waist sizes 28 to 58 inches, inseams 28 to 36 inches

Women’s XXS to 4X, petite, plus, and maternity; men’s XS to 4XL, waist sizes 28 to 58 inches, inseams 28 to 36 inches Brands: AG, Madewell, Eloquii, Bonobos, Eileen Fisher, Michael Kors, Vans, Free People, Reformation, Alo Yoga, Patagonia

Upgrade your closet with personalized styling from Nordstrom Trunk Club, which pulls from the department store retailer’s inventory of women’s and men’s fashion and accessories brands, including its in-house labels (Open Edit, Treasure & Bond, Zella, BP. and more). Start with a style quiz to give your personal stylist a vibe — are you looking for something new, a better fit or planning to elevate your style? Are you planning a trip or have a special occasion coming up?

You can shop by brand or season, and the sizes are inclusive with petite, plus and maternity options for women and up to 4XL for men. You set the budget and select your look based on what you want to pay per item. Once your delivery arrives, try on the outfits and keep what works and return what doesn’t fit right. Shipping, exchanges and returns are free.

2. Stitch Fix

BEST FOR FAMILIES

Price: $20 styling fee, plus the cost of clothing ($25 to $500 per item) ; sign up here

; sign up here Sizing: Women’s sizes XS to 3X, petite, plus, and maternity; men’s XS to 3XL, waist sizes 28 to 48 inches, inseams 28 to 36 inches, and big & tall; kids sizes 2T to 18

Women’s sizes XS to 3X, petite, plus, and maternity; men’s XS to 3XL, waist sizes 28 to 48 inches, inseams 28 to 36 inches, and big & tall; kids sizes 2T to 18 Brands: Madewell, Eloquii, Bonobos, Eileen Fisher, Michael Kors

Stich Fix helps women, men and kids spruce up their wardrobes with customized oufits from more than 1,000 labels. You can also set your price point and discover new suggestions from a variety of styles and sizes, including women’s sizes XS to 3X, men’s sizes XS to 3XL and kids sizes 2T to 18.

You can keep your style fresh with automatic deliveries or select whenever you want to receive a new shipment. Keep parts of your delivery or send it all back; if you decide to keep all five items, you’ll get 25 percent off.

3. Personal Shopper by Prime

BEST BUDGET

Price: $5 per styling plus the cost of items; sign up here (Prime membership required; $15 monthly or $139 annually)

$5 per styling plus the cost of items; sign up here (Prime membership required; $15 monthly or $139 annually) Sizing: Women’s and men’s; varies by brand

Women’s and men’s; varies by brand Brands: Adidas, Levi’s, Steve Madden, The Drop, Amazon Essentials, Swarovski, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Aldo, Ugg, Lyssé, Theory, Kendall + Kylie, Rebecca Minkoff

Amazon’s Personal Shopper by Prime offers men’s and women’s fashion from the e-commerce giant’s lineup of thousands of brands — and it only costs $5 per styling. Begin the process with a style quiz or live chat with a stylist who will curate 16 looks perfect for you. Then, select up to eight items you want to try on at home for free for seven days — you’ll only pay for what you keep. Each package comes with a resealable box and prepaid label so returns are easy. You can set your preferences to have more items automatically shipped or cancel at any time.

4. Armoire

BEST AFFORDABLE DESIGNER RENTAL SUBSCRIPTION

Price: $79 to $119 monthly for four to seven items, unlimited memberships $249 monthly; sign up here

Sizing: Women’s sizes 0 to 3X and maternity

Women’s sizes 0 to 3X and maternity Brands: Paige, Joie, French Connection, Girlfriend, Equipment, Diane Von Furstenberg, Rag & Bone

Create a personalized closet and style that represents you with Armoire, which is one of the best affordable clothing rental subscriptions at $79 to $119 per month for four to seven items or $249 for unlimited pieces. (The company also offers trial pricing from $69 to $139 for your first month). What we like about Armoire is that it combines data and fashion so you can curate a virtual closet based on trends and the styles you like while saving money.

Decide how often you want to receive the delivery, how many items, then wear them and send them back. Every plan includes coverage of minor damages, free shipping and cleaning — so you don’t have to worry about laundry. And if you end up loving something from your delivery, you can buy it at a discount.

5. Rent the Runway

BEST DESIGNER RENTAL SUBSCRIPTION

Price: $89 to $199 per month ($69 for first month or $99 to $149 pe month for first two months); sign up here

$89 to $199 per month ($69 for first month or $99 to $149 pe month for first two months); sign up here Sizing: Women’s sizes 0 to 22

Women’s sizes 0 to 22 Brands: 3.1 Phillip Lim, Apiece Apart, Ganni, Sandy Liang, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Gucci, Moschino

Whether you have a special event, find yourself stuck in a style rut or just want to try on new designer finds, Rent the Runway (prices vary) is a great option for anyone interested in a more sustainable way to wear luxury pieces. The online designer closet lets you choose items to rent or buy, so as your style or size changes, so does your wardrobe. Find something you might not select for yourself and instead of purchasing items you’ll only wear once, you can borrow four to 16 items per month.

You’ll get a shipment of four items once, twice or four times per month, and memberships are $89 for four pieces per month to $199 for 16 items monthly. (There’s also a trial pricing of $69 to $149 for your first month or two, depending on the plan you pick.) Sizes range from 00 to 22 and you’ll find more than 750 European fashion houses and cult-favorite designers.

6. Rockets of Awesome

BEST CLOTHING SUBSCRIPTION FOR KIDS

Price: $16 to $38 per item; sign up here

$16 to $38 per item; sign up here Sizing: Newborn to boys and girls

Newborn to boys and girls Brands: Rockets of Awesome

For the cool kids, Rockets of Awesome offers vibrant prints, soft and comfortable clothes for babies, boys and girls (about $16 to $38 per item). It all starts with a style quiz that gives insights into what your kid does or doesn’t like and needs. The service will send a box each season and you can swap out items and approve the ones you want before it delivers. Once they arrive, try them on and keep what you want. From graphic tees and comfy clothes to sleepwear, swimsuits and outerwear, this subscription has options for any kid.

7. Le Tote

BEST VALUE

Price: $59 for four items of clothing per month to $119 for 10 items of clothing and 5 accessories per month; sign up here

sign up here Sizing: Women’s sizes XS to XXL (0 to 16)

Women’s sizes XS to XXL (0 to 16) Brands: Max Studio, Vince Camuto, Adrianna Papell, Anne Klein, Tahari, Splendid, Kenneth Cole, Levi’s

Enjoy an endless closet with Le Tote, a subscription service for women designed to give you personalized collections for different styles, seasons and even the weather in your area. You start by searching for styles you love and creating new combinations, then the items arrive in about two to three days and you can wear what you like. You can also keep what you love for up to 50 percent off the retail price, and then return the rest of the items. There’s also an optional $5 monthly insurance fee to cover any potential damages, like coffee or wine stains or missing buttons. Plans vary and you can get one tote or as many as you want per month; first-time customers get 50 percent off their first two months with the code HELLO50.