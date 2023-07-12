Get In on the ‘Cloud Slippers’ Trend With These $20 Amazon Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

While Amazon Prime Day saw deals across tech, beauty and home goods, one of the most surprising pickups from shoppers this year has been a pair of $20 slippers.

But these aren’t just any ordinary slippers. From the footwear brand Rosyclo, these unisex slippers are all over TikTok and have earned rave reviews from shoppers, thanks to their cushy padding, fashionable colors and ergonomic fits. In fact, they’re so comfortable that social media users have nicknamed them, “cloud slippers” (I.e. like you’re walking on a cloud).

Regularly $39.99+, the Rosyclo slippers are 50% off for Prime Day, bringing the price down to just $19.99.

Amazon

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The cloud slippers are made from a super soft and lightweight material that feels like a blanket around your feet. Some reviewers have also dubbed them “pillow slippers” because of how comfortable they are to slip into.

Unlike cheap flip-flops, these Amazon cloud slippers have a thicker sole that provides added support for your feet. The soles also have an anti-slip design that makes them great — and safe — to wear around the shower or pool. (While celebrities like Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been photographed in similar chunky cloud slides, these ones on Amazon are best for indoor use or quick errands).

The Rosyclo cloud slippers have a 4.3-star rating (out of five) from more than 14,000 verified shoppers online. One reviewer raves that it’s like “standing on a gel mat,” while another says it “feels like I’m walking on air.”

Regularly $39.99, get them on sale for Prime Day for just $19.99 here. Choose from multiple sizes for men and women, and more than two dozen colors. Shop the sandals here.