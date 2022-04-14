The 20+ Best Celebrity-Inspired Coachella Outfit Ideas, from Boho-Chic to Edgy

- Share this article on Facebook
nThe official return of music festival season is just days away. If you’re still looking for last-minute looks for that 250-acre fashion runway that is Coachella (or you’re heading to other summer fests), we’ve rounded up the best festival outfit ideas inspired by ensembles worn by Hollywood stars.
The last time starry music fans flocked to the desert was 2019, but there’s plenty of inspiration from the latest runway and street style trends. Y2K and ’90s-inspired looks continue to reign supreme, so expect to see baggy jeans, bucket hats, skin-baring cropped tops, statement jewelry and retro sneakers on the field.
To make shopping for the best Coachella outfits even more effortless, many fest-friendly brands and retailers including Neiman Marcus, Revolve, H&M, Free People Nasty Gal and others have even curated effortless ensembles in dedicated online shops.
Whether you’re heading to Coachella weekends one or two or any other summer events, we’ve rounded up the best festival-ready fashion ideas.
The Look: Classic Coachella
You can’t go wrong with a hot weather-ready tank or smocked crop top, denim shorts, a crossbody bag and comfy sneakers, as seen at past Coachella festivals on Kendall Jenner, .
There Was One Fine-Ribbed Tank Top
Melissa Mercedes x Eloquii Crop Bustier Top
Rolla’s Dusters Denim Shorts
Sterling Forever Lorelai Stretch Bracelet
The Look: Model Off Duty
Seasoned festgoers Alessandra Ambrosio, Kendall Jenner, Jasmine Tookes and other models have paired bikinis with basics at Coachella in past years. They finished their looks with frayed denim jackets tied at the waist for staying warm when the sun goes down.
Hidden Jeans Frayed Hem Crop Denim Jacket
Cotton Citizen Capri Cut Out Tank
Joe’s Jeans Jessica Skirt
Good American Always Fits Tiny Ties Top
Good American Always Fits Good Waist Cheeky Bottom
Amazon Essentials Women’s Combat Chelsea Boot
The Look: Boho-Chic
You can’t go wrong by going bohemian at Coachella — and you can easily pull off the look in a tiered or ruffled dress in linen or printed styles and comfortable boots.
Cleobella Luna Mini Dress
The Great Lupine Dress
3.1 Phillip Lim Alexa Suede Ankle Boots
The Look: Flower Child
Crocheted styles are among the most popular Coachella fashion trends that wear well into summer — whether your muse is Stevie Nicks or the Band-Aids (à la Almost Famous), a playful woven top looks great with a maxi skirt, flared jeans or distressed denim shorts.
Farm Rio Crochet Flowers Top
Levi’s Premium Ribcage Shorts
Venessa Arizaga Women’s All Smiles On Me Bracelet
Artesano Mapari Hat
The Look: Euphoria High
Channel your inner Maddy or Cassie with cutout and strappy silhouettes, face gems and comfy sneakers.
H&M Cotton Dress
Eloquii Satin Romper
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Sneakers
Pley Beauty Face + Body Reusable Adornments
Saint Laurent Eyewear Loulou Heart Sunglasses
The Look: Desert Resort
Whether you plan on lounging poolside in Palm Springs or strolling through grass and dirt, a crochet maxi dress with sandals and a hands-free carryall always looks classy in the desert. Shay Mitchell and Sara Sampaio wore similar looks to Coachella 2019.
Spell Mirage Crochet Midi Dress
Isabel Marant Lecce Belt
Birkstenstock Arizona Vegan Sandal
Brixton Women’s Seaside Sun Hat
The Look: Rock ‘n’ Roll
Yes, you can wear all-black-everything (as Bella Thorne and Vanessa Hudgens have done in years past) while still staying cool at the main stage. Try pairing a comfy playsuit with stomping boots and a breezy cover-up, then finish the look with a chunky necklace.
Norma Kamali Cayla Draped Jersey Halterneck Playsuit
Adornmonde Bryn Chain Necklace
Cult Panelled Leather Boots
Savage X Fenty Cyber Cat Long Robe
See by Chloe Joy Rider Shell Backpack
The Look: Regency Vibes
Bridgerton-inspired fashion translates well to festival style — shortened hemlines or looser silhouettes let you move more freely
Hill House The Samantha Dress
Eloquii Tie Front Blouse
Madewell The Walker Slide Sandal
Vehla Eyewear Willow Sunglasses
The Look: Grunge
Throw on a frayed denim jacket or a plaid shacket over your favorite band tee and add cropped shorts and sneakers for a grunge-inspired look, as seen on Zoe Kravitz .
Nirvana T-Shirt
Wild Fable Raglan Long Sleeve Button-Down Flannel Shirt
DL1961 Emilie Straight High-Rise Vintage Shorts
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers
Herschel Seventeen Hip Pack
The Look: VIP Stage
Look to frequent festgoers such as Alexa Chung, Paris Hilton and Ashlee Simpson for VIP style inspiration. A sheer maxi dress or jumpsuit with a bodysuit, chunky waist belt and boots are perfect for backstage.
For Love & Lemons Temecula Jumpsuit
Intimately Sheer Luck Bodysuit
B-Low The Belt Frank Belt
Dr. Martens Vegan Boots
The Look: Skater Chic
Tie-dye is among the top-searched trends for Coachella outfits, and a colorful tee with laid-back denim and classic Vans gets you that effortless Cali skater look.
A.P.C. Janie Tie-Dye T-Shirt
H&M ’90s Baggy High Waist Jeans
Vans Old Skool Platform Sneakers
Jacquemus Le Bob Artichaut Cotton Canvas Bucket Hat
’73 Originals New Generation Mini Pack
The Look: The Sahara Tent
Dance ’til the last act at the Sahara Tent with some of the best rave outfits that let you sweat and move with every beat — and you can wear them all summer long, too.
Topshop Ruched Mesh Tank
Frankies Bikinis Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
Lilysilk A Line Mini Skirt
Ganni Chunky-Sole Ankle Boots
The Look: Stagecoach
Add a little bit of country to your Coachella look with a plaid top, denim shorts and Western-inspired accessories (think cowgirl boots and a fringed cross-body). Diane Kruger and Kate Bosworth often add Stagecoach-ready pieces to their festival fits.
Reformation Ellora Top
Levi’s High-Rise Shorts
Ranch Road Archer Prickly Short Boots
Brother Vellies Lijadu Fringe Suede Shoulder Bag
The Look: Athleisure
Sophia Richie and Winnie Harlow have worn eye-popping athleisure looks to Coachella.
Yitty Major Label Bralette
Carbon38 High Rise 7/8 Legging in Takara Shine
Calpak Luka Belt Bag
Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Sneakers
The Look: Minimalist
When you prefer to stay simple and chic, a breezy T-shirt dress with sandals — as seen in past years on Nicole Richie and Jasmine Sanders — will get the stylish job done.
LNA Women’s Devan Twist Tee Dress
Steve Madden Spain Braided Slide Sandal
Cuyana Convertible Belt Bag
The Look: Streetwear Style
Rihanna, Teyana Taylor and Cardi B are among the starry festgoers (and performers) who have taken a streetwear approach to their desert dressing.
Alexanderwang.T Ruffled Ruched Silk-Charmeuse Bra Top
Nasty Gal Pocket Detail Drawstring Cuff Cargo Pants
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LXX Sneaker
Adidas x Girls Are Awesome Twill Waist Bag
The Look: Co-Ord
When in doubt, go with matching sets that take the stress out of your Coachella outfit planning. There’s something for every aesthetic, from minimalist to classic bohemian.
Astr the Label Terra Bella Square Neck Tie Strap Crop Top & High Waist Midi Skirt
Simone I. Smith Moody Monday Bucket Cowgirl Hat
Christy Dawn Eva Top and Skirt
Lack of Color Rancher Fedora Hat
The Look: Y2K
Kylie Jenner wore a midriff-baring white top, wide-leg bleached jeans and chunky white kicks a few years back en route to Coachella with Travis Scott.
Girlfriend Ivory Bianca One-Shoulder Tank
Storets Zoe Tie-Dye Relaxed Jeans
Reebok Classic Leather Legacy Sneakers
Balenciaga Le Cagole Mini Neon Crossbody Bag
The Look: Desert Disco
Take it back to the days of glam (with a touch of desert daze) with sexy sequined looks and flared bottoms that keep you cool in the heat.
Nasty Gal Sequin Halter Wrap Over Crop Top
Satina Palazzo Pants
Loeffler Randall Lillian Flat Sandals
The Look: Maximalist
Do like centenarian fashion icon Iris Apfel and make a statement with prints on prints.
Cupshe Red Leopard Print One-Piece Swimsuit
Silvia Tcherassi Giulia Pareo Skirt
Iris Apfel x H&M Statement Necklace
Naturalizer Women’s Halifax Sandal
The Look: Summer Garden Party
Not all of the best Coachella outfits need not be bohemian- or Western-inspired. Turn up the romance in a mini dress and playful accessories fit for tea time in the desert, as Sara Sampaio, Hailee Steinfeld and Kelly Osborne have done at previous Coachellas.
Reformation Ninna Velvet Mini Dress
Eloquii Daisy Acrylic Box Clutch
A New Day Adley Bow Flip Flop Sandals
