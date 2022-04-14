The 20+ Best Celebrity-Inspired Coachella Outfit Ideas, from Boho-Chic to Edgy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

nThe official return of music festival season is just days away. If you’re still looking for last-minute looks for that 250-acre fashion runway that is Coachella (or you’re heading to other summer fests), we’ve rounded up the best festival outfit ideas inspired by ensembles worn by Hollywood stars.

The last time starry music fans flocked to the desert was 2019, but there’s plenty of inspiration from the latest runway and street style trends. Y2K and ’90s-inspired looks continue to reign supreme, so expect to see baggy jeans, bucket hats, skin-baring cropped tops, statement jewelry and retro sneakers on the field.

To make shopping for the best Coachella outfits even more effortless, many fest-friendly brands and retailers including Neiman Marcus, Revolve, H&M, Free People Nasty Gal and others have even curated effortless ensembles in dedicated online shops.

Whether you’re heading to Coachella weekends one or two or any other summer events, we’ve rounded up the best festival-ready fashion ideas.

The Look: Classic Coachella

You can’t go wrong with a hot weather-ready tank or smocked crop top, denim shorts, a crossbody bag and comfy sneakers, as seen at past Coachella festivals on Kendall Jenner, .

There Was One Fine-Ribbed Tank Top

There Was One Fine-Ribbed Tank Top $90

Melissa Mercedes x Eloquii Crop Bustier Top

Melissa Mercedes x Eloquii Crop Bustier Top $75

Rolla’s Dusters Denim Shorts

Rollas Mirage Short $89

Sterling Forever Lorelai Stretch Bracelet

Sterling Forever Lorelai Stretch Bracelet $90

The Look: Model Off Duty

Seasoned festgoers Alessandra Ambrosio, Kendall Jenner, Jasmine Tookes and other models have paired bikinis with basics at Coachella in past years. They finished their looks with frayed denim jackets tied at the waist for staying warm when the sun goes down.

Hidden Jeans Frayed Hem Crop Denim Jacket

Hidden Jeans Frayed Hem Crop Denim Jacket $88

Cotton Citizen Capri Cut Out Tank

Cotton Citizen Capri Cut Out Tank $155

Joe’s Jeans Jessica Skirt

Joe's Jeans Jessica Skirt $188.00 on Amazon.com

Good American Always Fits Tiny Ties Top

Good American Always Fits Tiny Ties Top $55

Good American Always Fits Good Waist Cheeky Bottom

Good American Always Fits Good Waist Cheeky Bottom $49

Amazon Essentials Women’s Combat Chelsea Boot

Amazon Essentials Women's Combat Chelsea Boot $32.83 on Amazon.com

The Look: Boho-Chic

You can’t go wrong by going bohemian at Coachella — and you can easily pull off the look in a tiered or ruffled dress in linen or printed styles and comfortable boots.

Cleobella Luna Mini Dress

Cleobella Luna Mini Dress $208

The Great Lupine Dress

The Great Lupine Dress $450

3.1 Phillip Lim Alexa Suede Ankle Boots

3.1 Phillip Lim Alexa Suede Ankle Boots $525

The Look: Flower Child

Crocheted styles are among the most popular Coachella fashion trends that wear well into summer — whether your muse is Stevie Nicks or the Band-Aids (à la Almost Famous), a playful woven top looks great with a maxi skirt, flared jeans or distressed denim shorts.

Farm Rio Crochet Flowers Top

Farm Rio Crochet Flowers Top $105

Levi’s Premium Ribcage Shorts

Levi's Premium Ribcage Shorts $64.40 on Amazon.com

Venessa Arizaga Women’s All Smiles On Me Bracelet

Venessa Arizaga Women's All Smiles On Me Bracelet $75.00 on Amazon.com

Artesano Mapari Hat

Artesano Mapari Hat $280

The Look: Euphoria High

Channel your inner Maddy or Cassie with cutout and strappy silhouettes, face gems and comfy sneakers.

H&M Cotton Dress

H&M Cotton Dress $13

Eloquii Satin Romper

Eloquii Satin Romper $100

Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Sneakers

Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Sneakers $70

Pley Beauty Face + Body Reusable Adornments

Pley Beauty Face + Body Reusable Adornments $16

Saint Laurent Eyewear Loulou Heart Sunglasses

Saint Laurent Eyewear Loulou Heart Sunglasses $425

The Look: Desert Resort

Whether you plan on lounging poolside in Palm Springs or strolling through grass and dirt, a crochet maxi dress with sandals and a hands-free carryall always looks classy in the desert. Shay Mitchell and Sara Sampaio wore similar looks to Coachella 2019.

Spell Mirage Crochet Midi Dress

Spell Mirage Crochet Midi Dress $249

Isabel Marant Lecce Belt

Isabel Marant Lecce Belt $330

Birkstenstock Arizona Vegan Sandal

Birkstenstock Arizona Vegan Sandal $110.00 on Amazon.com

Brixton Women’s Seaside Sun Hat

Brixton Women's Seaside Sun Hat $35.00 on Amazon.com

The Look: Rock ‘n’ Roll

Yes, you can wear all-black-everything (as Bella Thorne and Vanessa Hudgens have done in years past) while still staying cool at the main stage. Try pairing a comfy playsuit with stomping boots and a breezy cover-up, then finish the look with a chunky necklace.

Norma Kamali Cayla Draped Jersey Halterneck Playsuit

Norma Kamali Halterneck Playsuit $145

Adornmonde Bryn Chain Necklace

Adornmonde Bryn chain necklace $244

Cult Panelled Leather Boots

Cult Panelled Leather Boots $166

Savage X Fenty Cyber Cat Long Robe

Savage X Fenty Cyber Cat Long Robe (reg. $90) $35

See by Chloe Joy Rider Shell Backpack

See by Chloe Joy Rider Shell Backpack $295

The Look: Regency Vibes

Bridgerton-inspired fashion translates well to festival style — shortened hemlines or looser silhouettes let you move more freely

Hill House The Samantha Dress

Hill House The Samantha Dress $175

Eloquii Tie Front Blouse

Eloquii Tie Front Blouse $75

Madewell The Walker Slide Sandal

Madewell The Walker Slide Sandal $78

Vehla Eyewear Willow Sunglasses

Vehla Eyewear Willow Sunglasses $160

The Look: Grunge

Throw on a frayed denim jacket or a plaid shacket over your favorite band tee and add cropped shorts and sneakers for a grunge-inspired look, as seen on Zoe Kravitz .

Nirvana T-Shirt

Nirvana T-Shirt $13

Wild Fable Raglan Long Sleeve Button-Down Flannel Shirt

Wild Fable Raglan Long Sleeve Button-Down Flannel Shirt $17

DL1961 Emilie Straight High-Rise Vintage Shorts

DL1961 Emilie Straight High-Rise Vintage Shorts $129

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers

Converse Unisex Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers $68.00 on Amazon.com

Herschel Seventeen Hip Pack

Herschel Seventeen Hip Pack $45

The Look: VIP Stage

Look to frequent festgoers such as Alexa Chung, Paris Hilton and Ashlee Simpson for VIP style inspiration. A sheer maxi dress or jumpsuit with a bodysuit, chunky waist belt and boots are perfect for backstage.

For Love & Lemons Temecula Jumpsuit

For Love & Lemons Temecula Jumpsuit $270

Intimately Sheer Luck Bodysuit

Intimately Sheer Luck Bodysuit $40

B-Low The Belt Frank Belt

B-Low the Belt Frank Belt $138.00 on Amazon.com

Dr. Martens Vegan Boots

Dr. Martens Vegan Boots $70.89 on Amazon.com

The Look: Skater Chic

Tie-dye is among the top-searched trends for Coachella outfits, and a colorful tee with laid-back denim and classic Vans gets you that effortless Cali skater look.

A.P.C. Janie Tie-Dye T-Shirt

A.P.C. Janie Tie-Dye T-Shirt $125

H&M ’90s Baggy High Waist Jeans

H&M '90s Baggy High Waist Jeans $30

Vans Old Skool Platform Sneakers

Vans Women's Old Skool Sneakers $99.95 on Amazon.com

Jacquemus Le Bob Artichaut Cotton Canvas Bucket Hat

Jacquemus Le Bob Artichaut Cotton Canvas Bucket Hat $130

’73 Originals New Generation Mini Pack

'73 Originals New Generation Mini Pack $50.00 on Amazon.com

The Look: The Sahara Tent

Dance ’til the last act at the Sahara Tent with some of the best rave outfits that let you sweat and move with every beat — and you can wear them all summer long, too.

Topshop Ruched Mesh Tank

Topshop Ruched Mesh Tank $37

Frankies Bikinis Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit

Frankies Bikinis Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit $180

Lilysilk A Line Mini Skirt

Lilysilk A Line Mini Skirt $95

Ganni Chunky-Sole Ankle Boots

Ganni Chunky-Sole Panelled Ankle Boots $186

The Look: Stagecoach

Add a little bit of country to your Coachella look with a plaid top, denim shorts and Western-inspired accessories (think cowgirl boots and a fringed cross-body). Diane Kruger and Kate Bosworth often add Stagecoach-ready pieces to their festival fits.

Reformation Ellora Top

Reformation Ellora Top in Blush Check $98

Levi’s High-Rise Shorts

Levi's High-Rise Shorts $66.03 on Amazon.com

Ranch Road Archer Prickly Short Boots

Ranch Road Archer Prickly Short Boots $598

Brother Vellies Lijadu Fringe Suede Shoulder Bag

Brother Vellies Lijadu Fringe Suede Shoulder Bag $1,495

The Look: Athleisure

Sophia Richie and Winnie Harlow have worn eye-popping athleisure looks to Coachella.

Yitty Major Label Bralette

Yitty Major Label Bralette (reg. $50) $18

Carbon38 High Rise 7/8 Legging in Takara Shine

Carbon38 High Rise 7/8 Legging in Takara Shine $118

Calpak Luka Belt Bag

Calpak Luka Belt Bag $58

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Sneakers

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Sneakers $115

The Look: Minimalist

When you prefer to stay simple and chic, a breezy T-shirt dress with sandals — as seen in past years on Nicole Richie and Jasmine Sanders — will get the stylish job done.

LNA Women’s Devan Twist Tee Dress

LNA Women's Devan Twist Tee Dress $128.00 on Amazon.com

Steve Madden Spain Braided Slide Sandal

Steve Madden Spain Braided Slide Sandal $90

Cuyana Convertible Belt Bag

Cuyana Convertible Belt Bag $148

The Look: Streetwear Style

Rihanna, Teyana Taylor and Cardi B are among the starry festgoers (and performers) who have taken a streetwear approach to their desert dressing.

Alexanderwang.T Ruffled Ruched Silk-Charmeuse Bra Top

Alexanderwang.T Ruffled Ruched Silk-Charmeuse Bra Top $195

Nasty Gal Pocket Detail Drawstring Cuff Cargo Pants

Nasty Gal Drawstring Cuff Cargo Pants $34

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LXX Sneaker

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LXX Sneaker $110

Adidas x Girls Are Awesome Twill Waist Bag

Adidas x Girls Are Awesome Twill Waist Bag $90

The Look: Co-Ord

When in doubt, go with matching sets that take the stress out of your Coachella outfit planning. There’s something for every aesthetic, from minimalist to classic bohemian.

Astr the Label Terra Bella Square Neck Tie Strap Crop Top & High Waist Midi Skirt

Astr the Label Terra Bella High Waist Midi Skirt $98

Astr the Label Terra Bella High Waist Midi Skirt $118

Simone I. Smith Moody Monday Bucket Cowgirl Hat

Simone I. Smith Moody Monday Bucket Cowgirl Hat $400

Christy Dawn Eva Top and Skirt

Christy Dawn Eva Top $228

Christy Dawn Eva Skirt $228

Lack of Color Rancher Fedora Hat

Lack of Color Rancher Fedora Hat $139.00 on Amazon.com

The Look: Y2K

Kylie Jenner wore a midriff-baring white top, wide-leg bleached jeans and chunky white kicks a few years back en route to Coachella with Travis Scott.

Girlfriend Ivory Bianca One-Shoulder Tank

Girlfriend Ivory Bianca One-Shoulder Tank $48

Storets Zoe Tie-Dye Relaxed Jeans

Storets Zoe Tie-Dye Relaxed Jeans $69

Reebok Classic Leather Legacy Sneakers

Reebok Classic Leather Legacy Sneakers $80

Balenciaga Le Cagole Mini Neon Crossbody Bag

Balenciaga Le Cagole Mini Neon Crossbody Bag $1,250

The Look: Desert Disco

Take it back to the days of glam (with a touch of desert daze) with sexy sequined looks and flared bottoms that keep you cool in the heat.

Nasty Gal Sequin Halter Wrap Over Crop Top

Nasty Gal Sequin Halter Wrap Over Crop Top $28

Satina Palazzo Pants

Satina Palazzo Pants $18.99 on Amazon.com

Loeffler Randall Lillian Flat Sandals

Loeffler Randall Lillian Flat Sandal $195.00 on Amazon.com

The Look: Maximalist

Do like centenarian fashion icon Iris Apfel and make a statement with prints on prints.

Cupshe Red Leopard Print One-Piece Swimsuit

Cupshe Red Leopard Print One-Piece Swimsuit $30

Silvia Tcherassi Giulia Pareo Skirt

Silvia Tcherassi Giulia Pareo Skirt $290

Iris Apfel x H&M Statement Necklace

Iris Apfel x H&M Statement Necklace $129

Naturalizer Women’s Halifax Sandal

Naturalizer Women's Halifax Sandal $120.00 on Amazon.com

The Look: Summer Garden Party

Not all of the best Coachella outfits need not be bohemian- or Western-inspired. Turn up the romance in a mini dress and playful accessories fit for tea time in the desert, as Sara Sampaio, Hailee Steinfeld and Kelly Osborne have done at previous Coachellas.

Reformation Ninna Velvet Mini Dress

Reformation Ninna Velvet Mini Dress $250

Eloquii Daisy Acrylic Box Clutch

Eloquii Daisy Acrylic Box Clutch $80

A New Day Adley Bow Flip Flop Sandals