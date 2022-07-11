The Best Coffee Makers, Espresso Machines and Other Essentials that Every Caffeine Connoisseur Needs

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
To find a proper cup of joe, many coffee enthusiasts like to look beyond their local big-box java shop. Sure, they might have their own favorite neighborhood cafe, or even favor a small chain. But for those who are really picky about their morning (or evening) caffeine fix, or those who enjoy the ritual of making coffee, a little bit of at-home work is necessary.
However, sometimes a Keurig or a basic drip machine just doesn’t cut it for those hands-on coffee lovers. Whether your home barista setup needs a pick-me-up or your office could use an upgrade, we’ve rounded up some of the best coffee makers and essentials to ensure you get your perfect espresso, pour over or however you take your caffeine. Let’s not forget that your java is only as good as the beans you choose, so we’ve provided a few suggestions there, too.
From good old-fashioned French presses to all-in-one espresso machines that also look stylish on your countertop, as well as all of the accoutrements you need to brew up a cup or two, check out our top picks below.
The Best Coffee Makers
1. De’Longhi La Specialista Coffee Maker
BEST ESPRESSO MACHINE OVERALL
De’Longhi’s La Specialista coffee maker is the perfect product for the at-home barista. (Brad Pitt is an ambassador for the Italian company.) It checks all the boxes for making great espresso, with a real authentic, hands-on feel. You can customize the pressure and grind size, and also tamp your own coffee to put together the perfect shot. There is also a mode for regular coffee, and a milk steamer so you can concoct lattes, cappuccinos and other caffeinated treats.
2. Breville Bambino Espresso Machine
BEST COMPACT ESPRESSO MACHINE
Breville’s Bambino is a compact espresso machine with a barista feel. The classics are all there: portafilters, a tamper, a milk steamer and a milk jug. But it’s far smaller — and significantly cheaper — than your more advanced at-home machines. For those who need a quick fix, this is the ideal choice. The company also offers its own coffee-subscription partner, as well as a barista kit, if you want to enjoy more of an immersive experience.
3. Terra Kaffe TK-01 Coffee Maker
MOST STYLISH ALL-IN-ONE COFFEE MAKER
There isn’t much the Terra Kaffe TK-01 coffee maker can’t do. You simply put in whole beans, select your drink and you’re ready to go — all in less than a minute. Equipped with its own milk frother as well as various settings for the type of espresso you want, the Swedish-designed machine takes the hassle out of excellent coffee. But there’s also an appeal for coffee purists as you can change pressure and temperature, and also alter milk choices.
4. Wacaco Nanopresso
BEST ESPRESSO MAKER FOR TRAVELING
The Nanopresso requires a little more work than some of the machines on this list, but for the convenience, it’s worth it — especially if you’re camping or you’re picky about your coffee when traveling. This hand-powered espresso machine allows the user to make a quality shot of coffee wherever they are in the world. Part of the appeal is that it can generate 18 bars of pressure — around the same amount you might find in a standard coffee shop espresso machine. And the results are yummy, too!
5. Chemex Filter Drip Coffee Maker
BEST POUR OVER COFFEE MAKER
Chemex’s filter drip coffee maker has long been an essential for pour-over enthusiasts who love the ritual of grinding their own beans, boiling their own water, setting their filter and patiently pouring water in spirals for the perfect cup. The company recently released a 13-cup edition, but if you just need a cup or two (or more), Chemex also offers three-, six-, eight- and ten-cup coffee makers. Don’t forget to grab paper filters or a reusable steel option (like this chic gold titanium coated one by Barista Warrior) if you prefer an eco-friendlier alternative.
6. Bodum French Press Coffee Maker
BEST FRENCH PRESS OVERALL
You can’t go wrong with Bodum’s classic Chambord French press coffee maker, which delivers about eight four-ounce cups of joe. We like that it doesn’t require any filters, thus keeping the quality and flavor of the beans.
7. Fellow Clara French Press
MOST STYLISH FRENCH PRESS
Though most people prefer something a little more convenient like an automatic drip machine, a well-made French press can still make a distinctive cup of coffee — one that draws the best out of a quality bag of ground beans. This award-winning option from Clara is sturdy and convenient., not to mention eye-catching With a non-stick interior and robust filter, it can keep up with the pressure of daily usage. Insulation also ensures that your coffee stays hot for multiple cups.
8. OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Maker
BEST COLD BREW COFFEE MAKER
It’s pretty easy to make cold brew in the fridge. Technically, all you need is a Mason jar and the right beans. But the right cold brew maker can make smoother coffee than you might be able to manage by yourself. Such is the case with OXO’s cold brew maker, a neat piece of kit with a proper seal that maximizes flavor extraction from your grounds. It also keeps coffee properly cold over the course of the day.
The Best Coffee Beans and Subscriptions
Atlas Coffee Club
If you want to travel the world via your tastebuds every morning, Atlas Coffee Club‘s Coffee of the Month subscription lets you try a new bag of single-origin beans grown in Kenya, Ethiopia, Costa Rica and other countries. They’ll grind your beans depending on the brew method you select (including drip, French press, pour over, pods espresso, Aeropress, cold brew or multiple options) and you can choose from light to dark roasts, the delivery frequency (every two or four weeks) and the number and size of bags per shipment. You’ll get a postcard and fun facts about your beans and the origin country with your order, too.
2. Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription
The third-wave coffee chain that brought pricey pour overs to the masses also offers its own whole bean subscription service so you can make your own Blue Bottle at home. (We’re fans of the flavor consistency of each roast.) Choose from blends, single-origin assortments, espresso, cold brew or decaf beans, and expect freshness with every bag that’s shipped within 48 hours of roasting.
3. Driftaway Coffee Subscription
Driftaway highlights growers that span the globe. Working with small farms across the world, Driftaway brings single-origin coffees into its Brooklyn roasters before prepping selection boxes — allowing you to sample various roasts with every delivery. The company also helps you find your ideal bean first through a virtual tasting, so you can identify the right roast before you commit to a long-term sub.
4. Beanz Barista’s Choice Subscription
Created by Breville, online coffee bean store Beanz works with you, connecting to local roasters and delivering fantastic coffee on a bi-weekly basis. The top-quality beans will arrive on your doorstep within 48 hours after ordering — and you can customize your grind size, type of roast and regularity of shipment. Expect a selection of nearly 200 bags from roasters including Santa Cruz’s Verve, Seatle’s Ladro, Oakland’s AKA, Grand Rapids’ Madcap, Los Angeles’ Groundwork and many, many others from across the U.S. If you prefer to have a pro do the work for you, the company’s Barista’s Choice subscription ($16 per bag per delivery) lets you customize your shipment by flavor, brew method, frequency (every one, two, three or four weeks), number of bags and grind type.
The Best Coffee Accessories, from Kettles to Grinders
Fellow Stagg EKG Kettle
If you’ve got a fancy machine, you won’t need a proper kettle. But if you’re a French press aficionado or pour-over purist, it’s vital to have the right kettle to bloom your grounds properly. The Stagg EKG kettle is a perfect kettle for just that, with a real-time thermometer, gooseneck spout and comfy handle — offering an accurate, controlled pour.
Baratza Burr Grinder
If you prefer to buy whole bean coffee — or want to customize your grinds — then the right grinder is essential. This one from Baratza is about as fancy as they come. Completely electronic and fitted with 40(!!) grind settings, you’ll be able to get the perfect consistency in no time.
Homeffect Knock Box
Whether you compost or you just need a compact and clean way to dump your grounds, we’re fans of Homeffect’s fuss-free knock box that makes it easy to empty your portafilter.
Zulay Milk Frother
For the latte and matcha lovers (or those who have stuck by their dalgona coffee), perfectly frothy milk is a must. We like Zulay’s milk frother for its consistency and ease of use, and it also comes with its own stand for convenient storage.
