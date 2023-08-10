The 13 Best Coffee Subscriptions for Keeping Your Home or Office Coffee Bar In Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

As clichéd as it is to admit, the day really doesn’t start before coffee. Who among us hasn’t felt the pain of realizing that you’ve run out of your favorite roast and have no choice but to venture into the world for your fix? (Hollywood caffeine connoisseurs like Brad Pitt, Cole Hauser, Emma Chamberlain and the Weeknd might agree.)

Luckily, coffee subscriptions exist to make sure you’re always well-stocked. From subscriptions that truly turn coffee into a hobby to coffee subscription gifts to simple boxes that deliver premium coffee at an affordable price, these are the best coffee subscriptions of 2023 that caught our eye.

Several of them use quizzes — similar to those you’ll know if you’re a subscriber to wine clubs like Winc or Firstleaf — to dial in your java preferences. Everyone’s got their own approach to coffee, and you deserve the good stuff whether you labor over it with special equipment each morning or pop a K-cup in the machine and call it a day. By the way, these coffee subscriptions don’t limit you to bags of whole beans or ground coffee. We’ve also included subscriptions for cold brew coffee concentrates, biodegradable coffee pods, tea and more.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for a present for your coffee-loving friend, these are the best coffee subscriptions to shop now.

Driftaway

BEST COFFEE SUBSCRIPTION OVERALL

When you buy a Driftaway subscription ($14 and up), the first thing you’ll receive is the brand’s Coffee Explorer Kit, which features five coffees from around the world. Information about the coffee, like the origins and flavor notes, isn’t printed on the bags because the intention is to have customers sample the coffee without any preconceived notions. After you try them — either by yourself or with Driftaway’s weekly Zoom tasting — you can open the included postcards with all the information about the coffee and learn more about where they come from. From there, you can set your subscription preferences and rate the coffees you’ve tried, which helps Driftaway dial in your preferences. And each month, they release new coffees so you’ll always have the chance to enjoy something new.

Boxes start at $14 per shipment and can be delivered every week, every two weeks or every four weeks. If you’re a beginner who doesn’t quite know your coffee tastes yet, this subscription is helpful for discovering your preferences. But experts who love discovering new blends and appreciate tasting each and every subtle note will also be delighted by what’s in this box. (If you’ve already tried their coffee or you definitely know what you like, you can skip the Coffee Explorer Kit and jump straight to a subscription).

Driftaway

Driftaway Coffee Subscription $14 and up per bag Buy now

Blue Bottle

BEST, MOST CONSISTENT FLAVOR

We’re fans of Bay area-born Blue Bottle for its wide range of light, medium and dark roasts that are delivered consistently with the same, delicious flavor that tastes like it’s fresh out of the roastery. Whether you’re into bold flavors with notes of berry and citrus, or you prefer hints of chocolate and marshmallow, there’s something for everyone to choose from in their offerings of single-origin coffee, blends, cold brew assortments, espresso and instant coffee in your choice of light, medium or dark roasts. (The brand just released an instant version of its Samra Origins collab with The Weeknd featuring “jammy fruit flavors and complex sweetness.”)

Choose from six-ounce half bags ($13 and up) or 12-ounce full bags ($21 and up), or instant coffee for $25 per delivery. Decaf is also available.

Courtesy of Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle Subscription Buy now

Bean Box

BEST COFFEE SUBSCRIPTION GIFT

Known for its pop culture collaborations (including with Seinfeld) Bean Box specializes in unique coffee collections for $20 and up per delivery. If you’re looking to give a gift to a coffee lover in your life (self-gifting is encouraged), there’s no shortage of options here. Sign them up for a three-, six-, or 12-month subscription to the Coffee of the Month Club, which highlights a 12-ounce bag of gourmet coffee along with some tasting notes. You can also gift a subscription to the Bean Box Coffee Sampler, which offers four small samples of expert-recommended coffees each month. Bean Box also offers curated boxes like a Deluxe Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box, and if all else fails, you can send your giftee a gift certificate so they can choose their own adventure. New subscribers get a free tasting flight ($24 value).

Bean Box

Bean Box Coffee Subscription $20 and up per bag Buy now

Atlas Coffee Club

BEST SINGLE-ORIGIN COFFEE SUBSCRIPTION

Atlas Coffee Club’s subscription is basically the equivalent of your globetrotting friend discovering and sharing coffees from every corner of the world. Each month, subscribers receive coffee from a different country, a postcard that tells the story of the coffee, tasting notes and brewing tips. It’s a fun gift for any coffee lover, and it’s easy to customize. Choose from ground coffee, whole beans or even Keurig-compatible coffee cups. If you choose ground or whole-bean coffee, you’ll have the option of choosing your grind type and receiving your shipment every two or four weeks. Choose between a half-bag ($9) a single bag ($14) or two bags ($28). If you go the K-cup route, shipments will be between $29 and $49.

Atlas Coffee Club

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription $9 and up per bag Buy now

Trade Coffee

BEST VARIETY OF COFFEE ROASTS

If you believe variety is the spice of life, you’ll want to consider Trade Coffee. Rather than send you bags from one brand or roaster, you’ll get to try a ton of different ethically-sourced ones. The brand boasts over 450 unique roasts for customers to try. You’ll start with a short coffee quiz to find blends that Trade Coffee thinks you’ll like from coffee makers across the country. As you rate and review different ones, the algorithm suggests coffees tailored to your preferences. You can even specify the grid setting, which is helpful if you prefer to use your own Burr grinder or want your bag to arrive pre-ground for French press, Chemex, pour-over, AerPress, espresso or cold brew, to name a few. Subscriptions start at about $16 per bag, and you’ll get a free bag when you sign up.

Trade Coffee

Trade Coffee Subscription $16 and up per bag Buy now

Yes Plz

MOST UNIQUE COFFEE SUBSCRIPTION

If the above options sound exhausting to you, consider Los Angeles-based Yes Plz. It’s about as simple as a coffee subscription can get. They do all the heavy lifting to find new, unique blends and single-origin coffees and send them to you on a regular cadence. No quizzes, no Zoom calls, no history lesson — just delicious coffee, selected for you by people who know their stuff. That said, each shipment does come with information and fun facts about the coffee you’re drinking if you want to know more about it. You’ll get an 8.8-ounce bag for $17 or a 12-ounce bag for $23, with delivery options starting at once a month and increasing from there. If you want to try it out before subscribing, you can buy single bags for $19 or $25, and shipping is always free.

Yes Plz Coffee

Yes Plz Coffee Subscription $17 and up per bag Buy now

Nguyen Coffee Supply

BEST FOR VIETNAMESE COFFEE LOVERS

Woman-owned coffee club Nguyen Coffee Supply specializes in Vietnamese coffee, including the country’s most notable robusta beans and the specialty arabica bean. The result is a limited selection of flavorful coffees that stand out for their bold, unique flavors. If you order the brand’s Discovery Kit Subscription for $155, you’ll get six bags of Vietnamese coffee beans (one bag delivered every other week), a Phin filter, coffee scoop, glass mug and tote bag, plus 20 percent savings and shipping on each order. You can also skip the discovery period and set up your own subscription. Prices vary depending on the quantity in each subscription but generally start around $21 for a delivery of a 12-ounce bag, which can be sent to your house weekly, every two weeks, or every four weeks. You can also subscribe to Nguyen Coffee Supply’s canned cold brews starting at $23 per shipment, delivered every two or four weeks. In addition to a classic cold brew, they also have one made with condensed milk and another that has coconut milk.

Nguyen Coffee Supply

Nguyen Coffee Supply Subscription Buy now

Intelligentsia

BEST CUSTOMIZABLE COFFEE SUBSCRIPTION

You’ve got plenty of options when it comes to Intelligentsia’s coffee subscriptions. The Intelligentsia’s Choice box will send you expert-recommended shipments of single-origin beans, while the Black Cat Project is all about espresso blends. You can also subscribe to the Intelligentsia Classics box which sends you a different bestselling blend each month, or the Intelligentsia Seasonal Select shipment, which is basically what it sounds like.

You can also opt into a subscription for a particular Intelligentsia coffee if there’s one you especially like. Subscriptions are easy to modify: you can skip or pause upcoming orders, change the frequency, or change which coffee you’re receiving in your next box. Subscriptions appear to start at $17 per shipment for a 12-ounce bag, which can be shipped every one to four weeks.

Intelligentsia Coffee Subscription Buy now

Chamberlain Coffee

BEST VARIETY COFFEE & TEA SUBSCRIPTION

The brainchild of influencer and entrepreneur Emma Chamberlain, Chamberlain Coffee has gotten attention not only for the brand’s Gen Z appeal and fun branding, but for the innovative approach to coffee itself. Chamberlain Coffee offers traditional bags of coffee, alongside cold brew blends, matcha green tea, coffee pods, and single-serve packets of coffee and tea. Try them all, and then subscribe to your favorites and save up to 15 percent off (plus free shipping). Shipments arrive every 21, 30 or 60 days and start at $13 for a bag or box of your preferred Chamberlain Coffee product, depending on the quantity ordered.

Chamberlain Coffee

Chamberlain Coffee Subscription $13 and up per item Buy now

Tayst

BEST COFFEE POD SUBSCRIPTION

If you love your Keurig or Nespresso pods but not their environmental impact, consider Tayst. They offer a range of Nespresso capsules and K-cups that are 100 percent biodegradable. The brand offers three different espresso blends designed for the Nespresso machines, and 10 different blends for Keurig machines. They also sell their blends as ground coffee or whole beans. Prices vary, but you can get 30 K-cups per month starting at $23 or 30 Nespresso cups for $20 per month.

Tayst Coffee Subscription $20 and up per month Buy now

Jot

BEST COLD BREW COFFEE SUBSCRIPTION

If you’re tired of spending tons of money on cold brew, consider this easy at-home option that doesn’t require overnight steeping. A favorite of Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan and pro skateboarder Tony Hawk, Jot offers the “most concentrated form of liquid coffee in the world,” according to their website. Mix one tablespoon of Jot with cold water for the perfect iced coffee, or use it to make lattes, affogatos, espresso martinis, a simple hot coffee and more. Each 200-milliliter bottle is the equivalent of 14 cups of your preferred drink. Make sure you always have one on hand with a monthly subscription, which starts at $20 for one bottle.

Jot

Jot Coffee Subscription $20 and up per month Buy now

Stumptown Coffee Club

MOST POPULAR COFFEE SUBSCRIPTION

Most coffee drinkers are at least passingly familiar with Portland-based Stumptown Coffee Roasters. The cult-favorite brand offers three subscriptions: the Roaster’s Pick, which highlights the freshest, in-season single-origin coffees; the Blend Shuffle, which sends customers a rotation of the seven most popular Stumptown blends; and the Blend on Repeat, which ensures subscribers always have a bag of their favorite blend on hand. Subscriptions start at $16 per shipment and can be sent every one to four weeks. Subscribers also enjoy free shipping, exclusive access to some small-batch coffees, and 30 percent off their first order.

Stumptown Coffee Club Subscription $16 and up per shipment Buy now

Craft Coffee

MOST AFFORDABLE COFFEE SUBSCRIPTION

With subscriptions starting at $8 per 12-ounce bag, Craft Coffee is definitely one of the most affordable coffee subscriptions on the market. You can choose your blends based on the coffees you already enjoy from major brands. For instance, I entered a Lavazza coffee I’ve been enjoying lately and Craft Coffee recommended a blend that’s “bright and sweet with notes of milk chocolate, nuts, and hints of fruit,” but also provided recommendations for both a lighter and darker blend that I might enjoy. They also provide recommendations for a slightly more expensive ($11 per bag) coffee along with single-origin and decaf recommendations. This coffee subscription is ideal if you’re looking to upgrade from your grocery-store coffee but aren’t sure exactly where to start. You can also give a subscription as a gift.

Craft Coffee