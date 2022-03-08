The Best Collagen Powders and Products for Every Type of Lifestyle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

As we age, our skin’s natural elasticity changes. Collagen helps keep our joints healthy and skin stretchy, but over time it naturally starts breaking down. That’s why some of the best collagen powders and supplements have become popular among wellness and beauty enthusiasts seeking to replenish their collagen production.

According to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, “oral collagen supplements in the form of pills, powders, and certain foods are believed to be more effectively absorbed by the body and have skyrocketed in popularity among consumers.” The university points out that more research is needed to prove that ingesting collagen has proven skin and joint health benefits, but that “many foods that support collagen production are generally recommended as part of a healthful eating plan.”

Collagen powders come in a variety of forms and types, including types 1, 2 and 3. Types 1 and 3 focus on skin and elasticity, and type 2 is geared toward joints and ligaments. They’re generally easy to digest, and collagen powders include proteins often made from animal parts (such as from fish and cows) but also come in a variety of forms that fit your diet, including vegan and plant-based.

Foods such as bone broth or supplements including collagen powders are formulated with an aim of increasing collagen production, boosting blood flow and powering the structural protein behind one’s bones, skin, hair, eyes, digestive system, muscles, ligaments and tendons.

Naturally, Hollywood is on board with potions, powders and pills that tout healthy skin, hair, nails and joints — and some stars go so far as founding or backing wellness brands. Jennifer Aniston in 2020 was named chief creative officer of Vital Proteins, Jennifer Lopez’s J. Lo Beauty offers a dietary supplement that purports to boost collagen production, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop offers a marine collagen product and Orlando Bloom revealed his “quite L.A.” breakfast routine that includes “green powders [mixed] with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein.”

Ahead, we’ve rounded some of the best collagen powders and products for those looking to supplement their diet. And like all your health choices, it’s important to consult with a health care provider to discuss your health goals and find out what works best for your body.

Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptides

BEST COLLAGEN POWDER FOR WORKOUTS

Crush your workout with Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptides. This favorite collagen protein powder includes powerhouse ingredients that the brand says result in glowing skin and wellness benefits: hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. Depending on what your body needs, one to two scoops of the protein dissolves in hot or cold liquids, including smoothies and coffee drinks. Vital Proteins also created a ​​Collagen Calculator to help you find your perfect serving size based on your age, sex, weight and protein diet.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin C $39.12 on Amazon.com Buy now

Moon Juice Collagen Protect Vegan Creamer

BEST VEGAN COLLAGEN POWDER

You can drink your skincare — and it’s vegan. Moon Juice Collagen Protect is a vegan supplement and creamer formulated to target fine lines and hydrate skin from the inside out. It’s the perfect addition to your coffees or smoothies. The brand says that it increases skin moisture and helps reduce the appearance of lines over time.

Moon Juice Collagen Protect Vegan Creamer $32.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Anima Mundi Vegan Collagen Booster Powder

BEST VEGETARIAN COLLAGEN POWDER

This plant-based vegan and vegetarian collagen powder was concocted by cult-favorite brand Anima Mundi to help give a youthful glow with its mix of adaptogens, ancient herbs and flowers. It has horsetail and nettles, which contain collagen co-nutrients silica and calcium, and the formula contains traditional Chinese medicine ingredients such as fo-ti (he shou wu) and jiaogulan that are believed by proponents to support immune health and stress relief.

Anima Mundi Vegan Collagen Booster Powder $32.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Orgain Grass-Fed Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides Protein Powder

BEST PALEO COLLAGEN POWDER

Orgain’s Grass-Fed Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides is one of the best paleo-friendly collagen powders with protein. The non-GMO, doctor-developed formula is also gluten-, dairy- and lactose-free, and has no soy and sugar added. This product is for men and women, and Orgain says the odorless and flavorless formula helps to support joint function, muscle recovery, radiant skin and strong hair and nails. The brand adds that it can boost metabolism and improve digestion, and it works as a good base for protein shakes or smoothies.

Orgain Grass-Fed Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides Protein Powder $22.94 on Amazon.com Buy now

Ancient Nutrition Collagen Powder Protein with Probiotics

BEST KETO COLLAGEN POWDER

Support healthy skin, hair and nails with Ancient Nutrition’s Unflavored Multi Collagen protein powder. This keto option features hydrolyzed collagen types I, II, III, V, and X from four food sources (beef, chicken, fish and eggshell membrane), and it is non-GMO, grass-fed and pasture-raised, made without hormones, and cage-and cruelty-free. You can purchase it as single-serve, unflavored, vanilla, chocolate, cucumber lime, strawberry lemonade and cold brew flavors.

Ancient Nutrition Unflavored Multi Collagen Protein Powder $39.96 on Amazon.com Buy now

Further Food Premium Marine Collagen Peptides

BEST MARINE COLLAGEN POWDER

Further Food says its Premium Marine Collagen Peptides can help smooth wrinkles, increase skin elasticity, and hide cellulite and stretch marks. Proponents say that marine collagen also supports stronger hair, nails and teeth, while helping to reduce gut inflammation and aid digestion. This product is also formulated to help maintain lean body mass and aid in muscle repair.

Further Food Premium Marine Collagen Peptides $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Sourse Glow Bites

BEST FLAVOR

Hydrate your skin and smooth out your complexion with these Glow Bites by Sourse, the supplements brand co-founded by Sarah Hyland. Just like chocolate, treat yourself to these tasty treats that contain gluten-free ceramides, which the brand says can help skin retain moisture and protect collagen and elastin. The premium dark chocolate gives the taste of decadent truffles made with fair trade cocoa and 100 percent plant-based coating made from spirulina.

Sourse Glow Bites $30 Buy now

Hum Nutrition Collagen Love Skin Supplement

BEST COLLAGEN CAPSULES

Hum Nutrition’s Collagen Love supplement might not be a powder, but it gets an honorable mention for those who might not want to use a powder and instead want some of the benefits with a skin-loving formula that contains premium collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and a powerful antioxidant blend. The company says its capsules (sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised beef) work as an extra line of defense to help your skin fight free radicals and reduce visible signs of aging. You take three capsules, at any time, with food.