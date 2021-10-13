The Most Comfortable Face Masks That You Won’t Mind Wearing All Day

About 20 months after introducing face masks to our wardrobes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is continuing to recommend that all people (even those fully vaccinated) also wear masks in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Due to breakthrough Delta variant cases, cities such as Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York and San Francisco are reinstating mask mandates or requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination at movie theaters, restaurants, outdoor festivals and other public spaces.

That means we’ve also spent over a year and a half sorting through comfortable face masks that aren’t itchy or results in maskne. Per the CDC, a reusable cloth mask is sufficient, so long as it has two or more layers of washable and breathable fabric, it completely covers your nose and mouth, it has a nose wire and fits snugly against the sides of your face without any gaps.

If you’re ready to swap out your worn-out face coverings or want to refresh your mask collection for fall, we’ve rounded up the best comfortable face masks (note that not all are approved by the FDA for use by healthcare professionals). Keep reading below for a range of stylish, non-medical masks frequently spotted on stars, from breathable reusable designs that have been worn by former President Barack Obama to biodegradable masks seen on Rihanna, Sophie Turner and others.

1. Enro Solid Tech Face Mask

Enro’s popular (and often sold-out) face masks feature a built-in PM0.1 filter, which blocks 98.5 percent of particles of .01 microns and maintains the same protection after over 100 washes. The stylish face coverings feature an antimicrobial finish for preventing bacteria growth and odors, and the brand says its triple-layer mask is lighter than its competitors. They’re available in a variety of solid colors and prints, and in adults and kids sizes; stars including Katherine Schwarzenegger, Kaia Gerber and Emma Roberts have worn the brand.

2. Inex Gear The Better Mask

Inex Gear’s washable face mask features a breathable cotton outer layer, a middle layer with an embedded nanofiber filter and an inner layer made with moisture-wicking and cooling polyester fabric that feels comfortable on the face. The outer and inner layers both feature an antimicrobial treatment, and the mask’s scalloped design makes it fog-free and comfy for those who wear glasses. The moldable nose bridge and adjustable ear loops add to this breathable mask’s overall comfort; it’s available in multiple colors and sizes (including for kids).

3. Evolvetogether KN95 Rio de Janeiro Masks

Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gabrielle Union, Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid are just a handful of stars who have sported Evolvetogether’s disposable and biodegradable face masks. The eco-conscious company’s KN95 masks feature six layers, including a water-resistant exterior layer, two filtration layers (which filters about 95 percent of particles), an odor-reducing activated charcoal layer and two moisture-absorbing interior layers. The masks are independently tested and certified by SGS, and they feature the coordinates of global destinations as a “reminder that we’re all connected” (this five-pack of matte black masks highlight Rio de Janeiro).

4. Under Armour Sports Mask

Fitness enthusiasts will find a sweat-friendly option in Under Armour’s sports mask which is made of 100 percent polyester and the brand’s Iso-Chill fabric so it feels cool and comfy when worn all day. The structured design features a water-resistant outer shell and a moisture-wicking layer that keep your face and lips comfortable during workouts, and the antimicrobial treatment helps to prevent bacteria and mold buildup.

5. Jaanuu Antimicrobial Face Masks (5-Pack)

Recently seen on former President Barack Obama, healthcare apparel brand Jaanuu’s antimicrobial face masks are made of the same moisture-wicking and breathable fabric used in its medical scrubs. The Silvadur coating prevents discoloration and the buildup of bacteria, mold and odors, and the reusable and washable masks have a reinforced mesh lining and adjustable ear loops for all-day comfort. The face coverings are also available in other colors and kids sizes.

6. Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask

Approved by the FDA for use by healthcare professionals, Powecom’s KN95 face masks were designed to filter out at least 95 percent of bacteria and other small non-oil-based particles. The masks feature an adjustable nosepiece and earloops for a secure fit; they’re also available with over-head straps.

7. Happy Masks Pro Series Face Mask

You’ll need to sign up for a waitlist if you want to get your hands on (or face in) Happy Masks’ comfortable Pro series face masks, which are restocked on the Southern California-based company’s website twice a week. The brand’s five-layer masks (which are independently tested by Nelson Labs) include a three-ply “wafer-thin” nanofiber membrane filter that provides “over 99.99 percent filtration against viruses, bacteria, pollen, air pollution, smoke and other pollutants.”

Available in a range of solid colors and fun patterns (think kid-friendly dinosaurs, masks are designed with a “parrot beak” shape that makes them comfy to wear for extended periods of time (reviewers say even kids don’t mind wearing them for upwards of four hours), and they last for up to 250 hours of wear. The family-run business also offers a Base series line of face masks without the extra trim, which is helpful for those with sensory issues.

8. Henry Reusable Face Mask

Co-founded by celebrity tailor Patrick Henry and his brother, Chase Morgan, L.A.-based brand Henry’s origami-inspired face mask offers three layers of particle filtration. The minimalist pleated masks feature a boxy silhouette that was designed to avoid touching your mouth and to keep lipstick intact. It’s been spotted on LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Dwayne Wade (among others), and the U.S.-made masks are available in cool patterns and vibrant colors as well as in kids sizes. You can also order them as monthly subscriptions and in custom designs.

9. CoRevival Face Masks

Made of 100 percent cotton, CoRevival’s face masks have a three-piece contoured design that prevents your glasses from fogging up. The washable face coverings feature two filter layers, an antimicrobial coating and an adjustable metal nose bridge for comfort.

10. Blissy Face Mask

Wearers with sensitive skin have raved about Blissy’s silk face masks, which are made from 100 percent pure mulberry silk, a luxe and sustainable fabric known for its hypoallergenic and antibacterial properties (and thus great for preventing maskne). They’re a stylish option for wearing solo and double-masking, too.