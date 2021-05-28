Save Your Soles With the Most Comfortable Heels

Finding comfortable heels can be the ultimate sartorial challenge. Who hasn’t had a love-hate relationship with heels? Sure, they instantly elevate any outfit in every way — not to mention give you legs for days — but they can seriously hurt. Any shoe lover knows what it’s like to hobble home after a long day. But, the best comfortable heels allow you to wear them all day without leaving your feet swollen and covered in blisters.

On top of that, many women haven’t worn heels over the past year of lockdowns. However, in Hollywood in recent weeks, executives are starting to wear them again as they begin to take business lunch meetings. But as executive wardrobe consultant Stephanie Gisondi-Little recently told THR, “My clients aren’t interested [right now] in anything beyond a 1- or 2-inch heel.”

To spot comfortable heels, look for memory foam foot beddings, thicker heels and strategic silhouettes that help evenly distribute your weight to avoid pain points. These best comfortable heels prove you can be both comfy and stylish.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Vionic Nola Block Heel

You can slither around in these snakeskin slingbacks for hours, thanks to Vionic’s signature technology that supports your body’s natural alignment from the feet up. Their Vio-Motion footbed technology provides all the arch support you need, which explains why many of their shoes have the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance. Plus, they’re actually cute with their elegant silhouette and walkable 2.75-inch heel.

Vionic Nola Block Heel $139.95 Buy now

2. Bernardo 1946 Belinda

Put it in neutral with these sandals that will be your go-to all summer long. The two-inch block heel gives them just the right amount of height and support, plus the cushioned sole keeps tootsies happy. Elegant in their simplicity, the leather sandals seamlessly transition from day to night.

Bernardo 1946 Belinda $165.00 Buy now

3. Daybreaks by Nina Shoes Harp

Not willing to give up your heel height? There’s a hack for that — wedges! While these stand at 4.5 inches, the platform is 2.5 inches, meaning there’s only a two-inch incline. That’s just one of the reasons the cork-wrapped sandals are a standout. There’s also the criss-cross wide bands that hug your feet and the subtle snake print for a touch of texture.

Daybreaks by Nina Shoes Harp $84.95 Buy now

4. Marion Parke Women’s Pierson Pumps

In case you haven’t heard, leopard is essentially a neutral, so between the timeless print and the two-inch heel, these comfortable heels are in it for the long haul. Made in Italy, these pretties are made from cowhide suede, have a leather lining and footbed, and a rubber sole.

Marion Parke Women's Pierson Pumps $297.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. FrancoSarto Racer Pump

Peachy-pink is a pretty alternative to regular beige—it still works as a neutral with a bit more oomph. Super sophisticated, this slingback pump has a 2¾” covered block heel that gives it an architectural edge. The rubber sole will help keep you in comfort.

Franco Sarto Racer Pump $99.95 Buy now

6. Vagabond Hedda Pumps

What’s black and white and chic all over? These graphic comfortable heels, of course. Between the square toe, flared block heel and stark color palette, this pair is cutting-edge contemporary in all the right ways. A 2 ¾-inch heel is just right.

Vagabond Hedda Pumps $160 Buy now

7. LilySilk The Pumps

Proof that a little heel can deliver a lot of style, these pumps are great with both jeans or a dress. Plus, jade green is a striking hue that is a bit unexpected for footwear. And the soft soles will keep feet cozy, making these a great pair of comfortable heels.

LILYSILK The Pumps $99.00 Buy now

8. Zodiac Lissa Sandal

When you’re looking to keep it casual, these sandals are the perfect pair of comfortable heels. The chunky lug sole gives the style some heft, while the chunky block heel gives the look lift. The on-trend pair will have you set for the summer.

Zodiac Lissa Sandal $88.99 Buy now

9. Dr. Scholl’s Scout High Wedge Sandal

Is there a brand more synonymous with comfortable shoes than Dr. Scholl’s? Thanks to the covered wedge heel, these sandals give nearly three inches of lift, yet feel like you’re walking on a cloud. The ideal shoe for your favorite sundresses or cutoff shorts, they’ll be on your feet all through the warmer months.

Dr. Scholl’s Scout High Wedge Sandal $99.99 Buy now

10. Vionic Amy Wedge Sandal

It wouldn’t be summer without sporting a pair of espadrilles. These have all the traditional elements without any of the pain, with modern touches like leather lining so your feet won’t rub against the jute. The adjustable ankle strap is a twofer for delivering a fun detail that allows for the perfect, comfy fit.