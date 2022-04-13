The Most Comfortable Men’s Shoes, From Chelsea Boots to Retro Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

There are some who are more than willing to sacrifice comfort for fashion, whether it’s wearing an itchy (but stylish) sweater or squeezing into some skinny jeans. But that doesn’t always have to be the case, especially with men’s shoes.

In fact, there’s a comfy yet cool option for almost any silhouette. A good boot can offer arch support, and a snug loafer can avoid crushing your toes. For most guys, it’s a question of finding the right size. And while you might need a perfect fit, there are some universally practical kicks in their own right. So, whether you’re looking for a classy Chelsea or a versatile sneaker, here’s a list of the most comfortable men’s shoes that you can walk, lounge (or even jog) in all day long.

1. Amberjack The Chelsea Boot

MOST COMFORTABLE CHELSEA BOOT

A good Chelsea boot can be worn during any season. They can fit seamlessly with jeans or khakis, or even be paired with more formal attire. Those with particularly wide feet might find narrower styles uncomfortable, and that’s where Amberjack’s Chelsea boots come in. The company confidently dubs them “the world’s most comfortable Chelsea,” and this pair is made out of soft yet sturdy suede that molds to the foot while also maintaining a solid structure.

The shoes also have cushy memory foam-like material with heat-activated arch support to make them practical and ready for all-day use. The style is also available in full-grain leather and other colors, but we think the best pick might be the copper color-way — a bold twist on the classic suede look.

Amberjack Chelsea Boot $195 Buy now

2. Astorflex Greenflex Chukka Boots

BEST COMFORTABLE CHUKKA BOOT

There’s always room for a good Chukka, which pair well with slim pants. Astorflex offers some of the most comfortable Chukkas around, and the eco-friendly Greenflex style and the 100 percent rubber soles make the boot springy and easy to walk around in. Handmade in Northern Italy, these shoes are sufficiently roomy for those with wider feet or high arches, and the aged leather seamlessly molds to the user’s feet over time. It’s worth noting that the company only offers whole sizes, but sizing slightly down should be pretty comfortable thanks to the quality of the shoe.

Astorflex Greenflex Chukka Boots $195 Buy now

3. Rothy’s RS01 Sneakers

BEST COMFORTABLE MEN’S SNEAKERS

There are a lot of cool sneakers on the market — and while Nike, Adidas and Reebook tend to come to mind first, these vintage-inspired kicks from Rothy’s are also worth considering. Ultra-soft and breathable, the low-profile RS 01 shoes are appropriate for all shapes and sizes of feet. They’re also among the best sustainable men’s shoes, as the upper is made from recycled water bottles and the soles are constructed from a corn-based compound. The cloud-like feel and environmentally-friendly manufacturing process give these kicks a real feel-good factor, and they’re available in an array of colors to suit your style.

Rothy's RS01 Sneakers $175 Buy now

4. Blundstone Thermal Series Boots

MOST COMFORTABLE WATERPROOF BOOTS

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Blundstone’s waterproof Chelsea boots are his “most common travel shoes… You don’t have to sit there and unlace your shoes, you just kick them off and pull them back on.” The Australian brand’s flexible Thermal Series shoes boast a seam-sealed leather upper, a genuine sheepskin footbed, a slip-resistant sole, convenient pull tabs and Thinsulate insulation to keep your feet warm, dry and comfortable in cold and wet locales.

Blundstone Thermal Series Boots $229.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Wolf & Shepherd Monaco Loafer

BEST COMFORTABLE LOAFER

Loafers are among the most versatile shoes, as they can be worn to dress up or down. Wolf & Shepherd’s sleek Monaco loafers are made of premium Italian suede that’s malleable and snuggles around the toes and heels. Add to that the fact that the shoes are weather-proof, and you have a comfy all-day loafer that’s also effortlessly cool.

Wolf & Shepherd Monaco Loafers $195 Buy now

6. Florsheim Ariano Cap Toe Oxford Shoes

BEST COMFORTABLE OXFORD SHOES

Oxfords can add class to any business fit, but some people with wider feet might find the narrow silhouette uncomfortable to wear. Florsheim’s Ariano shoes are sufficiently wide and adjustable enough so that most people should be able to find a snug yet sleek fit. The inside is soft and breathable, allowing you to avoid the dreaded foot sweat that can come from leather, and they offer the perfect blend of comfort and professionalism, thanks to the cushioned and springy soles.

Florsheim Ariano Cap Toe Oxford Shoes $120 Buy now

7. Nike Free Run 5.0 Sneakers

MOST COMFORTABLE ATHLETIC SHOES

The athletic shoe market can sometimes feel like a saturated one, not least because seemingly every brand has thrown its hat in the ring. Nike’s Free Run sneakers have reigned supreme since they first appeared in the early 2010s, and the 5.0s might be their best yet. The comfortable material stretches enough to accommodate wider feet while maintaining the signature chunky and springy sole that made the sneaker so popular upon its first release. You don’t have to be an avid runner to enjoy the Free Runs either, as they’re versatile enough to be useful on a casual hike and cool enough to function as an everyday kick, too.