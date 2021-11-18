Shopping: 10+ Pairs of Comfy Pants for Eating to Your Heart’s Content During the Holidays

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Besides treasured time with loved ones, comfy pants are among the gifts that keep on giving during the holidays. These stretchy-waistbanded bottoms let you eat to your heart’s (and stomach’s) content with plenty of room to accommodate that inevitable post-meal nap. But not everyone wants to throw on basic joggers, baggy jeans or a nap dress — some occasions call for a dressier wardrobe, which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best pull-on pants for staying stylish during Thanksgiving and the rest of the year’s gourmand feasts.
Whether you’re hosting for the holidays (or even whipping up the entire menu) and want to room to move around, or you plan on a marathon of Friendsgiving meals all weekend, check out some of the most comfortable pants for women below, ranging from sweater-like bottoms from cult-favorite designers to sleek and stylish options from brands spotted on Hollywood stars.
Related Stories
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
1. Heartloom Kiera Pant
Olivia Wilde was recently spotted wearing Heartloom’s pull-on Kiera pants for a morning coffee run. They’re made of soft sweater material and feature this season’s wide-leg trend. Lily Collins, Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale, Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez are just a handful of stars who’ve worn the brand.
2. Spanx The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight
Given that Spanx is beloved for its smoothing shapewear and apparel, these slim-straight pants (available in black and navy) from the brand prove that the concept of comfy doesn’t always mean wide-legged silhouettes. They feature a four-way stretch and are designed to eliminate the dreaded muffin top.
3. Treasure & Bond Velvet Pull-On Pants
Your favorite aughts-era velour pants deserve a seat at the Thanksgiving table, albeit in a dressier silhouette in the form of these pull-on velvet bottoms from Treasure & Bond.
4. Victor Glemaud x Target High-Rise Flare Sweater Pants
Known for his inventive knit silhouettes seen on stars such as Iman, Issa Rae and others, designer Victor Glemaud’s high-rise flare sweater pants — from his recent collection for Target — add the perfect pop of jewel-toned color to your holiday looks.
5. Amazon Essentials French Terry Wide-Leg Crop Sweatpant
You’ll want to stock up in every color of Amazon’s wide-leg cropped pants, which are made of cozy French terry and feature a comfortable fit through the hip and thigh.
6. Madewell Silk Pull-On High-Rise Pants
When worn with Madewell’s matching blouse, these silk patterned pull-on pants give a luxe jumpsuit vibe (without the hassle of unzipping a one-piece). The brand is also treating shoppers to 30% off — use the code OHJOY through Nov. 22.
7. LNA Ribbed Charlotte Pant
These fitted ribbed wide-leg pants LNA add a sleek and laid-back finish to your holiday ensemble when paired with a blazer. Paris Hilton, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence and Sophia Bush have worn the label’s basics.
8. Dodo Bar Or Wave Knit Pants
Make a ’70s statement with these wave print flared pants by Israeli actress-turned-designer Dorit “Dodo” Bar Or’s namesake label. They’re made from a comfortable cotton-blend material and are finished with an elastic waistband.
9. Mother Denim The Yoyo Ruffle Greaser
Who says denim has to be rigid? These light blue jeans by L.A.-based Mother are made of soft, stretchy denim and feature a comfortable high rise ruffled waist.
10. Good American Leather Wide Leg
Khloé Kardashian co-founded brand Good American’s faux leather pants (available in warm camel and black) boast a drawstring waist and wide leg style that bring an elevated touch to classic sweats.
11. Vince Camuto Sequin Pull-On Joggers
Casual joggers get a glam makeover with Vince Camuto’s pull-on sequinned pants, which are also available in sparkling silver.
12. Le Buns Juniper Pants
If you prefer a more loungewear-inspired look, pair Le Buns’ juniper pants with minimalist heels or mules.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day