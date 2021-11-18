Shopping: 10+ Pairs of Comfy Pants for Eating to Your Heart’s Content During the Holidays

Besides treasured time with loved ones, comfy pants are among the gifts that keep on giving during the holidays. These stretchy-waistbanded bottoms let you eat to your heart’s (and stomach’s) content with plenty of room to accommodate that inevitable post-meal nap. But not everyone wants to throw on basic joggers, baggy jeans or a nap dress — some occasions call for a dressier wardrobe, which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best pull-on pants for staying stylish during Thanksgiving and the rest of the year’s gourmand feasts.

Whether you’re hosting for the holidays (or even whipping up the entire menu) and want to room to move around, or you plan on a marathon of Friendsgiving meals all weekend, check out some of the most comfortable pants for women below, ranging from sweater-like bottoms from cult-favorite designers to sleek and stylish options from brands spotted on Hollywood stars.

1. Heartloom Kiera Pant

Olivia Wilde was recently spotted wearing Heartloom’s pull-on Kiera pants for a morning coffee run. They’re made of soft sweater material and feature this season’s wide-leg trend. Lily Collins, Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale, Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez are just a handful of stars who’ve worn the brand.

Heartloom Kiera Pant $89 Buy now

2. Spanx The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight

Given that Spanx is beloved for its smoothing shapewear and apparel, these slim-straight pants (available in black and navy) from the brand prove that the concept of comfy doesn’t always mean wide-legged silhouettes. They feature a four-way stretch and are designed to eliminate the dreaded muffin top.

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight $138 Buy now

3. Treasure & Bond Velvet Pull-On Pants

Your favorite aughts-era velour pants deserve a seat at the Thanksgiving table, albeit in a dressier silhouette in the form of these pull-on velvet bottoms from Treasure & Bond.

Treasure & Bond Velvet Pull-On Pants $99 Buy now

4. Victor Glemaud x Target High-Rise Flare Sweater Pants

Known for his inventive knit silhouettes seen on stars such as Iman, Issa Rae and others, designer Victor Glemaud’s high-rise flare sweater pants — from his recent collection for Target — add the perfect pop of jewel-toned color to your holiday looks.

Victor Glemaud x Target High-Rise Flare Sweater Pants (reg. $40) $34 Buy now

5. Amazon Essentials French Terry Wide-Leg Crop Sweatpant

You’ll want to stock up in every color of Amazon’s wide-leg cropped pants, which are made of cozy French terry and feature a comfortable fit through the hip and thigh.

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Wide-Leg Crop Sweatpant $18.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Madewell Silk Pull-On High-Rise Pants

When worn with Madewell’s matching blouse, these silk patterned pull-on pants give a luxe jumpsuit vibe (without the hassle of unzipping a one-piece). The brand is also treating shoppers to 30% off — use the code OHJOY through Nov. 22.

Madewell Silk Pull-On High-Rise Pants $148 Buy now

7. LNA Ribbed Charlotte Pant

These fitted ribbed wide-leg pants LNA add a sleek and laid-back finish to your holiday ensemble when paired with a blazer. Paris Hilton, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence and Sophia Bush have worn the label’s basics.

LNA Ribbed Charlotte Pant $108 Buy now

8. Dodo Bar Or Wave Knit Pants

Make a ’70s statement with these wave print flared pants by Israeli actress-turned-designer Dorit “Dodo” Bar Or’s namesake label. They’re made from a comfortable cotton-blend material and are finished with an elastic waistband.

Dodo Bar Or Wave Knit Pants $330 Buy now

9. Mother Denim The Yoyo Ruffle Greaser

Who says denim has to be rigid? These light blue jeans by L.A.-based Mother are made of soft, stretchy denim and feature a comfortable high rise ruffled waist.

Mother Denim The Yoyo Ruffle Greaser Ankle Jeans $268 Buy now

10. Good American Leather Wide Leg

Khloé Kardashian co-founded brand Good American’s faux leather pants (available in warm camel and black) boast a drawstring waist and wide leg style that bring an elevated touch to classic sweats.

Good American Leather Wide Leg $149 Buy now

11. Vince Camuto Sequin Pull-On Joggers

Casual joggers get a glam makeover with Vince Camuto’s pull-on sequinned pants, which are also available in sparkling silver.

Vince Camuto Sequin Pull-On Joggers $99 Buy now

12. Le Buns Juniper Pants

If you prefer a more loungewear-inspired look, pair Le Buns’ juniper pants with minimalist heels or mules.