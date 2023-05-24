The Most Comfortable Shoes for Concerts and Other Cool Outings, As Spotted on Stars

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that winter boot season is behind us and our feet are outside more than ever, it’s time to reassess our shoe game. From Taylor Swift and Beyoncé concerts to hot girl hikes and road trips (or jet-setting), all your hot weather plans are coming up faster than you think. As you begin planning your outfits, we know that finding the best comfortable shoes is no easy feat, and will likely require some pesky trial and error as you narrow down which footwear really takes fashion and function to heart.

While you start prioritizing your toes, resist the assumption that you’re sacrificing style along the way. Case in point: Bella Hadid jumped on the cozy shoe train when she proudly stepped out in UGG boots and slouchy socks during a New York pizza run. And don’t forget that the ultimate style icon Chloë Sevigny has been wearing Birkenstocks with socks for years, or that eternal cool girl Zoë Kravitz hops around the city in beat-up Vans paired with ultra-chic slacks by The Row. We love the balance.

Whether you prefer comfy flats, boots, heels or retro sneakers, read on for some of this season’s most comfortable footwear for women, as spotted on the steppers of Hollywood’s top style stars.

1. Adidas Sambas OG Shoes

Starting off strong with the “It” shoe of last year, Adidas’ Sambas OG sneakers continue to gain major mileage from Hollywood’s mood board regulars. Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz and more have all been spotted in the black and white colorways, hitting the town for a stroll and even the concert circuit.

2. Dr. Martens Womens Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boot

Jenna Ortega was spotted at Coachella wearing luxury combat boots by Flor de Maria. A more affordable, field-friendly option is Dr. Martens’ popular Sinclair platform boots, which feature a hefty (but not heavy) rubber sole and a removable zip insert, eliminating the need to spend time lacing up.

3. Cariuma OCA Low Sneakers If Cariuma’s OCA sneakers are good enough for Dame Helen Mirren’s red carpet circuit, they’re good enough for the rest of us. (Naomi Watts, John Hamm and Pete Davidson have also been spotted in these shoes.) These comfortable kicks come in more than a dozen stylish colors and in other materials (including canvas, suede and leather), and they feature a super-soft vegan memory foam insole, a rubber sole, an organic cotton upper and components made of recycled plastics (including the lining, laces, threads and labels). Cariuma Cariuma OCA Low Sneakers $79 Buy now

4. Camper Walden Penny Loafer If you love Hailey Bieber’s signature loafer look, give Camper’s classic black penny loafer a spin, which features a chunky lug sole and an ultra-comfortable OrthoLite footbed. Nordstrom Camper Walden Penny Loafer $195 Buy now

5. Onitsuka Tiger Unisex Mexico 66 Shoes

Just like the Adidas Samba, Onitsuka Tiger Asics sneakers are among the retro kicks that are having a bit of a resurgence. Particularly the Mexico 66 shoes, as the Kill Bill classic has been spotted on the feet of Kaia Gerber, Kristen Stewart, Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora and more notables. These shoes aren’t just for show, either — they’re known for their heel-cross reinforcement for better stability and all-day comfort.

6. UGG Tazz Slipper

Okay, this shoe won’t be ideal for dusty fields, but for trotting around town, consider the UGG Tazz slipper, as spotted on Kristen Bell all over Los Angeles, and Gigi Hadid across New York, Milan and Paris. Don’t be fooled by the style’s plush lounging appeal; thanks to a 1.5-inch platform and synthetic rubber sole, this slipper most certainly works for outdoor errands.

7. Vans Unisex Old Skool Classic Skate Shoes For a pop of color, opt for Vans classic Old Skool skate shoe in yellow, as spotted on Emily Ratajkowski during a recent New York stroll. She paired the sneakers with an equally bright-hued maxi dress, which is a cool look for spring. Amazon Vans Old Skool Sneaker $89.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Crocs Classic Bae Clog It’s never too late to jump on the Crocs train, especially when they’re among the most comfortable shoes known to grace the feet of stylish stars like Ariana Grande, Vanessa Hudgens, Heidi Klum and Priyanka Chopra, to name just a few. The OG ugly shoe brand’s Classic Bae clog boasts a 2.4-inch platform heel and an unmistakable silhouette that you can zuzh up with (dare we say) your coolest Jibbitz charms. Crocs Crocs Classic Bae Clog $65 Buy now

9. Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Another win for Adidas. Jenna Ortega also hit the Coachella circuit in the brand’s Cloudfoam running shoe, pairing it with a festive top and shorts. Although the breathable sneaker is certainly made for mileage, offering a memory foam that molds to the foot for superior step-in comfort, the black-out style makes it easy to masquerade as a party shoe, too.

10. Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner, Kaia Gerber and Katy Perry are only a handful of stars who’ve been spotted in Birkenstock’s ultra-comfy steppers. The Swedish brand’s Boston suede clogs have a soft, contoured footbed with arch support to keep your feet happy. If you prefer a breezier open-toed style for summer, consider the best-selling Arizona sandal with the soft footbed. Nordstrom

11. E’Mar Everyday Ankle Strap Pump If you’ve sworn off stilettos but still want a little lift, E’Mar’s vintage-inspired Everyday ankle strap pumps are among the most comfortable shoes out there. They’re designed by a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon with experience treating women for foot pain and shoe-related injuries, so the unique anti-slip footbed features dual-layer memory foam, an elongated arch incline and an ultrathin carbon fiber inlay make it feel like you’re walking on clouds. Nordstrom E’Mar Everyday Ankle Strap Pump $246 Buy now