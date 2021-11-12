Shopping: The 15+ Best Comfy Gifts for the Holidays, From Cloud-Like Slippers to Cozy Robes

- Share this article on Facebook
While tech gadgets and star-approved presents are always popular holiday gifts, there’s bound to be a dud with picky recipients or those who seemingly have the latest and greatest gear. One thing that most people will always appreciate? The thoughtful gift of comfort and warmth during the chilly season and beyond.
On that note, we’ve rounded up the best comfy gifts for keeping your loved ones feeling fuzzy through winter. From robes that have scored Oprah Winfrey’s seal of approval and plush blankets that help people sleep better, to bath salts and fragrances that set the mood for maximum R&R, see our top gifts for comfortable essentials below. (Bonus: you can snag deals on some items that are part of early Black Friday sales.)
Need more gifting ideas? Check out The Hollywood Reporter‘s holiday gift guide.
1. Nordstrom Recycled Cashmere Rua
No need to worry about buying the wrong size with this one-size-fits-all cashmere ruana, which is a decidedly more elevated option for those who aren’t into blankets with sleeves (but who still want pockets). It’s made of a sustainable blend of new and recycled cashmere, and the lightweight material makes it great for layering.
2. Bombas Mens Merino Wool Gripper House Socks
Zac Efron is a fan of socially-conscious brand Bombas, which is known for its merino wool socks and one-for-one business model that donates a pair to those in need. (The cozy accessories have also landed on the feet of TV president Robin Wright). These thick gripper socks are the perfect gift for homebodies who want to lounge around at home without the Risky Business-style slipping.
3. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hoodie Robe
This chic unisex hoodie robe — which landed on Winfrey’s Favorite Things list — is made of plush ribbed polyester and comes in several neutral colors.
4. NakedCashmere Black Friday Home Cashmere Set
Part of NakedCashmere’s Black Friday sale (which means major markdowns on all things noir), this three-piece set includes a sleep mask and a 82-inch-by-50-inch throw, all made from sustainable cashmere. They come with a silk-lined drawsting bag for storage. Selena Gomez and Demi Moore (as well as her daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout Willis) have worn the L.A.-based brand.
3. Lord Jones High CBD Bath Salts
No, it won’t actually get you high; yes, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a luxurious spa with Lord Jones’ bath salts. You’ll get about 12 soaks’ worth with this blend of Epsom and Himalayan pink salts, which are infused with arnica and calendula flowers, notes of evergreen and citurs and hemp-derived CBD extract for encouraging relaxation and calm.
4. Duraflame 3D Infrared Electric Fireplace
For the perennially chilly recipient, this Duraflame 3D infrared electric fireplace will keep their entire room warm. The 5,200 BTU heater features infrared quartz heat that maintains the natural humidity, so the air won’t feel too dry. It can accomodate up spaces of up to 1,00 square feet and the realistic dancing flame can be adjusted by brightness, color and flicker speed. Best of all, the heater automatically shuts off to avoid overheating.
5. Kyrgies Nomad Shoes
From the sustainable and fair-trade wool to the cozy silhouette inspired by the Russians’ traditional Valenki footwear, Kyrgies’ winter-ready boots are as comfortable as they look. They’re made via a process that uses chemical-free dyes and a minimal environmental footprint, and the brand is also a member of the environmental advocacy nonprofit 1% for the Planet and Carbon Neutral-certified.
6. Pendleton Westerly Men’s Sweater
If it’s cozy enough for The Dude, it’s good enough for anyone else who abides to a comfy state of mind. Pendleton’s cult classic zip-up sweater is spun from warm lambswool and is finished with the iconic pattern that Big Lebowski fans know and love.
7. Carharrt Knit Cuffed Beanie
Rihanna, Kourtney Kardashian and Kenndall Jenner are among the stars who’ve topped their starry têtes with Carharrt’s versatile beanie, which is knitted from stretchy acrylic that keeps heads and ears warm.
8. Thread & Supply Wubby Jacket
Besides the fact that this plush jacket is part of Nordstrom’s early Black Friday sale, Thread & Supply’s outerwear is one of the best comfy gifts for looking and feeling warm. It features a jersey lining, a stand collar and front pockets and hidden snap closure.
9. Vitruvi Stay Diffuser
Warmth isn’t just a fuzzy jacket — a comforting fragrance (say, nostalgic notes of lavender or citrus) can also make your recipient feel cozy. Vitruvi’s chic Stay essential oil diffuser lets them set their scene’s scent for up to eight hours, and in a sleek matte metal design that comes in a variety of stylish colors. Gift it with the brand’s limited-edition holiday oil set, which includes four festive blends.
10. Amazon Essentials Men’s Waffle Shawl Robe
The luxury of comfort doesn’t have to be expensive, as Amazon’s cotton and polyester bathrobe proves. The midi-length shawl robe is made of soft waffle-knit fabric and is finished with two front pockets and a waist tie.
11. Hot Toddy Kit
Wrap up this hot toddy kit with your loved one’s favorite celebrity whiskey for one of the best cozy holiday gifts that’ll warm them up from the inside.
12. Allbirds R&R Sweatpants
One of Hollywood’s favorite comfortable shoe brands has debuted loungewear that’s as soft and cozy as its wool sneakers (which have been spotted on Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Garner, Amy Adams, Ben Affleck and Mila Kunis, to name just a few). These slim-fit sweatpants are made with Allbirds’ proprietary, lounge-inducing blend of organic pima cotton, hemp and Tencel, making them sustainably chic, too.
13. Casper Weighted Blanket
For the recipient whose idea of comfort is sleeping in (but who’s known to toss and turn before they finally doze off), Casper’s weighted blanket has them covered. This throw blanket measures 50 inches by 70 inches, and comes in 10-, 15- and 20-pound options (the brand recommends one that’s ten percent of the giftee’s body weight), and the extra weight gives the feeling of a calming hug to promote relaxation.
14. Jambys Navy JamTee
It may look like your run-of-the-mill T-shirt, but Jambys’ super-soft JamTee is spun from plush French terry micro-modal fabric. That means recipients will feel like they’re wearing a breathable bathrobe while still looking presentable should they need to leave the house (or hop on a video meeting).
15. Teva ReEmber Fleece Shoes
For when your giftee needs to venture out of the house, reliably comfortable shoe brand Teva’s indoor-outdoor ReEmber fleece kicks will make it feel like they’re walking into a warm hug with every step. Inspired by vintage fleece jackets, the quilted slip-on shoes are made with a fully recycled rib knit collar and polyester fleece upper, while the collapsible heel, EVA foam midsole and rubber outsole are made of 5 percent recycled materials. The pair is finished with antimicrobial treatment to keep those feet smell-free.
16. Barbour Galinger Tartan Scarf
For the recipient who’s digging this season’s old money style (or for anyone who loves a classic tartan pattern), Barbour’s comfortable acrylic fringe scarf makes a great stocking stuffer.
17. Parachute Shearling Wool Clog
Just looking at Parachute’s shearling wool clogs will make anyone feel comfortable in sweater weather. They’re made of 100 percent wool and foam soles, and the brand professes taht they feel “like fluffly clouds for your feet.”
19. The Citizenry Diamanta Alpaca Throw Blanket
Home decor enthusiasts who require style and comfort in their abode will appreciate The Citizenry’s fair-trade alpaca blanket, which comes three cozy colors and features a hand-loomed diamond pattern. This super-soft hypoallergenic throw is finished with knotted fringe that adds a chic finish when thrown over a bed or sofa.
