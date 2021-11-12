Shopping: The 15+ Best Comfy Gifts for the Holidays, From Cloud-Like Slippers to Cozy Robes

While tech gadgets and star-approved presents are always popular holiday gifts, there’s bound to be a dud with picky recipients or those who seemingly have the latest and greatest gear. One thing that most people will always appreciate? The thoughtful gift of comfort and warmth during the chilly season and beyond.

On that note, we’ve rounded up the best comfy gifts for keeping your loved ones feeling fuzzy through winter. From robes that have scored Oprah Winfrey’s seal of approval and plush blankets that help people sleep better, to bath salts and fragrances that set the mood for maximum R&R, see our top gifts for comfortable essentials below. (Bonus: you can snag deals on some items that are part of early Black Friday sales.)

1. Nordstrom Recycled Cashmere Rua

No need to worry about buying the wrong size with this one-size-fits-all cashmere ruana, which is a decidedly more elevated option for those who aren’t into blankets with sleeves (but who still want pockets). It’s made of a sustainable blend of new and recycled cashmere, and the lightweight material makes it great for layering.

Nordstrom Recycled Cashmere Rua (reg. $150) $60 Buy now

2. Bombas Mens Merino Wool Gripper House Socks

Zac Efron is a fan of socially-conscious brand Bombas, which is known for its merino wool socks and one-for-one business model that donates a pair to those in need. (The cozy accessories have also landed on the feet of TV president Robin Wright). These thick gripper socks are the perfect gift for homebodies who want to lounge around at home without the Risky Business-style slipping.

Bombas Mens Merino Wool Gripper House Socks $28 Buy now

3. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hoodie Robe

This chic unisex hoodie robe — which landed on Winfrey’s Favorite Things list — is made of plush ribbed polyester and comes in several neutral colors.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hoodie Robe on Amazon.com Buy now

4. NakedCashmere Black Friday Home Cashmere Set

Part of NakedCashmere’s Black Friday sale (which means major markdowns on all things noir), this three-piece set includes a sleep mask and a 82-inch-by-50-inch throw, all made from sustainable cashmere. They come with a silk-lined drawsting bag for storage. Selena Gomez and Demi Moore (as well as her daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout Willis) have worn the L.A.-based brand.

NakedCashmere Black Friday Home Cashmere Set $395 Buy now

3. Lord Jones High CBD Bath Salts

No, it won’t actually get you high; yes, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a luxurious spa with Lord Jones’ bath salts. You’ll get about 12 soaks’ worth with this blend of Epsom and Himalayan pink salts, which are infused with arnica and calendula flowers, notes of evergreen and citurs and hemp-derived CBD extract for encouraging relaxation and calm.

Lord Jones High CBD Bath Salts $65 Buy now

4. Duraflame 3D Infrared Electric Fireplace

For the perennially chilly recipient, this Duraflame 3D infrared electric fireplace will keep their entire room warm. The 5,200 BTU heater features infrared quartz heat that maintains the natural humidity, so the air won’t feel too dry. It can accomodate up spaces of up to 1,00 square feet and the realistic dancing flame can be adjusted by brightness, color and flicker speed. Best of all, the heater automatically shuts off to avoid overheating.

Duraflame 3D Infrared Electric Fireplace $269.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Kyrgies Nomad Shoes

From the sustainable and fair-trade wool to the cozy silhouette inspired by the Russians’ traditional Valenki footwear, Kyrgies’ winter-ready boots are as comfortable as they look. They’re made via a process that uses chemical-free dyes and a minimal environmental footprint, and the brand is also a member of the environmental advocacy nonprofit 1% for the Planet and Carbon Neutral-certified.

Kyrgies Nomad Shoes $119 Buy now

6. Pendleton Westerly Men’s Sweater

If it’s cozy enough for The Dude, it’s good enough for anyone else who abides to a comfy state of mind. Pendleton’s cult classic zip-up sweater is spun from warm lambswool and is finished with the iconic pattern that Big Lebowski fans know and love.

Pendleton Westerly Men's Sweater $249 Buy now

7. Carharrt Knit Cuffed Beanie

Rihanna, Kourtney Kardashian and Kenndall Jenner are among the stars who’ve topped their starry têtes with Carharrt’s versatile beanie, which is knitted from stretchy acrylic that keeps heads and ears warm.

Carharrt Knit Cuffed Beanie $16.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Thread & Supply Wubby Jacket

Besides the fact that this plush jacket is part of Nordstrom’s early Black Friday sale, Thread & Supply’s outerwear is one of the best comfy gifts for looking and feeling warm. It features a jersey lining, a stand collar and front pockets and hidden snap closure.

Thread & Supply Wubby Jacket (reg. $49) $40 Buy now

9. Vitruvi Stay Diffuser

Warmth isn’t just a fuzzy jacket — a comforting fragrance (say, nostalgic notes of lavender or citrus) can also make your recipient feel cozy. Vitruvi’s chic Stay essential oil diffuser lets them set their scene’s scent for up to eight hours, and in a sleek matte metal design that comes in a variety of stylish colors. Gift it with the brand’s limited-edition holiday oil set, which includes four festive blends.

Vitruvi Stay Diffuser $159 Buy now

10. Amazon Essentials Men’s Waffle Shawl Robe

The luxury of comfort doesn’t have to be expensive, as Amazon’s cotton and polyester bathrobe proves. The midi-length shawl robe is made of soft waffle-knit fabric and is finished with two front pockets and a waist tie.

Amazon Essentials Men's Waffle Shawl Robe $25.10 on Amazon.com Buy now

11. Hot Toddy Kit

Wrap up this hot toddy kit with your loved one’s favorite celebrity whiskey for one of the best cozy holiday gifts that’ll warm them up from the inside.

Hot Toddy Kit $40 Buy now

12. Allbirds R&R Sweatpants

One of Hollywood’s favorite comfortable shoe brands has debuted loungewear that’s as soft and cozy as its wool sneakers (which have been spotted on Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Garner, Amy Adams, Ben Affleck and Mila Kunis, to name just a few). These slim-fit sweatpants are made with Allbirds’ proprietary, lounge-inducing blend of organic pima cotton, hemp and Tencel, making them sustainably chic, too.

Allbirds R&R Sweatpants $98 Buy now

13. Casper Weighted Blanket

For the recipient whose idea of comfort is sleeping in (but who’s known to toss and turn before they finally doze off), Casper’s weighted blanket has them covered. This throw blanket measures 50 inches by 70 inches, and comes in 10-, 15- and 20-pound options (the brand recommends one that’s ten percent of the giftee’s body weight), and the extra weight gives the feeling of a calming hug to promote relaxation.

Casper Weighted Blanket $151+ Buy now

14. Jambys Navy JamTee

It may look like your run-of-the-mill T-shirt, but Jambys’ super-soft JamTee is spun from plush French terry micro-modal fabric. That means recipients will feel like they’re wearing a breathable bathrobe while still looking presentable should they need to leave the house (or hop on a video meeting).

Jambys Navy JamTee $47 Buy now

15. Teva ReEmber Fleece Shoes

For when your giftee needs to venture out of the house, reliably comfortable shoe brand Teva’s indoor-outdoor ReEmber fleece kicks will make it feel like they’re walking into a warm hug with every step. Inspired by vintage fleece jackets, the quilted slip-on shoes are made with a fully recycled rib knit collar and polyester fleece upper, while the collapsible heel, EVA foam midsole and rubber outsole are made of 5 percent recycled materials. The pair is finished with antimicrobial treatment to keep those feet smell-free.

Teva ReEmber Fleece Shoes $85 Buy now

16. Barbour Galinger Tartan Scarf

For the recipient who’s digging this season’s old money style (or for anyone who loves a classic tartan pattern), Barbour’s comfortable acrylic fringe scarf makes a great stocking stuffer.

Barbour Galinger Tartan Scarf $98 Buy now

17. Parachute Shearling Wool Clog

Just looking at Parachute’s shearling wool clogs will make anyone feel comfortable in sweater weather. They’re made of 100 percent wool and foam soles, and the brand professes taht they feel “like fluffly clouds for your feet.”

Parachute Shearling Wool Clog $99 Buy now

19. The Citizenry Diamanta Alpaca Throw Blanket

Home decor enthusiasts who require style and comfort in their abode will appreciate The Citizenry’s fair-trade alpaca blanket, which comes three cozy colors and features a hand-loomed diamond pattern. This super-soft hypoallergenic throw is finished with knotted fringe that adds a chic finish when thrown over a bed or sofa.