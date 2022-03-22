Shopping: The Most Stylish and Comfy Men’s Sweaters For Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Spring is an ideal time to be shopping around for an ideal sweater. As temperatures rise, you might be looking to lighten up on your outerwear, which likely includes hoodies or zip-up jackets. There’s always room in your outfit rotation for a good sweater, especially one that will carry you through the warmer seasons.

However, a good sweater doesn’t have to simply be a grab-and-go piece of clothing. There are a few factors to consider, such as the material, design and fit in order to find the right one for your personal style. It’s also increasingly important to have something environmentally friendly. That’s why we’ve compiled some of the best men’s sweaters for spring 2022, covering oversize cable knits and slim cashmeres — and everything in between to go with your retro kicks and star stylist-approved accessories.

1. Lacoste Men’s Long Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater

Amazon has some enticing options, and this Lacoste long sleeve crew neck sweater is one of them. It’s a simple but classic look: nothing more than a solid color and that iconic alligator logo. And although that Lacoste badge might be more often associated with a polo, it certainly works on something cozier. The sweater delivers on the warmth, too. It’s 100 percent cotton, and thick enough to be worn alone or with a t-shirt. One of the perks of shopping from Amazon is the range of colors available. There are 10 choices for Lacoste, including this vibrant cobalt blue option. (A$AP Rocky, Idris Elba and Zayne Malik are among the stars who’ve worn the French fashion label.)

2. Amazon Aware Men’s Crewneck Fleece Sweatshirt

BEST FLEECE SWEATER

From Amazon’s new carbon-neutral Aware line comes this cozy crewneck fleece sweatshirt. If you’re looking for one of the best eco-friendly sweaters, this piece meets the e-commerce giant’s Climate Pledge Friendly standards and is made of super-soft organic terry fabric. It’s is available in men’s and women’s sizes and in a range of versatile colorways, and the ribbed cuffs and hem bring an elevated finish — so don’t be surprised if you pick up one in every hue.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Frank & Oak Kapok Sweater

BEST ECO-FRIENDLY SWEATER

There’s plenty of interest in eco-friendly sweaters these days, and the Frank & Oak Kapok silhouette is the very embodiment of that movement. It’s constructed from recycled cotton and polyester with a tiny bit of spandex for stretchiness serving as the outlier in an otherwise entirely-reused product. It’s not particularly flashy but serves as a simple look, versatile for any number of occasions. It’s slim-fitting without being skin tight, and the material certainly makes it breathable enough to deal with a slightly warmer day. It’s available in both gray and blue.

4. Mr. Porter Recycled Cashmere and Surplus Wool Mock Neck Sweater

BEST MOCK NECK SWEATER

Mock necks might typically be associated with fall or winter, but they can be worn as a year-round piece. This recycled cashmere wool mock neck sweater from Mr. Porter’s Mr. P essentials line is the perfect example of that assertion. While it costs a pretty penny, it’s certainly worth a significant investment. Made entirely out of recycled cashmere and surplus wool, it’s a very sustainable product. It’s also a cool-looking thing, staying well in touch with the oversized trend — but simultaneously avoiding swallowing the wearer. The slightly ragged finish makes it look like a product that’s been adequately worn in, but not too battered. There’s a bold pink option if you fancy something a little more out there, but the gray-wash colorway is the most versatile option.

5. Cos Oversized V-Neck Sweater

BEST V-NECK SWEATER

V-Neck sweaters are making something of a comeback. Indeed, while they used to be a formal piece — made to wear under a blazer — they are increasingly a streetwear option. This particular oversized sweater by Cos blends a ribbed pattern with a thicker “V”, offering a mix of the old and new. It might be a better option for slightly taller shoppers, as it fits long. Still, if you’re looking for a trendy oversized fit that can also be dressed up if needs be, this could be it. It’s worth noting that this piece is made from 55 percent sustainably sourced wool.

6. H&M Regular Fit Fine-Knit Sweater

BEST VALUE

A good sweater doesn’t necessarily have to be pricey to look good. H&M proves that with its Regular Fit Fine-knit sweater. It’s a bit retro and simple — simply combining a reasonably thin sweater with a shiny zipper. But that makes it a versatile basic, something that can be worn atop a shirt for work, or also layered under a jacket if you’re out and about. it’s also slightly tapered at the waist, so it doesn’t appear too big. Black is a safe option, but the dark green might be a bolder and more interesting spring look — if you’re so inclined!

7. Everlane ReCashmere Waffle Henley

There’s still room for a henley in a spring closet. Whether you button it all the way for a more chilly day or leave the neck open for some early-April warmth, it can still be considered a versatile piece. That’s especially true if you opt for this one from Everlane. It’s a light recycled cashmere, meaning it’s soft to the skin without being too warm. Everlane has also made it relatively true to size, making it a piece that can either be layered below a jacket, worn alone, or placed atop a lighter t-shirt. And now might be the time to buy, as the ReCashmere is on sale. For its quality, paying under $150 is an absolute steal.

8. Topo Designs Global Sweater

BEST SLIM-FIT WOOL SWEATER

Topo Designs started as a small company with its two founders focusing on making outdoor gear that could also look effortlessly cool. These days, it’s equal parts fashion and functionality, and among the brand’s top items is its Global Sweater. (Another best-seller might just be the Mark Ruffalo-beloved Daypack.) It’s a slightly slim-fitting wool blend, an ideal trait for both heat and fashion. The silhouette is also light and durable, making it a piece that can be used year-round — we like the black with enticing gray trim for a more unique look.

9. Banana Republic French Rib Sweatshirt

For an effortless henley that’s a cut above the rest, go for this ribbed Banana Republic. The cream color is unique but can be paired with several different outfits, while the chunky buttons add a vintage-inspired element. It’s also sufficiently thick to add warmth, and the requisite amount of softness to throw on for breezier spring days. The style is available in regular and tall sizing, so it’s very likely you can find the right fit for you.

10. Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Break out of your monochrome shades and sport this cashmere sweater, which is lightweight enough for layering and comes in emerald green and mustard yellow (as well as a classic charcoal gray).

11. Sunspel Walala Patterned Jumper

No list of sweaters would be complete without a bit of a wildcard pick, and Sunspel’s eye-popping Walala jumper is just that. This crewneck silhouette is made of multicolored wool and features a mix of stripes and polka dots that blend seamlessly in black, blue, white and yellow.