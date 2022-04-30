The Best Corset Tops for Dressing Like a Modern-Day Bridgerton

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The corset is one of those clothing items that keeps getting resurrected as a fashion trend over the years, and for very good reason. Even though its roots go all the way back to the Elizabeth era, corsets have proven to be a versatile garment time and time again.

In the 1990s, they were often seen on the red carpet, worn by celebrities like Halle Berry, Britney Spears and Pamela Anderson. Cut to 30 years later, and stars such as Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Lizzo, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Fox and Camila Cabello have donned the structured top on and off the red carpets. Not only has the return of ‘90s fashion helped bring the corset into modern-day closets but so has the popularity of shows like Bridgerton, Euphoria and The Great.

If you need any more proof of how versatile the corset top really is, take a look at how they’re worn in the aforementioned television series. Whether it’s Barbie Ferreira wearing one over a T-shirt in Euphoria season one, or the countless heaving bosoms in Bridgerton, there’s no arguing that this is one item that can span genres and centuries.

If you’re ready to try this classic underwear-as-outerwear look, we got you covered. Keep scrolling for 14 of the best corset tops, whether you’re trying to invoke Regencycore at its finest, or love the idea of wearing a bustier with your favorite pair of jeans.

1. Zara Floral Corset Top

The perfect piece for summer, this corset top will look great with both its matching skirt or a pair of light wash denim. Add some platform sandals and you’ll be good to go.

Zara Floral Corset Top $40

2. REORIA Sleeveless Bustier Corset Crop Top Tank

This affordable option is a great way to test out the corset trend without much commitment in the money department. It’s available in a slew of colors, and gives great support without feeling like you’re confined to your clothing.

REORIA Sleeveless Bustier Corset Crop Top Tank $16.99 on Amazon.com

3. Good American Better Than Leather Corset Bodysuit

If you’re a fan of bodysuits, good news — you can wear this corset version from Good American. Available in both tan and black options, this corset is made with sleek faux leather that’s comfortable enough to wear all day long.

Good American Better Than Leather Corset Bodysuit $95

4. Reformation Denim Bustier Top

Throw it back to Britney Spears’ iconic denim-on-denim moment and pair Reformation’s strapless bustier top with your favorite jeans or maxi skirt.

Courtesy of Reformation

Reformation Denim Bustier Top $128

5. ASTR The Label Long Sleeve Sweetheart Cinch Bust Floral Top

If you’re hoping to cosplay as a member of the Ton, à la Bridgerton, ASTR the Label’s romantic floral cinch bust top will help you get there. The ruffled trim is darling, and you can choose from either a white or black base.

ASTR The Label Long Sleeve Sweetheart Cinch Bust Floral Top $65

6. Saint Genies Plus Corset Crop Top in Cream

The sweetheart neckline and detailed cups give Saint Genies’ white corset top mermaid vibes.

Saint Genies Plus Corset Crop Top in Cream $45

7. Skims Velvet Corset

For a logo-happy option, Skims’ velvet corset (available in five skin tone hues and in sizes XXS to 4X) brings texture and support to your going-out looks.

Skims Velvet Corset $72

8. Miaou Blue Campbell Tank Top

The combination of orange and teal on Miaou’s Campbell corset tank top (available in solid colors and other patterns) brings a twist to classic toile print.

Miaou Blue Campbell Tank Top $225

9. Majorelle Tawny Corset Top

If you’re looking for a corset with even more of a wow factor, you can’t go wrong with this brown long-sleeved option from Majorelle. The cinched sleeves alone will get heads turning.

Majorelle Tawny Corset Top $128

10. Boohoo Plus Floral Ruffle Corset Detail Top

The revealing neckline and shoulders on Bohoo’s ruffled floral corset top call for an abundance of statement jewelry. It’s the perfect opportunity to go wild with layered necklaces and big earrings.

Boohoo Plus Floral Ruffle Corset Detail Top (reg. $40) $16

11. AFRM Ama Corset Top

Wear this pretty AFRM blush corset with leather pants or jeans — either way, it’s a look that will stun, no matter what your plans are that day.

AFRM Ama Corset Top (reg. $58) $41

12. LPA Prescott Corset

Not so much into the dainty florals? You can still participate in the corset trend with this classic black option by LPA. This is the kind of clothing item that you can keep in your closet for years and will always look modern.

LPA Prescott Corset $98

13. Alexander McQueen Bustier Print T-Shirt

Love the idea of a corset but you’re a T-shirt person at heart? Trick everyone who sees you from a distance into thinking you’re wearing a structured bodice with this clever Alexander McQueen tee.

Alexander McQueen Bustier Print T-Shirt $340

14. Christopher John Rogers Gradient Dot Zip-Up Corset

Who says you have to stick to florals or solid hues anyway? A colorful polka dot pattern is a stunning and unique take on the traditional corset top in this eye-popping piece by Christopher John Rogers (whose maxi dresses were spotted in Gossip Girl 2.0). You can wear it with the matching skirt for a head-to-toe look that’s anything but basic.